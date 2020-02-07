Natural Gas: Capital Retreat To Send Prices 50% Higher

In 2016, hundreds of billions in capital rushed into the shale patch, setting the stage for excess production and the current supply glut.

This article was highlighted for PRO+ subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

The U.S. shale gas industry is on the brink...

After years of funding capital-destroying production growth, investors and lenders are retreating from the shale patch en masse. While this capital flight will exert significant pressure on the over-leveraged players in the space, it ultimately sets the stage for financial discipline, higher prices, and positive returns on invested capital in the shale industry.

Now, before getting into today's analysis, I must admit being completely wrong on my predictions for the gas sector last year. Against my expectations, and despite clear evidence of excess supply in early 2019, Appalachian producers forged ahead with cash burning production growth of 3.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d), in addition to 2.3 bcf/d in growth from Haynesville drillers last year.

Meanwhile, oil drillers continued an impressive streak of growth that generated 3.95 bcf/d in new associated gas supply. Together, both oil and gas-focused E&Ps grew U.S. dry gas supply by more than 9 bcf/d in 2019, which kept the market oversupplied even on a weather-neutral basis all year.

However, because shale drillers failed to rationally restrain production in 2019, they're now being forced into submission in 2020. In today's article, I'll show how capital starvation is translating into falling production, setting the stage for market balance and a more than 50% rebound in gas prices to $3 per million cubic feet (mcf) or higher. Finally, I'll explain why today's capital flight reflects a structural shift towards less production, higher prices and thus higher returns on invested capital in the shale patch going forward.

But, first, let's get started with analyzing where we sit today...

Excess Supply Plus Bearish Weather Crushes Gas Prices

As described in the introduction, the more than 9 bcf/d of gas production growth in 2019 kept the market oversupplied even on a weather-neutral basis throughout all of last year. This excess supply then collided with extremely bearish winter weather, exacerbating the weather-neutral imbalance even further. The December 2019 - January 2020 period ranked as the second warmest comparable period of the last two decades:

Source: DTN Weather

Thus, U.S. storage withdrawals have been incredibly bearish for much of the last two months, with current weather models showing no respite from the current trend of bearish temperatures going forward. Add it all up, and we now find ourselves with winter spot gas prices below $2 per mcf for the first time since the 2016 energy price collapse, and a depressed forward curve holding prices well below $3 per mcf for as far as the eye can see:

Source: CME Group

So, that's where we stand today, but of course, the million-dollar question becomes: what about going forward? Despite being wrong about the market balancing in 2019, I remain convinced that much of the core bullish thesis remains intact - it just took longer than expected to play out. Thus, in order to explain why I believe the market will tighten and send prices higher in 2020 and beyond, let me start by briefly revisiting my original bullish thesis.

Revisiting the Bullish Gas Thesis

My long-term bullish thesis is based on one simple idea: the unprecedented production growth of the shale revolution was fundamentally unsustainable. Why? Because it was fueled by an irrational funding environment, born during the era of zero percent interest rates, which turned the economics of oil and gas production upside down.

You see, when you remove the hurdle rate for investment, you set the stage for destructive capital allocation across the financial landscape. And the shale revolution was ground zero for the capital-distorting effects of cheap money, which incentivized endless top line growth at the expense of bottom line profitability. The following points summarize why I believe shale drillers have unlocked so much production growth in recent years, and the catalyst for its end:

Much of the growth in shale drilling productivity in recent years came not from true economic innovation (i.e. producing more with less spending), but instead from the excess deployment of cheap capital (i.e. producing more by spending more). This excessive spending translated into a perennial cash burn, funded by hundreds of billions in external financing. After nearly a decade of destroying capital in the shale patch, investors would ultimately stop throwing good money after bad. The exodus of cheap external financing would force rational behavior among shale drillers, where slower growth rates would allow E&Ps to generate free cash flow (or go out of business trying). The rise of rational economics in the shale patch would ultimately translate into less production growth, higher prices and positive returns on invested capital for the low-cost producers.

Let's start by revisiting the first point: drilling productivity.

