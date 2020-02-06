Peabody Energy: Risky For Small Investors Or 2020's Best Pick, You Choose

It is hard to be as optimistic as George Putnam choosing BTU as his top pick for aggressive investors in 2020, but Elliott Management is looking to fix BTU.

Source: The Conversation

In December 2019, I wrote about the disastrous share price performance of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) when the share price fell from $16.05 in November to below $10. The share price fell progressively through January to as low as $6.49, but after the Q4 earnings announcement and presentation yesterday the share price rose to $9.31, a 26% rise on the day. This is not about good news (there wasn’t any), but all about major shareholder Elliott Management asserting itself. Investors tempted by the share price rise might think carefully about having the group who had a big role in the previous bankruptcy, which led to small investors losing everything, taking a significant role on the board. On the other hand, if you get to tag along it could be an interesting ride.

Q4 reporting, confronting news

There was a lot of bad news to report in Q4. Investors who have regarded BTU as a machine for returning cash to shareholders got a rude shock when dividends and share buybacks were suspended in the Q4 reporting. Capital spending has also been cut back by 12% to $250 million for 2020. Falling prices and demand for coal (not helped by a warm northern hemisphere winter) meant that BTU needed to take action to get things under control.

The costly North Goonyella mine closure is looking as if it might be resolved by BTU disposing of this formerly prized mine because of hugely expensive costs involved in attempting to reopen it.

Board changes

BTU already has a diverse 9-member board which is being expanded by 4 new members, 3 appointed by Elliott Management (2 Elliott representatives (Dave Miller, Samantha Algaze) and former Rio Tinto executive Darren Miller) and a further new appointment to be agreed by BTU and Elliott Management. The plan is to nominate all 13 board members to serve for a 12-month period at BTU’s annual meeting in May.

Controlling Shareholders In BTU

What seems like an eon ago, I wrote about 6 hedge Funds that substantially owned Peabody Energy after emergence from bankruptcy. Two of these Hedge funds, Elliott Management and Aurelius Capital, had a key role in the restructure resulting from bankruptcy, and Contrarian Capital Management was another of the significant shareholders. During the bankruptcy period management was accommodated by being offered 10% of the stock. These were the key groups who managed the dispossession of most shareholders.

Make what you will of that, but I think it is worth noting that of the 6 original Hedge Funds owning substantial BTU stock after bankruptcy, two still have substantial holdings. Elliott Management now owns almost 30% of BTU stock and Contrarian Capital Management owns 8.45%. I’m not certain about this but it looks like management still retains ~2.3% of BTU stock. So key players in the bankruptcy transition own ~40% of stock today, and Elliott Management is about to control 3 board seats, with an input on a 4th board position. Investors who experienced the bankruptcy might reflect on this, as might potential new investors.

Analyst Predictions

Analyst predictions are often out of date and that surely must be the explanation for Marketbeat having a 12-month price target of $26.29. Others are more sanguine with several in the range of $9-$15. Mostly analysts still have a neutral or buy rating.

Perhaps the most interesting is George Putnam’s (The Turnaround Letter) optimistic view that BTU is his top pick for aggressive investors in 2020. George’s view is worth considering since in 2019 his top pick was GE (NYSE:GE) and GE ended up 54% between George’s prediction and the end of the year. George’s basis for picking BTU is interesting because he notes the following negatives about BTU: single carbon-intensive product, decidedly “untech,” challenged product, taint from recent emergence from bankruptcy, falling profits, recent valuable mine out of action due to a fire, and tanking stock price. So why has he chosen BTU as his top pick for aggressive investors?

His view is that while coal is in secular decline (especially in the US and Europe), he thinks international thermal coal demand remains healthy. He equates steel production with met coal consumption. He doesn’t think coal prices will collapse either in the US or globally. He seems to hold out some hope that there might even be price increases. He likes the BTU balance sheet, its cash flow and focus on debt reduction. He thinks that the company is focused on shareholder rewards, but that might be harder to accept with dividends and share buybacks suspended. And BTU trades at just 3x estimated 2021 EBITDA. I like his concluding view that there is considerable upside potential if things go less wrong than expected.

This is about the most optimistic view I’ve seen concerning BTU for a while, of course excepting BTU management which continues to believe that there is a "Surprisingly Sustainable Case for Coal." As has been the case for a long time, BTU management continues to anticipate “persistently high coal demand for the foreseeable future.”

