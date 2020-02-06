Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/4/20

Includes: ALBO, AMRS, EPD, IFF, PBF, PKD, SAFE, WETF
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/4/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are rising right on cue, and will stay seasonally strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Wisdomtree Inv (WETF);
  • Safehold (SAFE);
  • PBF Energy (PBF), and;
  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Parker Drilling (PKD);
  • Intl Flavors (IFF);
  • Amyris (AMRS), and;
  • Albireo Pharma (ALBO).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Texas Instruments (TXN);
  • TE Connectivity (TEL);
  • Strategic Education (STRA);
  • SunPower (SPWR);
  • Mastercard (MA);
  • IHS Markit (INFO);
  • Goldman Sachs (GS), and;
  • Apollo Global (APO).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Precigen (XON);
  • MongoDB (MDB), and;
  • Amazon.com (AMZN).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Kirk Randal J

CB,DIR,BO

Precigen

XON

JB*

$35,000,000

2

Doerr L John

DIR,BO

Amyris

AMRS

JB*

$30,151,222

3

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$16,553,709

4

Orbimed Advisors

DIR,BO

Arcutis Biotherapeutics

ARQT

JB*

$9,501,096

5

Inversora Carso S A De C V

BO

PBF Energy

PBF

B

$7,052,252

6

Perceptive Adv

BO

Albireo Pharma

ALBO

JB*

$5,371,989

7

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

AB

$2,080,800

8

Highbridge Capital Mgt

BO

Parker Drilling

PKD

B

$1,511,674

9

Williams Randa Duncan

DIR,BO

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD

B

$1,307,675

10

Steinberg Jonathan L

CEO,DIR

Wisdomtree Inv

WETF

B

$754,017

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Bezos Jeffrey P

CB,CEO,BO

Amazon.com

AMZN

AS

$1,837,103,104

2

Mastercard Fdn

BO

Mastercard

MA

S

$37,479,168

3

Total S A

BO

SunPower

SPWR

S

$25,540,774

4

Rowan Marc J

MD,DIR,BO

Apollo Global

APO

S

$14,851,924

5

Viniar David A

DIR

Goldman Sachs

GS

JS*

$6,059,087

6

Delagi R Gregory

VP

Texas Instruments

TXN

S

$4,195,227

7

Lynch Thomas J

DIR

TE Connectivity

TEL

S

$4,028,997

8

Hyatt Todd S

VP

IHS Markit

INFO

AS

$3,784,265

9

Ittycheria Dev

CEO,DIR

MongoDB

MDB

AS

$3,677,354

10

McDonnell Raymond Karl

CEO,DIR

Strategic Education

STRA

AS

$3,479,304

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WETF, PBF, EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.