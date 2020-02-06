CoreCivic And Geo Group: My Preference, Thoughts On The Bonds, And A Trade

I give my take on the 7.7% YTM from the GEO bonds maturing in 2026.

Geo Group (GEO) and CoreCivic (CXW) are REITs that primarily own private prisons. The looming 2020 election has made investors wonder if these companies face an existential crisis, and as a result, the stocks have sold off to double-digit dividend yields. These stocks appear to be in for a real beating if a liberal Democrat takes the office. On the other hand, the stocks may jump if Trump wins the re-election. I don’t think it’s that simple to simply eliminate private prisons, and as a result, I view the pessimism as an investing opportunity. I show in this report how to invest with minimal risk and high potential upside.

Are Private Prisons Going Away? It’s Not That Simple

In a post on Medium, 2020 Democratic Candidate Elizabeth Warren outlined her stance on private prisons, with the following two important points:

She aims to ban private prisons and detention facilities, starting by ending all contracts that the Bureau of Prisons, ICE, and the U.S. Marshals Service have with private detention providers.

She would restrict federal public safety funding to state governments based on their use of private prisons - effectively banning private prisons at the state level.

Anticipation for the 2020 election has led shares of CXW and GEO to crash over the past two years:

As we will see later, the fundamentals have suffered greatly from perception, as private prisons have seen cash flow growth very unusual for typical REITs. Before we get to that, how valid is the concern for the existential crisis of private prisons?

Government-run prisons are currently operating at over-capacity and this has created the necessity to outsource detainee capacity:

(2019 CXW Q3 Presentation)

This means that it isn’t so simple as saying, “just stop using private prisons.” CXW and GEO fulfill a very important function in society because, without their facilities, governments would struggle to deal with their ever-growing detainee population.

Damon Hininger, CEO of CXW, responded to a question about the worst case possible scenario as follows:

“As we think about the kind of worst-case scenario, we think that the need for capacity does not change and also the alternatives to our capacity is not available, so I'd start with that kind of overarching kind of assumption… So as you know, we've got about 73,000 beds of capacity in our safety segment; of that about 65,000 is beds that we own outright... So look at it this way, if you think about half our business with Federal, half our business with the states, $200,000 per bed probably a good average per bed, if you look at recent building projects within our industry. So you take that $200,000 per bed. It gives the 65,000 beds that we own that gives you an evaluation about $13 billion for our real estate.” (2019 Q3 CXW Earnings Call Transcript)

As CEO Hininger said above, even if private prisons are banned, it would still likely be significantly more cost-effective for the government to either buy out or lease property from an existing private prison operator instead of building new property outright. While his $13 billion valuation may be a tad optimistic, the point is clear: their properties don’t become a “zero” just because private prisons are banned. Let’s now take a look at the two private prison REITs in question, CXW and GEO.

CoreCivic Overview

CXW is the largest operator of government agency real estate with diversification across many states:

(2019 CXW Q3 Presentation)

CXW derives the vast majority of their cash flows from “Safety” which refers to their private prison segment.

(2019 CXW Q3 Presentation)

The current political environment has been very kind to the fundamentals of CXW as revenues have grown 10% YOY:

(2019 CXW Q3 Presentation)

This strong revenue growth has led to adjusted funds from operations (‘AFFO’) to grow 30% YOY:

(2019 CXW Q3 Presentation)

Many REITs would be happy with even 3% organic revenue growth and 7% AFFO growth, given the inherently high distribution requirements of being a REIT. CXW is seeing growth that more resembles a fast-growing tech stock while having a distribution yield of around 11%.

Geo Group Overview

In contrast with CXW, GEO is a global operator with 139 facilities in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

(2019 Q3 GEO Presentation)

Like CXW, GEO derives substantially all of their revenues from credit-worthy counterparties including 22% from the U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement agency:

(2019 Q3 GEO Presentation)

GEO has seen its AFFO jump 10.8% this past quarter to $0.72 per share. Both CXW and GEO are seeing cash flow growth which more resembles that of a fast-growing tech company. It’s the balance sheet that requires close investigation.

Balance Sheet Analysis

CXW is rated BB or equivalent from the credit rating issuers. At first glance, the credit rating appears too low for what looks like a strong credit profile. Leverage was low at 3.5 times debt to EBITDA, with a high 5.2 times fixed charge coverage on the back of a low 4.82% weighted average interest rate.

(2019 CXW Q3 Presentation)

Their lower leverage has enabled it to spend $122 million thus far in 2019 on development and expansion spending. Here’s the problem: CXW has stated that the risk of limited access to the debt markets means that CXW needs to direct all excess cash flow towards paying down debt as to avoid any liquidity-events moving forward. With $100 million in excess cash flow after the dividend, CXW should be able to reduce the upcoming maturities to a more manageable amount especially given their strong $600 million in liquidity provided from their credit facilities.

GEO has trailing EBITDA of $440 million and total debt of $2.7 billion, for debt to EBITDA of 6 times (or debt to adjusted EBITDA of 5.6 times). GEO is rated B+ or equivalent from the credit rating issuers. GEO expects leverage to decline to 4.5 times by the end of 2020. In comparison with CXW which saw their major maturity coming in 2023, GEO has a major maturity coming one year later in 2024:

(2019 Q3 GEO Presentation)

GEO has guided for around $60 million in cash flow after paying the dividend available to pay down debt. GEO also has approximately $845 million in available liquidity under its credit facilities. These don’t really come close to covering their upcoming maturities through 2024. Compared with CXW, GEO is clearly significantly more levered with a higher risk of a liquidity-event in a bearish scenario. While both firms have low leverage, the question is if any leverage is appropriate at all as a democratic president might impair their ability to access the debt markets.

