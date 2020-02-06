Gilead Sciences' Next Chapter - In A Coronavirus Based World, Gilead Sciences' Antiviral Strength Is Key

Going forward, revenue should remain strong and continue to grow, which combined with a P/E of <9 and strong shareholder rewards makes the company a solid investment.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) is an $80 billion American biotechnology company that researches, develops, and commercializes drugs. The company is renowned for curing Hepatitis C and its leading HIV treatments. As we’ll see throughout this article, Gilead Sciences’ impressive portfolio, pipeline, and financials as it moves into its next chapter make it a strong investment.

Gilead Sciences Next Chapter

Gilead Sciences has recently made the news due to its drugs being used as an experimental treatment for 2019-nCoV. 2019-nCoV is one of the largest novel outbreaks and will continue spreading based on recent news such as 1700 people under observation for it in India. As the world’s second-most populous country, the latest news about this virus is concerning.

The point here isn’t to analyze the coronavirus in detail but rather to show that in an uncertain world, companies like Gilead Sciences have essential long-term demand for their expertise. And with the company’s newfound focus on its next chapter, after its new CEO joined less than a year ago, the company is focused on taking advantage of this expertise.

The company’s next chapter is expected to be focused on the company’s durable core business, existing pipeline strategy, and the plan for future growth. Since the new CEO joined the business, from Roche (at an almost $300 billion market cap one of the largest publicly traded biotech companies), the company has made a number of significant changes.

First, the company made Kite Pharma a separate operating company, a major move since it acquired the company for $11.9 billion just over 2 years ago. It shows the company’s progress towards building a portfolio of impressive assets that will drive future growth. Additionally, the company established an external innovation group and created a new leadership growth.

This external innovation group and new leadership group should allow the company to prevent the lack of innovation that faces most large companies - and it’s an exciting part in future growth. It shows a company with a vision, and with its financial strength (estimated 2020 EPS of less than 10) - the company, as we’ll see has strong future growth.

Gilead Sciences Antiviral Strength

Gilead Sciences has continued to focus on the strength of its antiviral portfolio, showing its ability to build a resilient HIV business in-spite of patent expiration.

The company is the antiviral world leader with 15 launches in 10 years. The company’s revenue from antiviral drugs is shown above, and it's impressive to see how quickly its HIV revenue has grown. Gilead Sciences has more than $16 billion in annual HIV revenue, which means that, despite investor concerns about its earnings, the HIV business alone is to cover the company.

Currently, 79% of the US patients on antiretroviral treatment for HIV are on a Gilead Sciences treatment. The company’s strong portfolio in HIV is evident through its dominant market share.

Additionally, the company is working on its long-term portfolio in the HIV markets. The most important aspect of this is moving patients to TAF-based treatments - a new and more effective treatment with longer patent protection. The company’s current drug of choice here is Biktarvy. The drug has grown into the #1 most prescribed HIV treatment with the best launch in history and has zero cases of treatment-emergent resistance.

The patent protection here for revenue is enormous - 90-95% of Gilead patients are expected to be on F/TAF based regimens by 4Q 2020. Bitkarvy is expected to remain the preferred treatment option for the majority of patients until 2033. Secondly, the company is working on its Descovy based treatments - a treatment approved for HIV prevention.

PrEP has been prescribed already 20% of 1.1 million at-risk individuals and 25% of those are on Descovy. By 4Q 2020, that's expected to reach 40-45%. Lastly, the company is continuing to work on the long-term portfolio with Capsid, a new base that has been given breakthrough therapy designation and could result in weekly oral potential.

Going forward, outside of HIV, the company’s antiviral portfolio should continue to generate substantial income even if it wasn’t where it was at the peak of the Hepatitis C cure. The company has expanded in China with 8 products approved since 2017 and 4 new ones listed for Jan 2020 reimbursement. In the Hepatitis C business, the company is working to sustain its 60% U.S. market share, with lower prices.

I expect the company’s Hepatitis C business to stabilize at just over $2 billion in annual revenue - enough to support continued shareholder cash flow. Additionally, the company is focused on a nice HBV franchise - that should be a $1+ billion franchise by 2022. HBV can be prevented by vaccines, but has 27 million people with the condition and results in close to 1 million deaths annually.

This is another huge drug, and HBV revenue can support cash flow.

Gilead Sciences Pipeline of Opportunities

Past the antiviral program, Gilead Sciences’ has focused on rebuilding its pipeline through partnerships with other companies, that provide numerous opportunities.

Gilead Sciences has 41 clinical-stage pipelines, with 14 P3 and registrational P2 trials (trails that have a much higher chance of reaching completion). The company also has 4 breakthrough therapy designations and 13 NMEs via in-licensing showing its strategy to rebuild its portfolio. The company’s overall pipelines and the number of programs have expanded significantly and shows the company’s strength.

Filgotinib is a major drug here expected to have P3 data in 1H 2020 and has been submitted for RA in the U.S., Europe, and Japan. The company is prepared for a highly competitive launch here with 5 potential launches in 4 years. Analysts have increasingly called Filgotinib a best-in-class inhibitor with peak sales expected to reach almost $4 billion.

