What If You Retired At Market Peak

We explain why there is some rationale behind this and go over some mitigating strategies.

Co-produced with Trapping Value

Americans are afraid of a lot of different things and running out of money is among the top.

Source: Chapman Univ.

A whole 57% of the population reported that they were afraid or very afraid that they might not have enough money in the future. Fascinatingly as the bull market has roared on, this fear has actually increased. In 2017, this same survey had only 50% in the same category.

In fact these numbers in 2018 were among the highest for this survey. Why has the fear of running out of money increased alongside the stock markets going up? While we cannot speak for the exact people who were on this survey, we do believe the answer lies in a fear that is repeatedly expressed by our subscribers.

The Fear Of Retiring At A Stock Market Peak

While common investors may be less knowledgeable than professionals in the field, the last two devastating bear markets have made them painfully aware of how long it takes for the stock market to recover to previous peaks. For example, the S&P 500 (SPY) was at almost exactly at the same point on March 1, 2013 as it was on March 1, 2000.

Now, there were definitely people who retired in March 2000 or around that date. That would make for a long period with rather pitiful returns. Things could be even worse if these investors were seduced by the NASDAQ returns and decided that the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) was a much better choice. Those investors were stuck at a net zero percent after 16.5 years. It was only in September 2016 that they broke past the high water mark!

This is a problem for retirees as imagining 13-16.5 years of zero returns would be rather scary.

Why Things Didn't Turn Out As Bad For The March 2000 Retirees

While the above charts look scary, most investors went into retirement with a balanced portfolio of stocks and bonds. Bonds kept doling out good income and made the move into retirement far less painful than the charts above suggest. Additionally, the charts above show only price movement and ignore dividends. SPY for example had delivered 32.52% total returns by the time the price broke past the previous peak.

A balanced portfolio of stocks and bonds (60/40 weight), did rather well and delivered about 4% annual returns over 2000-2010 timeframe. So as long as an investor did not do anything too crazy, even retiring at the peak did not derail retirement too badly.

But This Time Could Be Different

We hate that phrase and we do realize that investors hurt themselves the most when they use it to justify purchasing assets at the wrong time. But hear us out as to why retirees might really need to have some healthy fear of retiring at the next market peak.

For the purpose of our discussion let us assume the stock market peaks at some point this year. One key difference today versus the last peak in 2000 is that interest rates and bond yields are exceptionally low. Both, the 30-year and the 10-year bonds offered rather amazing real and nominal rates in the year 2000.

The juiced up returns of a stock and bond portfolio were largely due to that yield compression alongside the high interest payments. That is now gone. In fact the worst rolling 10 year returns for a 60-40 portfolio came during the period between 1929 and 1948. That also happened to be a time of one of the lowest interest rates.

There were five separate years that returns under 2.5% annually for a 10 year period. So while we don't like ringing alarm bells unnecessarily, we do believe investors have some genuine reason to fear retiring near the next stock market peak. So what can an investor do?

It is all in your head

Investing is playing a long game and the mind is the most important weapon in this game. What we mean by that is investor psychology is very important and plays a huge role in preventing overreactions like "let me sell everything otherwise it is all going to zero", or "100% in Cisco (CSCO) seems possibly the safest choice in this March 2000 market." In that regard, the key lesson is that however you dice it, returns for a balanced portfolio today will be lower than at other points in the past. That is a given. By changing your starting assumptions and making them more realistic, you are likely to handle the reality of lower returns, a lot better.

Dividends will be more important than ever

A second point we would stress here is that one way you can control your returns is by overweighting dividend stocks. While investors may be in for modest to low price appreciation potential on the indices, many dividend payers are likely to continue sending in larger and larger dividend checks over the years. The good news for investors who depend mostly or entirely on dividends for their income is that dividends are far less variable than share prices. While share prices do tend to trend upwards, year to year movements are fairly random and decreases are both common and can be quite large. Dividends are far more “sticky” than share prices. In an average recession dividends are cut, but the amount is far less than what happens to share prices.

For example, in 2001-2002, dividends on S&P 500 companies fell. But the good news is that by December 2003, the run rate had already exceeded the run rate on Jan 1, 2000.

Source: Multpl

Even in the global financial crisis, dividends went past their Jan 1, 2009 peak by December 31, 2012.

Source: Multpl

Buying steady dividend payers, who can keep maintaining or even raising their dividends in the years ahead, can raise your guaranteed payout. You can also then wait for price appreciation as long as needed since your retirement requirements are already met. We recently identified a great potential dividend payer that can raise its payout by at least 10% a year over the next decade. That is a great starting point for investors looking to start adding some quality to their portfolios.

Look overseas

As US markets rally, the relative attractiveness of overseas investments keeps increasing. Europe and other developing markets are rather cheap and offer much bigger dividend payouts.

This also comes on the heels of some rather fantastic outperformance by the US that will most likely not be repeated.

For investors wanting to dip a toe in the overseas markets we recommend Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) which invests in high quality REITs and property development companies around the world. It yields 7.2%. Another good stock is Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) which gives you a global exposure in addition to foreign currency exposure such as to the British Pound. IMBBY currently offers a fat yield of 11%.

Expense reduction goes a long way

As you approach retirement, focusing on expenses is critical. This is even more so in today's low return environment where the impact is magnified in terms of dollars that you need to save. With a 10% return assumption, reducing expenses by $100 a month means that you need to save $12,000 less to retire. On the other hand, if you expect 4% total returns, pruning $100 a month in expenses means that you need to save $30,000 less to retire! This makes a world of difference and often when people take a detailed look at their expenses, they can figure out that a lot of things that appear necessary, are not really so.

Get a side hustle

Retirement brings worries about retiring near the market peak. It also brings an additional worry as to what one should do with the plethora of newly found time. Both of these can be dealt with by having a small side hustle. Just like in our example above, small sources of additional income will go a long way in this in this low return world. As you get closer to retirement you can make an honest appraisal of your skill sets and what work you enjoy doing the most. Possibly the two can be combined to create small regular paycheck.

Conclusion

Fear of retiring near market peaks is quite common. Unfortunately, it is a fear that likely will bear out for investors at some point in the near future. Returns are likely to be lower than average at this point and multiple indicators bear this out. Investors need to prepare, but fortunately the low returns also make mitigation strategies like getting a side hustle and working on expense reduction extra effective. With a little planning and mental fortitude though, investors can embrace the possibility of retiring at the market peak without worries. Allocating funds in high dividend stocks is more important than ever.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +4000 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Immediate Income Methodgenerates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AWP, IMBBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.