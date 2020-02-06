HUYA Is A Strong Buy For The Right Investors

Introduction

The leading Chinese e-sports and video game live-streaming platform HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) is a very reasonably valued hyper-growth company. The company is essentially the Twitch.tv of China, but isn't without competitors (similar in a way to Mixer and YouTube competing with Twitch in the west). Competitor DouYu (NASDAQ:DOYU) is worth respecting. That said, there is plenty of room for both companies to excel in the space. On top of that, both companies have 30%+ ownership from Chinese giant Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). What separates HUYA is that the company, unlike DouYu, is profitable. Profitability combined with increasing margins and continued hyper-growth makes a compelling case that the stock may be a very attractive investment right now.

Source: LoL E-sports Photos - 2017 World Championship Finals Stage

Hyper-Growth Stock In A Growth Industry In A Growth Country

Source: TIKR.com

While HUYA's revenue growth rate has been in decline, the absolute number is still impressive at high-double-digit percentages year over year. The company is expected to bring in $1.2B in revenue for the full 2019 year. Analysts have growth dropping significantly in 2020 with revenue estimates at $1.63B, which would bring the growth rate down to around 36% in 2020 over 2019. HUYA has already reported $0.31 of EPS through the first nine months of 2019 and analysts have full-year 2019 EPS at $0.46, meaning we should see at least $0.15 of EPS when the company reports Q4 numbers in early March. EPS is expected to almost double in 2020 to $0.80, giving the company an earnings multiple of around 22 times 2020 earnings. Certainly cheap for a company doubling earnings when compared to any American company with similar growth metrics.

Source: Seeking Alpha Earnings Summary

Further complementing HUYA's growth is the fact that e-sports and video game streaming is expected to be a growth industry for many years to come, not only around the world, but also specifically in HUYA's main market, China. The Asia-Pacific region will account for around 57% of the total global e-sports audience in 2019 and should see viewership continue the solid double-digit percentage growth. North America remains the highest region in terms of sponsorship dollars across e-sports for now, but I believe China will eventually take over the top spot. Brands paying big money to get in front of highly valuable young audiences is huge for HUYA, not only because it will benefit from increased advertising revenue, but also because more money in the scene will support a greater volume of viewers long term. Ultimately more viewers will bring in more money for HUYA than more advertising dollars, as the majority of its revenue comes from paid users.

Source: Newzoo

Margins + Profitability

HUYA's margins are growing, something that is likely to continue as the platform scales. The company should see significant operating leverage going forward, as incremental new users require very little new variable costs for the company. As we've seen with many software and website platforms (such as Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) YouTube), this is an extremely powerful mechanism that has worked out very well for many companies and their investors. It's still early for HUYA, and operating margins one day could be low- to mid-double-digit percentages. This would be approximately 10 times what they are today. Just imagine those EPS numbers with a 25% or greater operating margin.

Source: TIKR.com

Valuation Is Insane - Insanely Cheap

Taking a look at Q3's balance sheet shows that HUYA has $1.334B in cash, short-term deposits, and short-term investments. The company has no debt. 218,926,953 shares outstanding at a price of $18.41 (January 29, 2019 closing price) give the company a market cap of US$4.030B. Subtracting cash and short-term investments/deposits from the market cap results in an enterprise value of $2.696B. For simplicity, I'll round this to $2.7B for the ensuing discussion. Now, let's look at some valuation ratios based on this enterprise value. The numbers used to calculate these ratios are the $2.7B enterprise value, and then the estimates from Seeking Alpha shown above. Comparing these to some of the American giants like Alphabet, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), all of which have at least a portion of their business that are similar to HUYA, illustrates just how undervalued HUYA might be.

Data by YCharts

Risks Worth Mentioning

As with any investment, there are risks to consider. The two most significant risks worth mentioning for HUYA include competition and slowing revenue growth. Slowing revenue growth could at some point result in the company underachieving expectations, which could result in a decline in the stock price. HUYA faces competition from DouYu, as I mentioned in the introduction. I currently think HUYA is a superior investment, and I think it's unlikely one of these companies outcompetes the other as the addressable market has enough room for multiple companies to do well, but it's always possible. Investors should monitor the performance of both companies, even if they only have investments in one, to ensure one doesn't begin to leave the other behind.

Conclusion

HUYA, for the right investor, could be a lucrative investment. The company is still in the early stages of growth and is the main platform in the highest region of growth in its industry. Operating leverage will continue to benefit the bottom line, and to cap it all off, the company trades at a low valuation for its growth rate. This is not a stock for the faint of heart, however, as the company's stock price has been rather volatile. Something that will likely continue as the ever-changing high-growth gaming and internet streaming industry encounters both challenges and successes going forward.