Shale Drilling Productivity Stalling

First, I'll note that the shale revolution did indeed unleash some true economic efficiencies that allowed drillers to do more with less. Specifically, lateral drilling delivered a major step-change in productivity by allowing E&Ps to reach huge quantities of previously inaccessible hydrocarbon deposits. Plus, multi-pad drilling reduced the time interval between sequential wells, translating into greater output per drilling rig. These innovations powered much of the early gains in drilling efficiency during the first half-decade of the shale revolution (i.e. 2010 - 2015).

However, over the last several years, the second generation of drilling productivity gains have simply come from throwing more money down-hole. Specifically, three key factors have underpinned the soaring production per rig numbers in recent years: drilling longer laterals, creating more frack stages per lateral and boosting the frack intensity per stage (i.e. pumping more sand, water and other fracking chemicals down-hole).

While these second-generation efforts allowed shale executives to tout impressive top line drilling improvements, the added expense prevented any real economic efficiencies from showing up on the bottom line. And when funding dried up in 2019, and investor demands shifted from growth towards cash flow generation (a topic we'll revisit shortly), drilling productivity stalled. You can see this stalling productivity per drilling rig in the chart below for America's two top gas shale basins - Appalachia and the Haynesville:

Source: EIA

BlueSky Research recently published a terrific chart showing in greater detail how yesterday's super-fracked wells are now being replaced with lower productivity wells in today's capital-constrained environment:

Source: BlueSky Research

This stalling productivity trend is not isolated to shale gas; it's showing up in the oil basins as well. The chart below shows the initial production over the first 90 days of oil well production (IP-90) in top U.S. shale basins, including the low-cost Permian, which declined by 11% in the first half of 2019:

I will defer a more in-depth analysis of shale oil dynamics for future articles, but for now, I'll simply point out that the same capital destruction we've seen in the shale gas industry also applies to the top shale oil basins. The Wall Street Journal performed an extensive study showing that the top shale drillers in Texas and North Dakota (i.e. oil-heavy basins like the Permian, Eagle Ford, and Bakken) burned through $112 billion in cash flow from 2009 to 2019.

Of note, the Wall Street Journal study analyzed 29 of the largest and lowest-cost producers in the industry. And if you zoom out across the entire shale patch to include the lower-quality/higher-cost producers, including dozens that have disappeared into insolvency, the collective cash burn easily reaches into the multiple hundreds of billions.

And that brings me to the second key part of the broader thesis: capital flows. Just to reiterate, drilling productivity is a function of three key variables: geology, technology and capital. Said differently, you can boost drilling productivity with 1) better rocks, 2) better drilling methods, or 3) throwing more money down-hole via drilling longer laterals and greater fracking intensity.

I just showed how productivity peaked in 2019 across all major oil and gas shale basins. And we know that technology itself rarely moves backwards - it either moves forward or stalls at the existing level. Meanwhile, it's unlikely that rock quality suddenly worsened across all major oil and gas basins at the same time in 2019 (although if true, that's also an argument for less supply going forward). So, that leaves the only remaining variable to explain the coordinated stall in drilling productivity in 2019: capital retreat.

Capital Retreats from the Shale Patch

In order to understand today's capital flight from the U.S. shale industry, we must first go back to the source of today's investor pain: the 2015 - 2016 energy price collapse. Despite clear evidence of half a decade of capital incineration and oversupplied U.S. energy markets, private equity investors flooded into the shale patch during the last price collapse with one aim: scoop up distressed energy assets to later flip onto public markets for a quick profit.

As a brief aside, the private equity money in the shale patch of previous years bears many similarities to the private equity investors funding Silicon Valley Unicorns, like the infamous WeWork debacle, as described in this Wall Street Journal report. Fundamentally, both sets of investors looked past the torrential cash-burning business models because their aim was not to generate a return from holding these investments. Instead, these investors hoped to offload these businesses at premium valuations onto "greater fools" in the public markets.

The Wall Street Journal explains this strategy among the hundreds of billions of private equity investment dollars that flowed into the shale patch during the 2015 - 2016 energy price collapse:

"In the three years after crude prices crashed, private-equity firms raised nearly $200 billion to buy oil and gas assets, according to data provider Preqin. The idea was to buy at the bottom and sell for a profit when oil prices bounced back."

There was just one problem: no one wanted to buy what private equity was selling in early 2019, as Bloomberg reported at the time...

