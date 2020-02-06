Visa: The One Big Reason That Keeps Me From Selling

Visa (NYSE:V) recently reported its Q1 results which could best be described as a little lackluster. While revenue was up almost 10% year on year, it appeared that revenue growth was slowing, with the result down 1.4% quarter on quarter, behind expected consensus for the quarter, and notably slower than most recent quarters.

In spite of the slowing growth, the business has had a torrid share price run over the last 12 months. Visa is up almost 45% year on year, well above the performance of the S&P 500 over this time frame. The company now trades at its highest price to sales and price to cash flow ratios of the last five years.

With valuation levels at near all-time highs and the business apparently reaching an inflection point in terms of its strong growth, it would be natural for investors to ask themselves whether it may now be the time to sell Visa while it's at its all-time highs before the possibility of a more notable slowdown in its future growth. I would suggest that such a view would be a mistake. Visa is a substantial personal holding of mine and a core position in the Sustainable Growth portfolios.

Solid Track Record of Performance

At a high-level, Visa reaffirmed 2020 guidance for annual net growth in the low double digits as well as annual operating expense growth in the mid to high single digits, with EPS growth in the mid-teens. This suggests that the Q1 reported result of revenue only being up 10% and expense growth up almost 15% due to significantly higher client incentives is an anomaly, and not the start of a significant negative trend in the business. Other positives for Visa in the results were that cross-border volumes, one of the most profitable segments for the Visa business, were up strongly increasing almost 9%.

Source: Visa Investor Presentation

With a really high-quality business such as Visa, it's best to take the really long-term view. On this measure, Visa stands apart from most of the investment universe for the consistency of its results over a long period of time. In the last 10 years, Visa has almost tripled revenue and increased net income more than 4x, implying strong improvements in operating margins over this time.

Still Strongly Leveraged To Positive Secular trends

The trends that have propelled Visa to strong growth over the last 10 years are still firmly in place. In fact, many of the trends still have quite some way to run, and some of these tailwinds are now actually accelerating. The increasing push toward online commerce has served as a natural tailwind propelling Visa's growth and allowing it to participate in commerce that was traditionally cash-based. While Internet commerce is now well-established, this still has a long way to play out globally.

The enablement of the mobile point-of-sale via terminal infrastructure deployed by players such as Square (NYSE:SQ) to SMBs have enabled the acceptance of digital payments on Visa's payment rails, unlocking merchants that have up till now been predominantly cash-only. Powerful mobile devices are increasingly functioning as a digital concierge with all manner of activities now originating on the phone. This includes in-store, point-of-sale payments. Innovations such as Apple Pay (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google Pay (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), both of which ride on Visa's payment rails, allow consumers to get real time spending analytics and much better transaction visibility than ever before.

Finally, Visa is on the precipice of breaking into some fairly significant markets in fast, real-time B2B payments where it has the opportunity to displace ACH as the predominant transaction method in a market that is roughly 3 times its current total addressable market. The settlement of international ACH transfers can take anywhere from 3 to 5 days, given the need for authentication, verification, and reconciliation. Visa's existing banking relationships provide the business with a substantial competitive advantage to disrupt the space.

The Most Compelling Reason Not To Sell

While all of the above increase my conviction in the investment decision to hold Visa, my most compelling reason not to sell is actually the reinvestment risk of having to deposit proceeds into an alternative investment. In the absence of placing funds into low-yielding cash instruments, which now have the real risk of yielding negative returns over time after inflation, proceeds from the disposal of any Visa interest need to make their way back into equity markets.

While Visa may no longer be the growth star that it was 10 years ago when it was growing revenue in the mid to high teens, there are still very few businesses that have the dominant structural position and attractive economic characteristics that Visa does. Very few businesses operate as part of an oligopoly with such dominant network effects of scale where the business gets stronger with increasing usage, as Visa does with its close competitor Mastercard (NYSE:MA). More consumers transacting over the Visa rails leads to more merchants who wish to accept Visa issued cards, which increases the degree of difficulty for any disruptor looking to encroach on Visa's turf.

Disruptors need to convince both consumers and merchants at scale and convince both simultaneously to switch to replicate the network effect, while being able to project an image of security and trust to earn the right to transmit sensitive payment information. In an era of increased technology disruption, where existing business models such as physical retail, media, and insurance are all being profoundly transformed, Visa represents a relatively secure investment that one can have high conviction in during the coming years.

Even if the growth rate of the business going forward is a little more subdued, the business represents one where there's a high degree of certainty in the continuity of existing business operations and, therefore, the rate of investment return going forward. At current levels, and even with modest multiple contraction, Visa should at least provide a fairly certain low double-digit rate of return for investors over the next 3 to 5 years, with potential upside if Visa is able to execute on new business opportunities. Visa's organic revenue growth alone, combined with additional operating leverage from scale, topped off with large consistent buybacks, should ensure a mid-teens growth in earnings per share for the medium term.

In my opinion, there are very few investment opportunities in the market that offer the potential for such a positive return with such a high degree of certainty. Not only are we moving into an era where disruption of existing businesses seems to be occurring at a rapid rate, but the ability of the majority of businesses to achieve consistent growth over GDP as global economies experience sluggish economic growth is also in question. The fact that my reinvestment risk with Visa is so high is the reason that I'm not a willing seller of this business, even if it's no longer the high growth star that it once was.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V, MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.