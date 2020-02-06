Royal Gold: Q4 Slightly Better Than Q3, But Not Too Impressive

The Q4 financial results are not a disaster but they don't impress too much, and the technical picture is unclear, therefore the near-term share price direction is hard to predict.

The Penasquito blockade and Andacollo strike are over, however, the latter will have a negative impact on the Q2 2020 financial results.

Royal Gold (RGLD) released its Q4 2019 (Royal Gold's financial Q2 2020) financial results. Although there was a slight improvement in comparison to Q3 2019, Q4 did not impress too much. Royal Gold experienced some better quarters in its recent history. What is worse, even the coming quarters probably won't be too impressive, as Royal Gold will have to face some consequences of the Q3 and Q4 production disruptions at Penasquito and especially at Andacollo.

In Q4 2019, Royal Gold sold 83,500 toz of gold equivalent, which represents a 3.5% improvement quarter-over-quarter. Compared to Q4 2018, production volumes increased by 4.9%. However, over the coming quarters, the volume of gold equivalent sold will be negatively affected by the Andacollo mine strike that lasted from October 14 to December 5. As Royal Gold's attributable production equals approximately 15,000 toz gold per quarter, it is possible to expect an approximately 10,000 toz decline in the volume of gold equivalent sold. The decline should be felt especially in Q2 2020 (Royal Gold's financial Q4 2020), as, according to the company, gold deliveries from Andacollo are usually received 6 months after the concentrate shipments.

Source: own processing, using data of Royal Gold

The Q4 2019 revenues increased by 5% quarter-over-quarter, mainly due to the slightly higher sales volumes (83,500 toz of gold equivalent vs. 80,700 toz of gold equivalent), as well as slightly higher realized gold prices ($1,481/toz gold vs. $1,472/toz gold). Along with revenues, the operating cash-flow increased too. It reached the $78.3 million level, which means an almost 10% improvement in comparison to Q3. Another positive is that Royal Gold recorded the highest operating cash flow since Q1 2018 ($104.6 million).

The net income equaled $41.3 million, which is a significant decline in comparison to Q3 when a net income of $70.5 million was recorded. However, in Q3, a major part of the net income ($32.3 million) was attributable to discrete tax benefits related to the Swiss tax reform. After adjusting the Q3 net income for this item, it would be slightly lower than the Q4 net income. The EPS equaled $0.63 in Q4.

Source: own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Royal Gold

As can be seen in the chart below, Royal Gold's cash position has worsened. Its volume of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments declined from $122 million to $80.5 million. A major part of this decline is attributable to a $35 million debt repayment. Due to this step, the volume of total debt decreased to $129.9 million. However, the net debt increased slightly, from $42.6 million to $49.4 million.

Source: own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Royal Gold

Besides the Andacollo mine strike that lasted until December 5, and the Penasquito mine blockade that lasted until October 8, several other events that will have an important impact on Royal Gold occurred. The most important information is that in Botswana, the Khoemacau copper project is approximately 26% complete. The production should start in the middle of 2021, and Royal Gold should be receiving 1.52 million toz silver (around 17,200 toz of gold equivalent) per year.

As reported in the Q3 financial results release, it is expected that a notable decline in reserves and resources will occur at the Mount Milligan mine. However, the actual impacts on Royal Gold's gold stream are still unknown, as the new technical report still hasn't been released.

As I predicted back in November, Royal Gold's share price experienced a decline. However, only a small one. The current technical picture is unclear. Although in the middle of December, it seemed like a breakthrough to the upside is coming, after the Q4 2019 production results were released, the share price returned back down, crossing the 50-day and later also the 10-day moving average to the downside. New support around $109 was created and over the last month, the share price has been moving in a sideways channel between $109 and $117, unable to break this trading pattern to the upside or to the downside. Even the RSI isn't too helpful, as it is bouncing between the levels of 40 and 50, far away from oversold or overbought conditions.

What I like about Royal Gold's Q4:

Gold production increased slightly.

The revenues and operating cash flow increased.

The total debt keeps on declining.

The Penasquito blockade and Andacollo strike are over.

What I don't like about Royal Gold's Q4:

The net income decreased (however, mainly due to the fact that there were no more discrete tax benefits in Q4).

The net debt increased slightly.

The Andacollo strike lasted until December 5, which should have a strong negative impact on Q2 2020 financial results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.