"In the early stages of the U.S. shale boom, companies could buy drilling rights and flip to larger rivals for a handsome profit. Those days are gone, with many companies now being kept private."

The Bloomberg article captured the sentiment perfectly with the following quote from investor Chuck Yates, of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, who lamented the terrible appetite for shale assets in the acquisition and divestitures (A&D) market:

"How many versions of 'crap' can we come up with to talk about the A&D market? "It's just horrible. It's terrible out there."

This lack of buying appetite in the private market was a direct reflection of the tightening funding in the public markets. The chart below shows the total public capital issued among public E&P firms, which started declining in 2018 and accelerated downward in 2019. The critical takeaway from this chart is the gaping chasm between the flood of capital in 2015 - 2016, even as prices collapsed, versus the capital starvation in early 2019 despite $50 - $60 oil prices and gas just below $3:

Why have investors suddenly thrown in the towel on funding shale E&Ps? For exactly the reasons I've been talking about for the last two years: no one is making any money funding cash-burning production growth. And that's not just me talking, it's become a widespread belief among the investor and analyst community. As a Bank of America analyst recently explained in a client letter:

"The U.S. exploration-and-production sector has spent too much capital for too long with meager returns... This golden era of unlimited capital availability has now ended."

This capital flight is creating a squeeze on leveraged shale drillers in the high yield bond market, where nearly every shale gas producer must raise funding these days. Investors are increasingly refusing to buy energy bonds, as described by the Financial Times:

"Among 240 high-yield mutual funds tracked by data provider Morningstar, about three-quarters have less than 10 per cent of their assets invested in energy - much less than a neutral weighting of 14 per cent."

And the remaining bond investors willing to lend to shale drillers are no longer doing it on the cheap. Consider the case of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), who recently tapped debt markets for $550 million of debt due in 2026 in order to refinance existing bonds maturing in 2021 - 2022.

The interest on Range's 2021 - 2022 bonds ranged from 5.750% to 5.875%, issued during the hey days of cheap shale financing. But the price lenders charged Range for its latest debt offering came in at a whopping 9.25%, or roughly 60% higher than the bonds it was refinancing. Clearly, this kind of game can't last much longer...

Range isn't alone. We can get a sense for what the other shale-gas drillers must pay to tap debt markets by simply looking at the interest rates on their current bonds outstanding. Let me briefly explain how this works for those new to the bond market...

Bond prices trade inversely to yields, where falling bond prices translate into rising yields. For example, when a 5% coupon bond falls in value from 100 to 80 cents on the dollar, the 5% coupon payment rises to 6.25%. Plus, if the bond actually gets repaid at 100 cents on the dollar, you earn 25% in capital appreciation. Taken together, the final yield you would earn from annual coupons plus the hypothetical capital appreciation (if the bond gets repaid at 100 cents on the dollar) reflects the "yield-to-maturity".

Thus, bonds are often quoted by this implied yield-to-maturity, which also reflects the approximate future interest rate a company must pay to issue new bonds. The table below shows the yields-to-maturity of the top shale-gas drillers in America (excluding Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), which doesn't have bonds outstanding available for retail trading):

Source: Interactive Brokers Prices as of January 31, 2020

As shown in the chart, the average implied borrowing costs for many of America's top shale gas drillers has more than doubled from 5.7% when these bonds were originally issued to 12.7% today. In a world of rock-bottom interest rates, this double-digit borrowing cost reflects a very clear message from investors: "we are losing confidence in your ability to repay your debts."

Thus, public capital markets have effectively shut down for many of America's largest shale gas drillers. The leaves only one remaining life line for these companies to continue burning cash: revolving credit lines via their bank lenders (think of these as credit cards for a corporation). And now, even bank lenders are on the verge of pulling back the reigns on shale credit...

The Financial Times recently reported that the bank lenders overseeing the revolving credit lines for shale drillers have expressed plans to reduce their leverage limits down from a previous range of 3.5 - 4.0x EBITDA to 2.5 - 3.0x. That's a big deal when you consider that nearly every shale gas driller in the table above would likely breach a 3x EBITDA leverage limit if current gas prices persist for any meaningful length of time (i.e. more than a couple of months).