Outlook For Dividends And Share Repurchases

Both CXW and GEO have outstanding coverage of their dividends with AFFO payout ratios of 67% and 70%, respectively. Does this mean that we might see aggressive distribution growth in the future? Unfortunately, related to our discussion of the balance sheet above, not quite. We can see what CXW had to say regarding their distribution policies:

“Since converting in 2013, we have maintained a targeted AFFO payout ratio of 80%; however, in light of our current dividend yield, we do not believe it is the best use of our capital to allocate additional cash flows towards increasing the dividend at this time. As we discussed in our second quarter call in August, we believe it is more prudent to allocate our excess cash flows above the current dividend level to other priorities As a result, we believe the best use of our excess cash flows in the near-term is to further reduce our leverage profile.”

(2019 Q3 CXW Earnings Call Transcript)

I don’t see dividends being raised aggressively, if at all, and I view share repurchases as being extremely unlikely unless they are able to refinance all their near-term maturities ahead of time, which seems unlikely. Their low AFFO payout ratio is arguably deceiving because of the potential risk of having limited access to the debt markets - there’s a real possibility that they’ll need to simply pay down all their maturing debt. In such a scenario, they’ll likely be able to sell assets, but I wouldn’t count out an outright dividend cut to free up more cash for debt paydown. If it isn’t clear enough, I don’t view the dividends as being safe on account of the “low” payout ratio: the safety of the dividend appears entirely predicated on the political environment and capital markets towards private prisons moving forward.

Valuation: Dirt Cheap With Caveats

CXW is guiding for $2.61 in AFFO per share and $1.76 in dividends for 2019. Shares trade approximately 5.7 times AFFO and at a 10.4% dividend yield.

GEO is guiding for $2.76 in AFFO per share and $1.92 in dividends for 2019. Shares trade approximately 5 times AFFO and at an 11.3% dividend yield.

These valuations should be taken with a grain of salt due to the possibility that both these firms may need to start directing more and more cash flow towards paying down debt. The low valuation does not appear to provide much if any, downside protection in a bear case where private prisons are banned and/or they lose access to the debt markets. The low valuations, however, do suggest material upside if the currently friendly political environment continues.

My 12-month price target, assuming the current environment continues, is $29 for CXW, representing a 6% dividend yield and $25 for GEO, representing a 7.7% dividend yield. I assign a premium valuation to CXW due to their lower leverage. In a bear case, I have no price target - they may very well both be zeros.

A Better Way To Invest: 9% Risk, 100% Upside

Between the two, I prefer CXW due to it having a substantially lower leverage ratio. CXW has a significantly better chance of paying down debt than GEO. While it’s possible to simply buy the stock outright and many of my peers on Seeking Alpha appear to have done so, I see an alternative way to invest which materially reduces the risk.

Instead of buying 100 shares in CXW, one could buy 3 call options expiring January 15, 2021, at a strike price of $22 for $0.60 each. This means that instead of investing $1,680 in the stock, we instead only invest $180 in call options. With significantly less in capital invested, the risk is limited to less than 11% and we maintain essentially all of the upside as explained below.

By January of next year, we should already know the results of the presidential race and also the potential future for private prisons. I anticipate GEO and CXW to perform similarly to how they did in 2016 after the election:

We can see how this strategy would perform in comparison with a stock position:

(Chart by Best of Breed)

Our max downside is just under 11% because we invested only $180 instead of $1,680. The actual downside is actually even less, probably more like 9% when you consider the interest earned on the remaining cash.

The options strategy begins to make money when CXW trades above $22.60 per share - CXW would yield 7.8% at that price. The strategy has a very similar return to owning the stock outright when CXW trades around $26. If CXW trades higher, then the options strategy would outperform dramatically.

I see CXW either falling dramatically in a poor election outcome or rising significantly above $26 in a positive election outcome - I don’t anticipate much in between. As a result, this strategy might succeed in limiting our downside risk to 9%, while giving us exposure to all of the upside (I estimate it to be over 100%) in CXW.

A similar strategy can be used for GEO as well, but I’ll avoid going into specifics there in the interest of brevity.

Commentary On The GEO Bonds

GEO has an unsecured bond issue maturing in 2026 with a current yield to maturity around 7.8%. There have been a couple of articles recommending these bonds. I, however, do not have a favorable view on an investment in these bonds, especially with equity trading where they are. While the bonds have less risk comparatively than the equity, they, however, have significantly less upside (about 10% upside to par) and still have material risk in the event of access to debt markets being cut off.

I see very few scenarios where the bonds yield a good return yet the equity doesn’t, and even fewer scenarios where the equity gets clobbered yet the bonds don’t. As a result, my opinion is that if one wishes to invest in private prisons, the equity is the way to go, at least based on current valuations and pricing for the equity and bonds.

Conclusion

The 2020 election could really cause an existential crisis for private prisons. On the other hand, I see CXW and GEO jumping dramatically in the event that Trump wins the re-election. I don’t see their low payout ratios as making their dividends as being safe because of their need to pay down debt. I have presented a strategy to invest in all of the upside of GEO or CXW with only 9% of the risk - I see this as the best way to invest in these names which appear to have a future with binary outcomes ahead.

