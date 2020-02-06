Harvest Health: Failed M&A Deals And Downsized Financing

We believe Harvest will need to resolve these issues and stabilize the company by closing Verano and raising non-dilutive capital in 2020.

Introduction

Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) has recently faced several challenges that could derail its near-term growth plan. In the last few months, the stock fell harder than its peers most likely due to failed acquisitions and downsized financing deals. We think Harvest is risking falling behind other top-tier MSOs and will have its work cut out for the company in 2020. We are reducing our outlook to Neutral to reflect the recent developments and uncertainties heading into 2020.

2019 Q3 Review

Harvest Health reported 2019 Q3 results that saw revenue growing 25% to $33 million driven by new store openings. Harvest opened 6 new locations and acquired 4 locations during the quarter. The growth was concentrated in Arizona, California, and Pennsylvania. Gross margin also improved from Q2 and remains below the historical average. The company expanded offering in Arizona with the addition of premium-quality brand Cookies. It also began sales of CBD products to the Asian American Trade Associations Council. Overall, the q-o-q growth was in-line with other LPs during Q3.

Harvest continues to expand outside its home market Arizona with Florida emerging as the biggest potential market. However, we see an increasingly competitive medical cannabis market in Florida given the dominance of incumbents like Trulieve (otcpk:TCNNF) and Curaleaf (otcqx:CURLF). Post-Q3, the company opened 2 new locations in California and 3 more locations in Pennsylvania. With Falcon and CannPharmacy falling apart, we think Harvest's near-term growth outlook has worsened materially.

Failed M&A Deals

In April 2019, Harvest announced the acquisition of CannaPharmacy, which will add assets from Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, and Maryland. However, Harvest terminated the deal in November 2019, and instead, Harvest will try to acquire only a facility in Pennsylvania for $26 million including $15 million in cash. Harvest highlighted the cash savings from terminating the original deal as it had agreed to pay $88 million in cash. Cash preservation appears to be the primary motivation here which highlights its financial position.

In February 2019, Harvest announced that it will acquire California-based Falcon International to expand its presence there. However, things took a turn in January 2020 when Harvest filed a lawsuit against Falcon and demanded the return of money paid to Falcon already. It appears to be a very messy situation and raises questions around the due diligence process before the deal was signed. We think the lawsuit will stretch for months if not years before a resolution could be achieved - not ideal for a high growth company.

Two of the three pending deals fell apart which would significantly impact its 2019 and 2020 outlook. The company provided an updated reduced outlook recently which is not useful for investors as the pro forma nature makes it impossible to interpret. We think investors will largely ignore this guidance and use current performance to predict future growth. Verano is the only remaining sizable deal that Harvest is pursuing and represent a significant growth platform for the company. If Verano fails to materialize, we expect a sharp re-rating of Harvest shares similar to what happened to MedMen (otcqb:MMNFF) when it gave up the PharmaCann acquisitions. Harvest shares lost 40% of their value in the last year which is the worst among large MSOs.

Financing Woes

Harvest also made headlines when it signed a term sheet with Torian Capital for $225 million of secured term loans in July 2019. The capital was earmarked for expansion and was cheap with only an 8% interest rate. However, the deal fell apart and Harvest lost significant dry powder for its acquisitions, likely contributing to its decision to terminate CannPharmacy and Falcon. In the Q3 release, Harvest announced that it raised $6.5 million from real estate financing and $62.5 million from short-term secured debt bridge financing. The short-term bridge financing bears an interest rate of ~14% and matures on March 31, 2020. It is unclear how Harvest plans to repay the bridge loan in just three months, especially given the current financing environment and its failed financing talk with Torian earlier.

Harvest is losing cash fast. Its cash balance fell from $90 million to $18 million during Q3 and it is racking up additional debt. As part of its purchase of MJardin's Nevada cultivation facility, it borrowed another $35 million from an existing lender. With the $62.5 million of bridge loan discussed above, the company has borrowed at least another ~$100 million. In total, the company would have pro forma debt of ~$150 million in addition to $100 million of deeply out-of-the-money convertible debentures.

Looking Ahead

Harvest was one of the most aggressive MSO players in terms of M&A and financing after its debut on the CSE in November 2018. The company raised C$288 million of cash via the RTO and announced several financings thereafter. Shortly after the RTO, Harvest went on a buying spree, announcing a series of acquisitions including Verano, CannaPharmacy, and Falcon International. However, Harvest is already losing two of the three deals which highlighted a potentially lacking diligence process during the acquisitions. We think its falling share price reflects the recent mishaps and deep concerns among investors about its future growth plan. We are changing our outlook to Neutral following these latest developments and believe that the key task for Harvest in 2020 is to close the Verano deal and strengthen its balance sheet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.