Thus, the notion that shale drillers must keep growing in today's environment in order to "service their debt" is simply wrong. Yes, they must keep producing, but not growing. Why? Because, fundamentally, growth requires upfront spending today in exchange for revenues 6 months or a year down the road. But with both investors and bank lenders pulling back the reigns on credit, there's simply no appetite to fund this cash outlay in today's environment.

With nearly every major shale gas producer suffering under a mountain of burdensome debt, and cheap external financing no longer available, E&Ps no longer have the balance sheet capacity to pursue aggressive cash-burning production growth, even if they wanted to. And my bet going forward is that, assuming these leveraged drillers even survive, they will likely spend at least the next couple of years repairing their balance sheets instead of borrowing more to grow more. Why? Because at double-digit financing costs, the economics simply don't make sense for growth - particularly with most shale balance sheets already stretched to the max and growing risks of insolvency looming in the background.

Simply put, shale drillers are being forced into financial submission - whether they like it or not.

2020: It Really is Different This Time

Now, the bearish "lower for longer" rebuttal to the bullish argument goes something like this...

"Of course producers will pull back given today's sub-$2 pricing, but we've all seen how this story ends. Just look at what happened last time prices collapsed and production declined 2016 - all it took was a rebound to $3 gas and E&Ps immediately brought rigs right back online and overwhelmed the market with record production growth. Why should we expect anything different this time around?"

But as we saw in 2016 and the years that followed, the necessary component of aggressive production growth at $3 gas was hundreds of billions in external financing, much of which got destroyed. And after a decade of cash incineration in the shale patch, I'm betting that it will take many years before investors make the same mistakes again. Historically, when you look back at any episode of mass capital destruction - whether it's tech stocks in the wake of the Dot Com bubble, or real estate in the wake of the Housing Bubble - it typically takes many years for investor confidence and capital flows to re-enter an industry after such widespread losses.

Thus, because the funding dynamics in the shale patch are 180 degrees inverted in 2020 versus 2016, the subsequent rebound in activity will likely be much more subdued. And this view isn't just speculation, it's based upon the funding data. I showed earlier how both private and public investors greeted the 2016 price collapse with a "buy the dip" mentality and hundreds of billions in financing. But over the past couple of years, capital started retreating from the shale patch in 2018 and accelerated into H1 2019, even despite relatively robust pricing for both oil and gas.

So, whereas the 2016 drop in production was purely a price-driven response, the declines I expect in 2020 and possibly beyond will be driven by the far more structural force of capital retreat. We can see evidence of this structural change by comparing the rig count declines of late 2015 - 2016 with what we've seen since the start of accelerated shale capital retreat in 2019:

As you can see in the chart above, gas rigs peaked in January 2019 at 202 - a time when gas prices were volatile, but averaging around $3 per mcf - and then proceeded to decline with each passing month. Today, the U.S. gas rig count sits at just 112 - down nearly 50% from this time last year - and showing no signs of stabilizing. This longer lasting decline - which started even before prices plunged - shows a more structural force at work versus the quick price-driven rig collapse and subsequent rebound in 2015 - 2016.

Now, the last time rig counts fell below 100 in March of 2016, the gas market quickly balanced and prices soared from $1.60 to $3 by the summer before reaching $4 in December of 2016. My bet is, we're likely to see a repeat performance in 2020, given my outlook for gas production declines and rising consumption going forward.

Gas Production Rolling Over, with More Declines on Tap

Given the stalling trends in drilling productivity, which I expect will continue given the pressure on capital budgets, gas production will become highly correlated with gas rig counts going forward. Now, it's critical to appreciate the roughly 6-month lag between rig counts and production trends. Why this lag? Because after commissioning a rig, E&P companies must then prepare the well-site for drilling, perform the actual drilling, and finally complete the well before bringing production online.

Thus, the production trends of today can be traced back to the roughly 160 - 170 gas rigs operating in July/August of last year. And even this relatively elevated number (compared to 112 today) has already translated into significant gas production declines in recent weeks. Per Bloomberg's real-time production monitor (which references data from Bentek), U.S. dry gas output has declined by roughly 3 Bcf/d from the record high reached in mid-December:

This trend matches the data from the EIA's weekly production estimates, which are imperfect, but still useful in gauging directional trends over a multi-week time frame. Per the EIA weekly data, U.S. gas production is down 2.3 bcf/d from a peak of 96.7 bcf/d in early December to 94.4 bcf/d in the latest weekly data for the week ending January 29th.

