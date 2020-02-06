RGS Energy - A Long-Term Investor's Nightmare Finally Coming To An End

RGS Energy has ceased operations and terminated all employees at the end of last week.

Ill-fated attempt to commercialize the POWERHOUSE 3.0 solar shingles system ultimately resulted in the company running out of financing options.

I have previously covered RGS Energy (OTC:RGSE), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Over the past couple of quarters, I have discussed RGS Energy's ill-fated attempt to commercialize the POWERHOUSE 3.0 solar shingles system ("POWERHOUSE") licensed from a division of the former Dow Chemical Corporation (DOW) in a series of articles.

Moreover, I stated my expectations for the company to likely end up in bankruptcy more than 12 months ago after the company surprisingly announced the exploration of strategic alternatives.

Picture: Legacy POWERHOUSE System originally deployed by Dow Chemical - Source: Company Website

From that on, things only got worse for RGSE Energy as POWERHOUSE sales have remained largely immaterial and options to raise much-needed additional capital became quite limited after shareholders voted against a proposed increase in the number of authorized common shares on the 2019 annual meeting.

At the end of last year, a desperate attempt to raise up to $20 million through the issuance of new preferred shares failed miserably as the company only managed to sell 53,878 preferred shares for gross proceeds of approximately $540,000.

With the company essentially out of financing options, the board of directors finally decided to end RGS Energy's drawn-out agony:

On January 31, 2020, the board of directors of Real Goods Solar, Inc. (the “Company”), determined to cease all business activities, to terminate all of the Company’s employees, and to commence a plan of action to file a voluntary petition for relief under the provisions of Chapter 7 of Title 11 of the United States code, 11 U.S.C section 101 et seq. in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the State of Colorado. On the same day, the Company terminated all of its employees and the Company’s board of directors appointed Mr. Lacey as the Company’s authorized signatory and representative for the time being.

As a result, the listing of the company's common stock was moved from the OTCQX to the OTC Pink Market at the close of business last Friday.

Judging by the company's balance sheet at the end of Q3/2019, equityholders will have to prepare for a wipe-out as the majority of the company's tangible assets appears to be inventory which will likely either end up being obsolete or sold for a tiny fraction of its stated net value of $4.6 million. Granted, there's another $1.5 million in cash and accounts receivable shown under current assets but I would expect basically all cash to have been used in operations already (including the net proceeds from the above discussed preferred stock offering).

Source: Company's 10-Q Filing with the SEC

On the flipside, the company's approximately $7 million in current liabilities are entirely real, leaving virtually zero chance for equityholders to recover anything.

Bottom Line:

It's over. While the upcoming chapter 7 bankruptcy proceedings might take a couple of quarters, shareholders are going to end up with nothing. Until then, the stock will continue to trade on the OTC Pink Market and likely approach zero over time.

Investors should sell remaining positions for tax loss purposes and move on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.