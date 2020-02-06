Dropbox Can Drop Another 25%-60%

Report Entitled: "A Box of Empty Promises”

We are pleased to issue a report outlining our concerns how Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) faces 25% - 65% downside risk to approximately $6.60-$13.00 per share. Please read our disclaimer below. The full report can be found on our website.

Dropbox was once seen – and is still seen by most investors – as the quintessential Silicon Valley software unicorn: a fast-growing, highly cash-generative SaaS company with a sticky customer base and a long runway for upsells. When it came public, there was significant hype generated by an investment by Salesforce (CRM) even though it had also invested in Box (BOX) years earlier. Spruce Point finds overwhelming evidence that the story has changed: Dropbox is a decelerating business in an increasingly low value-added space, competing with Google/Alphabet (GOOG), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and others with no network effects or barriers to entry. Spruce Point finds unique evidence that management’s late FY19 attempt to raise prices after creating a more “business-friendly” platform dubbed the “New Dropbox” has enraged the core individual / SMB user base, and has given customers new reason to consider switching platforms. Meanwhile, what appears to be a healthy cash flow margin is misunderstood by the Street by as much as 2x. We believe Dropbox is a melting ice cube, and management’s shift is poised to disappoint lofty analyst expectations. We also believe the CEO's decision to join the Board of Facebook (FB) comes at the wrong time, and he should not have his attention shifted away from focusing on navigating the Company's growing challenges. Spruce Point believes that Dropbox’s new normal of accelerated churn, increased capex and customer acquisition costs, will come to bear on results as soon as the next few quarters.

I. Evidence of Growing Challenges In Core Markets

If churn is truly stable, or improving, it appears at odds with the fact that the “Most Liked Topics” in the Dropbox forum is customer complaints about price increases. This supports our belief that additional price hikes to bolster ARPU will be difficult to implement, and churn is likely to increase. The CFO’s recent comments call into question his credibility toward accurately depicting the affairs of the Company.

II. Why We Believe The "New Dropbox" Won't Succeed In Enterprise or Smart Workspaces

III. We Believe Almost Everyone Is Mistaken About Dropbox’s “Strong Free Cash Flow” And Conservative Reporting

Dropbox amortizes sales commission costs over an associated benefit period of five years, the length of which it claims to calculate on the basis of “historical customer attrition rates, the useful life of our technology, and the impact of competition in our industry.” Management, however, bills customers only monthly or annually – and, compared to Box, an outsized share of its customers are retail or small business clients on shorter-term contracts. Meanwhile, management does not disclose customer attrition rates – and, in its 2018, 10-K, estimated the useful life of its remaining developed technology at zero years. Spruce Point believes that a five-year amortization period for sales commissions is overly-aggressive for a company whose customers can exit their contracts either monthly or annually, and whose developed technology has no remaining useful life.

IV. Valuation And Downside Case