Given the 50 additional rigs that have dropped since the July/August period that's driving today's production trends, we can likely expect further downward pressure on gas production going forward.

Finally, another key leading indicator suggesting further declines in gas production comes from the Pennsylvania drilling permits, which historically correlates well with the future path of Appalachian gas production. So far in 2020, Pennsylvania gas drilling permits in January have fallen off a cliff - down 80% versus January 2019 - to the lowest comparable levels since the dawn of the shale revolution:

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection

So, it doesn't take much imagination to foresee continued pressure on U.S. gas production going forward. Now, what about demand?

U.S. Gas Demand Remains in Secular Uptrend, but with Short-Term Risks

As I've written about in the past, U.S. gas demand remains in a secular growth trend, driven largely by exports and the continued switch from coal to gas-fired domestic power generation. Assuming current spot and futures prices persist, there will be a significant economic incentive for utility operators to switch from coal to gas fired power generation during the peak power consuming summer months in 2020. Even a modest rally in prices from current levels of around $1.85 to $2.50 would still provide a strong tailwind for power generation through the summer months.

On the export front, several additional LNG facilities will come online this year and next, in addition to the ongoing build out of pipeline export infrastructure into Mexico. That's why the EIA expects U.S. net natural gas exports to almost double by 2021. So, the long-term outlook for U.S. gas consumption remains very supportive. However, several key risks lurk in the short-term...

Thanks to unseasonably mild weather in both Europe and Asia, a supply glut has emerged in the international LNG market, which recently pushed prices into record low territory below $4. And given China's role as a major LNG consumer, this glut could be exacerbated by the Coronavirus outbreak, which has effectively shut down economic activity across much of China. Bloomberg recently reported that China's state-owned oil companies are even considering declaring a force majeure on some of their take-or-pay LNG import contracts:

China's big state-owned liquefied natural gas importers are considering force majeure declarations on contracted cargo deliveries as they grapple with the impact from the novel coronavirus, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

So, while I remain optimistic on the long-term LNG export story in the U.S., the global LNG glut presents a significant short-term risk in the months ahead. Given that LNG exports currently consume roughly 9 bcf/d of U.S. gas production and represent a major factor in the long-term demand growth story, this will be a key factor to monitor going forward.

Meanwhile, weather remains a wildcard. Continued bearish weather could delay market balance by several months, and potentially longer, even with ongoing production declines. And the latest forecasts indicate a continuation of this winter's trend of extremely mild weather going into February:

Source: bamwx.com

So, despite my bullish views on the long-term secular growth in U.S. gas demand, the market faces a series of risks in the short-term, and there are simply too many unknowns to have a high degree of confidence in exactly when the market will balance. And given the financial pressure facing shale drillers in today's funding environment, time is the enemy for an industry on the brink.

Thus, the risk that many of the leveraged shale gas producers might not survive long enough to capture a sustained rebound to continue financing elevated debt burdens remains very real.

A Binary Outcome

Given the backdrop of spiking financing costs amidst an oversupplied market, with several downside risks to short-term demand, I see a binary scenario emerging for both gas prices and gas-focused E&P stocks going forward:

The U.S. gas market remains oversupplied throughout 2020, forcing many of the highly leveraged shale drillers into terminal downward liquidity spirals. Production continues declining without any exogenous or weather-related demand shocks, flipping the market from surplus to deficit, sending prices higher in time for leveraged producers to repair their balance sheets

In either scenario, I think gas prices rallying to at least $3 is only a matter of "if" and not "when". Why? Because new supply growth will be required to meet the new export demand growth through at least 2021. And given the capital constraints and slowing production rates in the Permian, supply from associated gas alone will likely not be enough to meet this new demand. That means prices must rise to the level where gas-focused shale drillers can both grow and earn a return on capital going forward.