My View From A Qualitative Perspective

The Q4 reporting indicates that management has become very active in addressing major adversity as the coal industry contracts. They are good at squeezing what can be squeezed, and contemplating partnerships that wouldn’t be considered in normal times. Management has become very active in cutting costs, biting the bullet about elimination of the dividend and share buybacks, and it looks like they will let go of the North Goonyella mine which was formerly a jewel in the crown. There are transitions happening with resignation of long-serving Exec VP and CFO Amy Schwetz, and clear evidence that Elliott Management plans to take a more active role via the board. All of these actions address the need for dramatic changes in adversity, but for small investors, caution is needed as history says that Elliott Management has a very strong focus on their own fortunes.

Considering George Putnam’s reasons for being optimistic about BTU, it comes down to accepting the IEA view that coal will be in a holding mode for the next 5 years due to strength of Asian demand. And Putnam also sees continuing demand for met coal for steelmaking.

I see dramatic qualitative changes not far away concerning coal use in Asia and in steelmaking.

Following on a 24% overall decline for EU coal-fired electricity in 2019, and a disastrous situation for coal in the US (coal production down 8.4% in 2019 and expected to fall 13.5% further in 2020), these factors make the transition out of coal more understandable and hence I’m very cautious about Putnam’s optimism about BTU.

Asian coal consumption

If one pays attention to IEA estimates, things looks positive for continued coal expansion throughout Asia for power generation. I’ve given my (sceptical) interpretation of the IEA projections for Asian coal power expansion over the next 5 years.

It doesn’t take much searching to see evidence of softness emerging in Asia in key markets, including those for BTU’s Australian thermal coal. Here are a few straws in the wind.

1) Indonesia: Indonesian Energy & Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif has announced plans to decommission old coal plants and replace them with renewable energy. The striking thing about this announcement, which involves replacement of 11 GW of coal power plants is that “old” is coal power plants refers to those 20 years and older. I’ve never thought of a 20-year-old coal plant as old, coming from Australia where 68% of coal power production comes from coal plants more than 30 years old.

2) Japan: A recent discussion in Japan revolves around getting over hoping unsubstantiated technologies (e.g. carbon capture and storage) will provide the needed emissions reductions, and facing the fact that Japan needs to abandon coal and rely on renewable energy.

3) Vietnam: Vietnam has been the big story in South East Asian coal development, although this is not without controversy. There are signs that Vietnam is contemplating a bigger focus on renewable energy as large coal plant developments are having difficulty obtaining finance.

4) India: In the past few days, India has achieved a significant milestone with a large tender for renewable energy plus storage being successful at prices competitive with coal. The tender for 1.2 GW of grid-connected power with guaranteed delivery during peak hours produced an oversubscribed round involving 1.62 GW overall capacity. The storage was a combination of 900 MW pumped hydro storage and 300 MW battery storage capacity. This happened at a time when India has close to 100 GW renewable power capacity.

At the same time that renewables are booming in India, moves are afoot to reduce thermal coal imports by opening up the local coal industry. Taken together dispatchable renewable power at competitive prices and pressure on imports from local production make coal exports to India vulnerable.

Steelmaking substituting clean hydrogen for met coal

There are now several substantial initiatives by major European steelmakers to make largely emissions-free steel using hydrogen as a substitute for met coal and an electric arc furnace instead of blast furnace. While this has been largely a theoretical and long-term solution to emissions reductions in steel-making, with a view towards making the transition by 2050, recent developments with green hydrogen indicate that the targets for substitution of met coal by hydrogen are now looming into view.

Major Swedish steelmaker SSAB (Svenskt Stal AB) (OTC:SSAAF) is accelerating its clean steel program to have its first fossil-carbon-free steel available for US and European markets by 2026. This is a dramatic acceleration. ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT), which produces ~8 million tons of steel annually, has commissioned a hydrogen steelmaking demonstration plant (100,000 ton capacity) to accelerate its plans for clean steel. Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF), Germany’s largest steelmaker, is also exploring decarbonizing steel production with clean hydrogen a key part of the strategy.

When several major steelmakers engage in a significant way, you know that change is in the wind.

Conclusion

The fall in Peabody Energy’s share price has been so dramatic recently that not long ago I wondered if there might be an opportunity for a very brave investor to profit in the short term. Of course, my musing about buying BTU at $10.22 last November seems somewhat foolish now (although it was very foolish throughout January!). However, as I note here, George Putnam has just made BTU his top pick for aggressive investors in 2020. For me the astonishing share price decline still looks terminal, but you and your advisor might think about George Putnam’s pick, especially in the light of the move by Elliott Management.

I think there are other opportunities in the emerging renewable energy sector that offer a much better sleep at night and long-term upside. Peabody Energy has a single product that is in decline. The question for investors is how fast the decline happens and how the industry players will manage to share the diminishing pie.

I am not a financial advisor, but I do follow closely the rise of renewable energy (and decline of fossil fuels) in the energy and transport sectors. If my commentary gives you and your financial advisor perspective on this interesting area, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.