Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/4/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/4/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are rising right on cue, and will stay seasonally strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Wisdomtree Inv (WETF);

Safehold (SAFE);

PBF Energy (PBF), and;

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Parker Drilling (PKD);

Intl Flavors (IFF);

Amyris (AMRS), and;

Albireo Pharma (ALBO).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Texas Instruments (TXN);

TE Connectivity (TEL);

Strategic Education (STRA);

SunPower (SPWR);

Mastercard (MA);

IHS Markit (INFO);

Goldman Sachs (GS), and;

Apollo Global (APO).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Precigen (XON);

MongoDB (MDB), and;

Amazon.com (AMZN).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Kirk Randal J CB,DIR,BO Precigen XON JB* $35,000,000 2 Doerr L John DIR,BO Amyris AMRS JB* $30,151,222 3 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $16,553,709 4 Orbimed Advisors DIR,BO Arcutis Biotherapeutics ARQT JB* $9,501,096 5 Inversora Carso S A De C V BO PBF Energy PBF B $7,052,252 6 Perceptive Adv BO Albireo Pharma ALBO JB* $5,371,989 7 Istar BO Safehold SAFE AB $2,080,800 8 Highbridge Capital Mgt BO Parker Drilling PKD B $1,511,674 9 Williams Randa Duncan DIR,BO Enterprise Products Partners EPD B $1,307,675 10 Steinberg Jonathan L CEO,DIR Wisdomtree Inv WETF B $754,017

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Bezos Jeffrey P CB,CEO,BO Amazon.com AMZN AS $1,837,103,104 2 Mastercard Fdn BO Mastercard MA S $37,479,168 3 Total S A BO SunPower SPWR S $25,540,774 4 Rowan Marc J MD,DIR,BO Apollo Global APO S $14,851,924 5 Viniar David A DIR Goldman Sachs GS JS* $6,059,087 6 Delagi R Gregory VP Texas Instruments TXN S $4,195,227 7 Lynch Thomas J DIR TE Connectivity TEL S $4,028,997 8 Hyatt Todd S VP IHS Markit INFO AS $3,784,265 9 Ittycheria Dev CEO,DIR MongoDB MDB AS $3,677,354 10 McDonnell Raymond Karl CEO,DIR Strategic Education STRA AS $3,479,304

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WETF, PBF, EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.