If you simply go back and examine the cash flow statement for the top shale gas drillers in 2017 - 2018 - when prices averaged around $3 - it's clear that almost no one (aside from low-cost leader Cabot) can generate production growth and free cash flow at $3 prices.

Meanwhile, in this first scenario, where a swath of bankruptcies ripples through the shale gas industry, this will only further impair the capital of today's investor base. That would likely raise the hurdle rate for investment going forward, as shale gas investors will likely demand a higher margin of safety for putting fresh capital to work. In my view, that translates into continued capital starvation until prices rise to at least $3 and possibly beyond.

Thus, while scenario one would delay a rally in gas prices, it would ultimately mean a more powerful and longer-lasting move higher in prices.

The most straight-forward way to play this scenario would be to take a long-term position in the U.S. natural gas exchange-traded fund (UNG). Even after factoring in the drag from rolling contracts across the contango in the futures curve, I would expect at least a 50% rise in the U.S. natural gas exchange traded fund (UNG) at some point in the next 12 months, with upside longer term. Meanwhile, what's the downside in going long natural gas at current prices of roughly $1.85? I'd estimate perhaps as much as 10% in the short term. Thus, in my estimation, simply going long natural gas today represents a roughly 5-to-1 reward-to-risk proposition.

Alternatively, the second scenario would clearly be bullish for both gas prices and E&P equities. As it stands today, nearly every gas E&P trades at a substantial discount to their PV-10 values. PV-10 is a standardized SEC calculation that represents the discounted future cash flows from developing current proven, developed reserves of E&P companies, plus a fraction of the proven, undeveloped reserves. These SEC-mandated measurements are calculated based on assumed future oil and gas prices and are performed by independent geologists and engineers.

Importantly, PV-10 valuations only account for a fraction of proven undeveloped reserves. That means these measurements often understate the true future cash flows, by undercounting the upside from development of unproven reserves. That's why, historically, E&P stocks have traded at premiums to their PV-10 values.

The fact that nearly every shale gas driller trades at a substantial discount to their PV-10 values is a reflection of just how negative sentiment has become for the sector. Of course, it's also a reflection of the strained balance sheets across the industry. Why? Because if you run out of liquidity and get forced into bankruptcy proceedings, you may never get the opportunity to actually develop your reserves.

In a dire scenario, bankrupted E&Ps could be forced to simply liquidate all of their assets into an environment of extreme pessimism and low prices. Thus, if there simply aren't enough willing buyers and too many sellers, it's conceivable that E&Ps could be forced to accept fire-sale valuations, regardless of whatever long-term prospects the assets might represent.

And that's precisely the kind of dire outcome that the market is pricing into leveraged gas drillers in today's environment. Take Range Resources, for example. I've explained why I believe the company is worth $30 per share in an environment of rational shale economics and sustained higher gas prices (i.e. $3 or higher).

The table below shows that, as of year-end 2018, Range sported a PV-10 value of $13.2 billion. If you net out Range's roughly $3.3 billion of debt, that leaves an equity valuation of $9.9 billion, or $39 per share. However, PV-10 values are a function of expected future energy prices. The 2018 values were computed assuming a gas price of $3.10. Note that, after 2019's price collapse, the PV-10 value declined to $7.6 assuming a future gas price of $2.58:

Source: Range Resources

So, even in this "lower for longer" price assumption of $2.58, when you net out Range's $3.3 billion in debt, that still leaves you with $4.3 billion in equity value - or $17 per share.

But, as I mentioned earlier, that rests upon a key assumption: that Range survives long enough to actually produce its reserves and generate that cash. If banks and other investors simply refuse to provide funding in a sub-$2 price environment, then there's a risk that the company may not survive long enough to generate these future cash flows.

Now, personally, I think Range will ultimately weather the storm and emerge into an environment of rational economics in the shale patch. In that scenario, I expect significant upside from the $17 of discounted future cash flows from its proved reserve base - both from higher prices, and from the development of unproven reserves.

That's why I remain long both Range Resources equity and options, but only with an amount of money that I'm ok losing completely, in a dire case scenario.

As a final note, for those interested in ongoing updates on the sector, and how I'm implementing these and other ideas in real time, you can follow along at the Atlas Research Seeking Alpha Blog here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RRC UNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm also long RRC and UNG via options.