Additionally, Gilead Sciences has continued to work with Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) on new drugs, with 8 clinical programs and >20 pre-clinical programs. The company has a 22% stake in the company which is currently valued at almost $15 billion (more than $3 billion worth). Galapagos has gone up more than 1000% over the past 5 years, showing the strength of its pipeline.

Additionally, a major part of the company’s pipeline focuses on its move into cell therapy in immuno-oncology. The primary part of the company’s portfolio here is its Yescarta drug, which should have 2022 peak sales of almost $1.5 billion and potential 2026 peak sales of almost $2.7 billion. Should these numbers and their long-term potential hold, that’ll support the almost $12 billion acquisition price.

The company has >15 clinical programs here, with a growing immuno-oncology portfolio - that could expand usage. The annualized revenue has already hit almost $0.5 billion based on the most recent quarter, more than 50% YoY growth. This continues to highlight the company’s pipeline of opportunities.

Gilead Sciences Catalysts (and Deal Spree)

These are a number of catalysts for Gilead Sciences’ pipeline portfolio that I recommend paying attention too:

The company is expecting a number of major data readouts, with PrEP with Capsid (can use only weekly dosing), Filgotinib, and KTE treatments as the major ones to pay attention too. These are all drugs with significant potential - they could allow the company’s revenue to expand and remain more secure along with the company’s cash flow.

These drugs and how they affect the security of the company’s cash flow are a big part of the company’s next chapter.

Additionally, the company is focused on accretive bolt-on acquisitions and partnerships, another catalyst I recommend paying attention too due to the company’s history of success here (such as with the Pharmasset acquisition that gave the company its Hepatitis C portfolio). More importantly, the company’s size means that deals can be done with minimal capital as the company lends its R&D expertise.

Potential acquisition and catalysts are something important worth paying attention too. The company has more than $20 billion of cash on hand, although the net cash is low counting debt, however, this cash clearly exists to be utilized on deals. Personally, I’d like to see the company make a move for Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) where the combined portfolios can help provide longer term strength.

One thing I want to highlight is the company’s success with acquisition. It hasn’t had a bad acquisition in the past decade, with Pharmasset, Kite Pharma, and Galapagos all doing incredibly well. The company is slow to acquire sometimes, but has an incredibly strong history of making good decisions and identifying these acquisitions, so I’d look for that to continue.

Gilead Sciences Financials

Putting this all together, Gilead Sciences has some strong financials, that combined with the dividend of almost 4%, mean strong shareholder results.

Gilead Sciences has continued to maintain strong revenue. Gilead Sciences experienced 2% YoY revenue growth along with 4% YoY cost and expense increases. The company’s Non-GAAP diluted EPS annualized at $7.11 / share (giving the company a P/E ratio of <9). The company’s GAAP EPS was closer to $3 affected by acquisition expenses (Galapagos) along with stock based compensation.

However, the company’s overall strong EPS, and stability (NASDAQ EPS 2022 forecast is ~$6.57 / share) highlights the financial strength.

Utilizing the financial strength, Gilead Sciences has focused on strong shareholder returns. The company has $3.5 billion remaining in its share repurchase program (~5% of the float) and has repurchased 25% of the shares outstanding since 2012. The company did the same thing when HIV first released - it saves cash and when its share price drops as investors worry about continuity it buys back shares.

The company has continued to maintain its quarterly dividend of $0.63 / share, amounting to an annual 4% returns. At the same time, its annual shareholder returns total ~$5.4 billion representing an ~9% shareholder yield which shows the company’s strong financials and shareholder return power.

Gilead Sciences Risks

Gilead Sciences has a few risks worth paying attention too. The two largest are the company’s R&D pipeline along with PrEP lawsuits.

The company has faced a lawsuit from the U.S. department of health services for PrEP. PrEP is expected to be one of the major growth drivers in the company’s HIV portfolio and has already expanded significantly. The lawsuit is still in its early stages, however, U.S. department of health alleges they should own the patent due to early work done on PrEP. The outcome of the lawsuit remains to be seen.

Another major risk for the company is its R&D pipeline. Obviously, as we discussed above, the company has many promising drugs in the pipeline. Hepatitis B drugs, plus Filgotinib, plus Yescarta together have the potential to make up $7.7 billion in annual revenue, or 50% of the revenue of the HIV portfolio currently, supporting the company’s valuation strength.

Conclusion

The coronavirus scare helps to highlight the strength of Gilead Sciences antiviral portfolio and its importance in an unpredictable world. The company has an impressive portfolio of assets and is continuing to execute on the next phase of its strategy. To start, the company’s antiviral portfolio remains incredibly strong with patent issues pushed until 2033, Hep C revenue stabilizing, and Hep B launches.

Additionally, the company’s cancer and oncology pipeline, through Yescarta, is advancing nicely, and the company is starting to get Filgotinib off of the ground. Together these things give the company a strong financial picture and the ability for generous shareholder rewards. Its cash pile gives it flexibility, and I expect shareholder rewards to be strong going forward.

