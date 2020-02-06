American Airlines Has A New Partner In South America

The addition of the Airbus A321XLR to its fleet beginning in 2023 could be the catalyst for American Airlines to rebuild its U.S.-Brazil route network.

At this time last year, American Airlines (AAL) was looking forward to finalizing a joint venture with LATAM Airlines (LTM). The JV would have allowed the airlines to coordinate on schedules and fares for routes between the U.S. and South America. Given that American and LATAM are the top two carriers in this market, the JV would have given them a dominant market position.

However, Chile's Supreme Court blocked the joint venture last May. American and LATAM initially responded by saying they would exclude Chile from the JV and forge ahead with the rest of the tie-up. But in September, Delta Air Lines (DAL) swooped in with an agreement to buy a 20% stake in LATAM, take over 14 of LATAM's Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) A350s and A350 orders, and form a joint venture. Since Delta is No. 4 in the U.S.-South America market today, it is far more likely to get regulatory approval for a joint venture with LATAM.

That left American Airlines out in the cold. It also meant that Delta no longer had a need for its previous partner in Brazil: low-cost carrier GOL Linhas Aereas (GOL). Not surprisingly, American and GOL are responding by joining forces. Earlier this week, they announced a new codeshare partnership that will enable customers to connect seamlessly across their route networks. This confirmed reports from last October.

Launching a new codeshare partnership

Under the reciprocal codeshare agreement being proposed, customers arriving from the U.S. would be able to connect in Rio di Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Brasilia, Manaus, and Fortaleza to 53 GOL flights serving a variety of destinations in South America. This will give American Airlines customers access to 20 cities that American does not serve itself. Some of the new destinations include Asuncion, Paraguay; Curitiba, Brazil; and Foz do Iguacu, Brazil.

In addition to the codeshare, American Airlines and GOL will offer reciprocal frequent flier earning and redemption opportunities. So far, they don't appear to be contemplating a joint venture, but the upside for both airlines from this partnership could still be significant.

To support the new partnership, American Airlines will invest in growth at its Miami hub. It is adding 12 daily frequencies across six key domestic routes and will operate a second daily flight to Rio di Janeiro next winter, in addition to increased service to Lima, Peru; Santiago, Chile; and Sao Paulo announced a few months ago.

(Image source: American Airlines)

GOL is a good (but not great) partner

The previously-planned joint venture between American and LATAM would have had two key advantages compared to the new partnership planned with GOL. First, LATAM operates numerous flights to South America from American's Miami hub. Partnering with LATAM would have removed a key competitor on these routes, while also delivering substantial connecting traffic to American Airlines' domestic routes beyond Miami. Second, LATAM has a substantial presence in numerous South American markets: not just Brazil.

That said, American Airlines needs the most help in Brazil. Most of northern South America is easily reachable with narrowbody jets, allowing American to offer nonstop flights from its Miami hub to numerous destinations. By contrast, it only flies to four cities in Brazil today, even though that country has a population of more than 200 million.

GOL is actually the largest domestic airline in Brazil, with 35% seat share in 2019, compared to LATAM's 32%. It can offer more connecting opportunities than LATAM in many of the cities that American currently flies to in Brazil.

As a low-cost carrier, GOL packs a lot of seats onto each plane and doesn't offer the same amenities as full-service airlines like American and LATAM. This certainly doesn't make it an ideal partner. That said, GOL does have extra-legroom seats, which should be adequate for most travelers' needs, given that most of the connecting flights within Brazil would be fairly short.

The A321XLR could be a game changer

The partnership with GOL will be important for stabilizing American Airlines' position in Brazil. GOL will offer access to a variety of secondary markets that American doesn't serve. This will ensure that Delta doesn't leapfrog American in terms of market coverage, even after the LATAM joint venture goes into effect. The connecting traffic may also enable additional flights to Brazil, such as the seasonal second daily flight to Rio di Janeiro.

Nevertheless, even with the capacity additions announced in recent months, American Airlines will remain far smaller in Brazil than it was four years ago. American has been forced to make severe cutbacks in recent years due to economic weakness in Brazil. Just since the beginning of 2016, it has ended service from Miami to Belo Horizonte, Campinas, Curitiba, Porto Alegre, Recife, and Salvador. Those six cities are all among Brazil's top 10 metro areas, with populations of at least 3 million.

The arrival of the Airbus A321XLR in American Airlines' fleet could enable the airline to return to those markets successfully. (The GOL codeshare partnership could also help by providing connecting traffic in some of those cities.)

(American Airlines has ordered 50 Airbus A321XLRs. Image source: Airbus.)

The A321XLR is a unique plane in that it will offer more range when fully loaded than any narrowbody today. That's important because American Airlines had been using 767s to serve most of the Brazilian secondary markets that it exited over the past four years. Narrowbodies didn't have the range to make the journey to and from Miami.

By contrast, the A321XLR should be able to fly from Miami to anywhere in Brazil at a dramatically lower trip cost. With a maximum takeoff weight nearly 50% lower than the 767-300ER and more efficient engines, it wouldn't be surprising if the Airbus A321XLR has a trip cost 35%-40% lower than the 767-300ER.

American Airlines is scheduled to add 50 A321XLRs to its fleet between 2023 and 2025. About half will replace its remaining Boeing 757s, with the rest available for growth. That could unleash a return to meaningful growth in Brazil for the carrier and enable it to differentiate its route offerings from those of Delta and LATAM. (Even if Delta or LATAM were to order the A321XLR, the plane probably won't have the range to reach Delta's Atlanta hub from many of the secondary markets discussed above.)

LATAM's sudden realignment from readying a joint venture with American Airlines to planning one with Delta Air Lines has certainly hurt American's relative competitive position in South America. However, the new GOL partnership will provide many of the benefits that American had sought from a joint venture with LATAM. And in combination with the arrival of 50 Airbus A321XLRs beginning in 2023, the GOL deal should allow American Airlines to maintain its longstanding leadership position in the U.S.-South America travel market.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click the follow button to receive updates on my latest research covering the airline, retail, and real estate industries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAL, DAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.