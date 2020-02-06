Tesla: No More Short Squeeze In Sight

Shorts need not worry about the further damage from the short squeeze. Instead, they should recognize that the relief may not come soon enough until net sellers surface.

Tesla stock's over 100% move in less than a month has led the market to believe that a short squeeze has been or will be in order.

When a high-priced stock like Tesla (TSLA) doubled its share value in less than a month, most investors would expect that a short squeeze has been or will be in place, as short-sellers who cannot endure a large amount of pain will be forced to run for cover. For the case at hand, just for the first month of 2020, the existing or remaining Tesla shorts have lost more than $10 billion (or close to $15 billion losses since October), after wiping out all the 2019's $5 billion gain (Table 1 and Figure 1A). (Note: I obtained daily short interest estimates from S3 Partners for the calculations of this post.)

A short squeeze is considered a serious event to both longs and shorts. The temporary price (increase) pressure from shorts' covering adds insult to the injury to the already battered shorts. Yet, it offers a great short-term profit for the longs if the squeeze is timed accurately.

Is A Short Squeeze Imminent?

Although the near $15 billion loss was a good motivation for shorts to cover their positions, the risk reduction process has been going on for a while. Using S3 Partners' estimates of the daily short interest, Tesla's outstanding short interest has steadily come down since last May from the peak of 43.7 million shares to 24 million shares in the most recent period (Figure 1). In fact, 24 million short interest shares may be one of the lowest levels in recent years. For the obvious reason, the reduction in short interest accelerated when Tesla share price increase accelerated since October. As a short squeeze can only happen if there are large enough outstanding short positions to be squeezed, the fact that we are sitting at a historically low short interest level suggests that there is little urgency for immediate covering.

There is further indication that the short squeeze may have been already executed some time ago. S3 Partners follows short transactions regularly and computed a statistic for the net shorts, Crowding Index, which measures the difference between the new shorts and the covering on a daily basis. A high Crowding Index would suggest that there are more new shorts being put on than the reduction of old shorts from covering. Accordingly, there have been active short crowding activities between April and October 2019, while there have been barely any net shorts happening in the last few days (Figure 2 in red). Ironically, even with crazy swings in Tesla share prices and a popular belief that the large near 20% daily price increases were a result of an ongoing short squeeze, there has been no evidence that we are currently in a short squeeze.

Looking For Sellers

As can be expected, Tesla shorts are anxiously looking for relief in order to stabilize the price surge. However, there are far from few net sellers around for Tesla shares. Large investors such as Baron Fund came out openly to support their long-term commitment to Tesla's future "$1 Trillion revenue." Many also attributed the sharp price surge to the recent call on ESG investing by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD).

For the first time in a long time, there is a flock of retail investors rushing in to get on the Tesla's train. On the other hand, Tesla shorts cannot even count on new shorts who usually pile in when the stock becomes obviously overvalued. As it stands now, whenever the new shorts were put on for overvaluation, they were immediately matched by the old shorts covering transactions (Figure 3). There are simply not large enough net shorts available to lower the share prices in the near term.

Takeaways

Tesla share's over 100% move in less than a month has caused quite a stir in investors. Other than close to $10 billion losses already accrued to the shorts, many suspect that we are currently in a Tesla short squeeze that caused the recent price surges. Furthermore, investors may anticipate the inevitable arrival of a new short squeeze. In this post, I showed the fallacy of both arguments. Since the supposed short squeeze has been long completed and the short interest is currently at a historically low level, long investors should not rush in Tesla shares in order to profit from the future squeeze. Shorts need not worry about further damage from another short squeeze ahead. Instead, they should recognize that the relief may not come soon enough until the net sellers surface.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.