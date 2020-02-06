Analysts Are Too Cautious On The 2020 Gold Outlook

The topic of gold's year-ahead outlook has been the subject of some fairly contentious debates lately. A high-profile precious metal forecast for 2020 has been recently released, and while opinions on what price levels gold will ultimately reach this year vary sharply from analyst to analyst, there's a consensus that gold will end up just slightly above current levels (around $1,560/ounce). In this report, I'll make the case that gold will likely exceed analysts' expectations in 2020 based on the strong supporting influence of central banks and the continuation of geopolitical uncertainties.

Industry analysts are still publishing their predictions for how they expect gold, silver and other precious metals to perform in the year ahead. Most recently, the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) has released its annual precious metals forecast for 2020. The survey covers the four major precious metals: gold, silver, platinum and palladium. While sentiment toward the precious metals remains mostly bullish, future price estimates toward gold are decidedly conservative in nature. According to the 2020 survey:

Double-digit price rises [are] forecast for all metals against 2019 averages, but only modest gains from early January levels.

Survey respondents have forecast an average 12% rise in 2020 for gold and silver, a 16% increase for platinum, and a stellar 37% gain for palladium. According to LBMA, respondents expect gold to be "volatile" in the coming year, with the widest price range for the metal forecast to be $780, versus $325 in 2019. Ross Norman of Sharps Pixley, who won last year's palladium survey, was the most bullish of this year's survey respondents, predicting an average gold price of $1,755 for 2020. By contrast, Bernard Dahdah, last year's winner for his silver and platinum predictions, is the most bearish of the survey's respondents and foresees an average gold price of $1,398 for the year ahead.

Here is what the consensus outlook appears like for each of the four major precious metals when viewed in a graphic format:

Source: LBMA

Overall, the LBMA forecast calls for an average gold price of $1,550 in 2020. Silver, meanwhile, is forecast to average $18.21. The consensus gold average price prediction for 2020 is ultra conservative, for it's basically just a few dollars from where gold currently sits as of this writing. Normally, when a longer-term rising trend has been established for a major asset like gold - yet analysts err on the side of extreme caution in their price predictions - the market more often than not proves them wrong. More specifically, prices have a tendency to exceed analysts' expectations on the upside in a bull market, and I strongly suspect this year will see gold prices exceeding the $1,550 LBMA average forecast for 2020.

Survey participants further predicted that among the major drivers for higher precious metals prices this year will be geopolitical and economic tensions, U.S. monetary policy, the upcoming U.S. elections, and Brexit.

I echo the sentiments expressed by the LBMA forecasters as it pertains to gold's major drivers. In the coming months I anticipate that uncertainties pertaining to the geopolitical and economic outlook will keep gold's "fear factor" firmly in place, thereby encouraging investors to maintain gold positions as a portfolio hedge. While I don't have an average price forecast for the yellow metal in 2020, I expect gold prices to continue their pattern since 2019 of overcoming previous long-term peaks. I further believe we'll see gold prices reach the 2013 intra-year high of around $1,700 at some point this year.

Source: BarChart

Another key driver for keeping gold's long-term upward trend intact in 2020 will surely be the continued influence of central banks. In recent reports, we've discussed the strong influence on gold of the U.S. Federal Reserve in pursuing a loose monetary policy. The Fed will almost certainly be forced to keep its benchmark interest rate low this year - especially given that it's a presidential election year and the Fed always tries to appear non-partisan. Any attempt at raising rates between now and November would be widely viewed as a belligerent act against the White House incumbent. Thus, we can be reasonably certain that the fed funds rate will remain unchanged this year. And the low interest rate environment will act as a continued support for bullion prices due to the diminished threat of competition from bonds for non-yielding bullion.

China's central bank has also shown its increased support for its financial market by stepping up liquidity injection measures lately. In response to worries surrounding the latest coronavirus outbreak, the People's Bank of China recently said it would purchase 1.2 trillion yuan (or US$174 billion) of short-term bonds for the purpose of maintaining liquidity. China's monetary authorities are acting aggressively to prevent a panic mentality among investors from spreading, and these efforts are likely to be ultimately successful. Moreover, an accommodative monetary policy stance in the world's top gold consuming country should also prove supportive for gold prices in the coming months.

Reports further indicate that the world's leading central banks are still buying gold, with reserves of the precious metal hitting their second-highest level of the past half century. World Gold Council data show that central banks "were net buyers for the tenth year in a row with purchases across 2019 adding up to a record 650 tons," according to iExpats.

All told, the gold price is likely to outperform the expectations of the leading industry analysts in the coming year. Central bank monetary policy and gold purchases will combine to keep gold's bull market alive and well in 2020. Investors will also likely be too worried about the geopolitical and global economic outlook to unload their safe-haven holdings of gold. Consequently, gold should have another year of gains, eventually hitting the 2013 high of $1,700 at some point this year. In view of the factors we've discussed here, a bullish longer-term stance toward gold is still warranted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.