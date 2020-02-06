Highland Global Allocation Fund: Solid Global Value Strategy Fund At A 20% Discount To NAV And A 12% Dividend Yield

The CEF also currently pays a 12% dividend yield and has holdings that are poised for long-term market-beating performance.

Due to the under performance of "traditional value" and a few major losers in 2019, the CEF is trading at a significant 20% discount to NAV.

A common theme in much of my research is the immense value opportunities that exist today in global and energy-related equities. After having a stellar performance record in the 2000s, these two large segments of the market have underperformed considerably over the past decade.

Over the past decade, commodity production grew at such a high pace that a glut formed and prices crashed, leading to depreciation in energy producers and appreciation in the U.S. dollar. As the U.S. dollar became stronger, foreign equities underperformed and capital-flight to the U.S. has slowed economic growth in previously high-growth emerging markets. While U.S. equities have performed well since 2008, "all-world" strategies like that of (ACWI) have been subpar.

As the new decade begins, these bearish forces are fading. Since October, the U.S. dollar has been in a trading range and the recent decline in interest rates may promote a dollar bear market. Further, U.S. energy production growth is slowing, implying the bottom may be near for energy stocks such as MLP's and E&P's.

As explained in "The U.S. Will Underperform International Equities In The 2020s" valuations are far lower outside of the U.S. than inside, creating great long-term plays for those looking abroad. Add in the impact of a depreciating dollar, and you've got a recipe for market-beating returns.

There's a Fund for That, And it's Trading at a Discount

There is one largely unknown closed-end-fund that pursues a strategy that aligns well with my current themes, the Highland Global Allocation Fund which trades under the ticker (HGLB). Slightly over half of the fund is invested in low-valuation global equities, a quarter in MLP's and energy equities, and the rest in a mixture of varying asset classes including senior loans, preferred stock, mortgages, and LLC interests, most of which are global in nature.

It should be pointed out that quite a few of HGLB's "non-U.S. equity" holdings are U.S. firms with a global footprint like U.S. Steel (X) while its "U.S. holdings" are those that explicitly have operations in the U.S. like Lennar (LEN).

Most importantly, the CEF is currently trading at an immense 20% discount to NAV. This discount likely exists because it was publically launched at an inopportune time in early 2019. Causing its investors to and miss out on much of the high January-February gains only to struggle with the impact of falling MLP prices and an appreciating dollar throughout the year, not to mention a crash in Argentinian assets that it has high exposure to.

To illustrate, take a look at the fund's total returns vs. that of the MLP ETF (AMLP) and the international value ETF (IVAL) which mirror about 70% of HGLB's strategy:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, losses in MLP's are a primary culprit for HGLB's low returns. However, because the CEF had a poor launch, fund's have flowed out and it is now trading at a steep discount to NAV:

Data by YCharts

Looking at the chart it seems that the fund's price is no longer trending away from NAV, making for a potential reversion play over the coming months. As you likely know, CEF's do not always revert to their NAV, but heavily discounted CEF's tend to outperform.

Because the fund is so heavily discounted and has significant MLP and high-dividend positions, the CEF also pays a high 12.6% dividend yield today:

Data by YCharts

While the CEF's recent performance has been disappointing, I suspect that it will attract high inflows over the coming months as its NAV performance improves and it arrives on dividend/discount investors' radar.

Looking Closer at HGLB's Strategy

HGLB's strategy is very multi-faceted and is best described as "everything with value potential with an emphasis on overseas investments". From what I can tell, its managers have very few criteria requirements meaning investors must have faith in its team. Their current portfolio is demonstrated well by the portfolio allocation section of their Q3 report:

(Highland Funds Q3 2019 Report)

Notably, the fund has high exposure to Argentina which was a major additional factor in its poor performance last year. If you remember, Argentinian stocks crashed roughly 50% overnight when it became clear that the fiscal centrist Macri would lose the election, stoking fears of hyperinflation/default.

See below:

Data by YCharts

Looking at their last annual report we can see that around 8.5% of the fund is invested in Argentine government bonds which, though they pay a high yield, carry high default risk.

In the last report, the company also noted a significant 35% holding in Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) which is a major diversified U.S. utility company. While the company makes up a significant portion of holdings, they have a detailed 12-page report explaining their long position that extols its merger potential and pricing-power advantage.

Importantly, about 25% of the CEF is short with significant short exposure in Netflix (NFLX), Boston Scientific (BSX), and Stryker Corp. (SYK). I agree with highland funds that all of these stocks are grossly overvalued, but as witnessed by Tesla (TSLA), overvalued stocks have a tendency to become even more overvalued in the current speculative environment.

The Bottom Line

This brings me to what appears to be the current problem with HGLB. The CEF manager has tremendous freedom in criteria and makes highly rational "old school value" type investments. I firmly believe that these investments will pay off in the long-run, but today's market is highly irrational. Cheap high-quality equities can't catch a break while the big keep getting bigger (i.e. FANG stocks).

It may be too early to say, but I believe this problem is starting to fade. As an example, TSLA stock doubled in slightly over a month and fell about 20% on Wednesday. In my opinion, TSLA is the poster child of the market's disconnection from fundamentals. Irrational markets tend to end in bangs and not whimpers with the most overvalued equities making blow-off tops before crashing (another example is Bitcoin in late 2017, the 1999 tech-bubble, and the 1990 Japanese bubble).

After investing irrationality peaks, I expect money to flow out of expensive stocks like those HGLB is short on and back into the 'traditional value' equities the CEF is long on. In a sense, this is what occurred after the 1999 tech-bubble that preceded value-outperformance from 2000-2008.

Now that the January rally is seemingly over, it may be a good time to look toward global value and I believe that, largely due to its huge discount to NAV, HGLB is one of the better ways to do so. Importantly, the CEF does have a 2.3% expense ratio which is on the high-end, but I believe its current discount offsets it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HGLB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long LEN, X