Avalara: Material Deceleration On The Horizon

It's been a strong start to the year for Avalara (NYSE:AVLR), as the company has than doubled the performance of the iShares S&P GSTI Software Index Fund ETF (BATS:IGV) with its 20% year-to-date return. The sharp rally since October has been tied to acceleration in the company's revenue growth rate, with Q3 2019 revenue growth coming in 41% year over year, a 600-basis point acceleration from the growth rate in the prior four quarters. While Avalara continues to be a sector leader, the stock is running into an area of previous distribution, and the company is likely to see a minor slowdown in revenue growth rates in its Q4 2019 report. Based on this, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock above the $92.00 level.

Avalara has had yet another solid year in FY-2019, with revenue growth continuing to increase at a pace of high single-digits sequentially, with 7.5% sequential growth in Q2 2019, and 8% sequential growth in Q3 2019. As we can see in the below chart, the company has grown revenue from $58.0 million in Q4 2017 to $98.5 million in the most recent quarter and is on track for its first quarter at a $100 million-plus run rate in Q4 2019. This is incredible growth for a mid-cap company, with the stock benefiting from a massive tailwind with the South Dakota v. Wayfair (NYSE:W) ruling. This ruling required remote sellers to collect and remit sales tax, from previously where only those sellers with a physical presence in the state had to worry about this.

Since the ruling, states with economic nexus laws have soared, from only eight states in October 2017 before the verdict, to more than 90% of states as of December 2019. Not surprisingly, this has been a massive win for Avalara, with the company's products providing a solution to the complex tax thresholds between different states. Since the ruling, Avalara's customer count has grown at an incredible rate, up from 7,250 in Q3 2017 to 11,240 customers in Q3 2019. Avalara defines core customers as clients in which Avalara has generated $3,000 or more in revenue from in the last 12 months.

Finally, when it comes to net retention rates, we saw an all-time high for the company since going public, with a net retention rate of 113% in Q3 2019. While the company has noted that this is not likely sustainable, it is encouraging to see net retention rates averaging above 109% for the past four quarters. This suggests that clients are pleased with the service they're getting at Avalara and that there is minimal churn despite total core customers growing at breakneck speeds, up over 7.8% sequentially last quarter. Let's take a look at how this has translated to the company's top and bottom line:

As we can see from the below chart, Avalara is not yet profitable but has seen net losses per share narrow substantially over the past few years. The company is expected to put up a net loss of $0.14 in FY-2019, with net losses dropping further in FY-2020 to $0.12 in FY-2020. Based on current estimates, Avalara should finally reach profitability on an earnings per share [EPS] basis in FY-2021, with projections for $0.09 in annual EPS. This is a positive sign, as there's a plethora of unprofitable IPOs debuting over the past few years, with no clear path to profitability. Therefore, given the narrower net losses, Avalara will be one of the few software companies to debut in the last 18 months with positive EPS finally in sight. Generally, this opens up a company to a stronger shareholder base and more demand, as some funds will only look at growth stocks with earnings already on the table.

If we move over to revenue growth rates, the company put up record sales of $98.5 million in Q3 2019 and is forecasted to report sales of $105.1 million in Q4 2019. While this would lead to yet another record quarter and over 6% sequential growth, it would also mark the first quarter of clear sequential deceleration, with only 36% revenue growth expected year over year. I would argue that some of this is priced in as the company forewarned of challenging year-over-year comps in the conference call. Still, material deceleration could be a headwind for Avalara short term. My definition of material deceleration is a 500-basis point or more substantial slowdown on a sequential basis in the revenue growth rate. The company noted in the call that its goal is to deliver durable growth of 20% to 25% long term, and this fits that model. Still, it's a little disappointing to see material deceleration showing up just a year after a significant acceleration in revenue growth rates.

I prefer to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As we can see from the above chart, this deceleration is not a one-quarter anomaly, but the two-quarter average revenue growth rate (white line) likely peaked in Q3 2019 at 42%. Based on current estimates for $105.1 million in Q4 2019, and $110.2 million in Q1 2020, the two-quarter average revenue growth rate is expected to slip by 900 basis points from Q3 2019 to Q1 2020. While a 33% revenue growth rate is still very impressive and above growth rate when Avalara first went public, it drives a stake into the accelerating revenue growth rate thesis we had in FY-2019.

Finally, looking forward to Q2 2020, the high end of estimates is currently sitting at $117.8 million, forecasting only 29% growth. As noted above, this is not a big deal, as this is slightly above the growth rate the company has called out long term. However, this slowdown can often become a slight headwind to valuation, as it's rare that companies growing sales at sub 30% growth rates command revenue multiples above 18. Therefore, given that Avalara is currently trading at a price to sales ratio just shy of 18, any misses on the Q4 2019 numbers could be a headwind for the stock.

It's important to note that revenue estimates are not set in stone, and a significant beat on the $105.1 million estimates is undoubtedly a possibility. Having said that, $105.1 million is currently the high-end of current forecasts, and Avalara will need to report $106.1 million or better to avoid material deceleration. This would be a $6.1 million beat on the guidance the company provided ($99.5 million to $100.5 million) on the Q3 earnings call and a $1.0 million on the high end of guidance. Achievable, but not an easy task. Therefore, going into next week's earnings report, investors are going to want to see $106.1 million or more in revenues to prevent material deceleration.

As I pointed out above, material deceleration on its own is not a huge issue, but it can be a problem when a company is priced for near-perfection. I would argue that Avalara is nowhere near priced for perfection at 17.8x sales, but it's hard to say that the stock is cheap here either. Generally, the 20x price to sales level is a ceiling for medium-growth stocks like Avalara, with 25-39% revenue growth rates, and Avalara is sitting just shy of this level currently. As we can see in the below chart, the last trip to a revenue multiple of 19 led to a more than 30% correction in the stock, and this correction occurred while revenue growth rates were accelerating, not slowing like we are likely to see as of Q4 2019. This does not mean we have to see a 30% drop in Avalara's stock from current prices; it merely means that we are heading back into a valuation zone that Avalara has struggled with previously. Therefore, chasing the stock near the upper end of this zone at 18-19x price to sales is not likely a wise move.

If we take a look at the daily chart of Avalara, we can see that the chart is also confirming this. Avalara recorded its first two distribution days in over a year near the $91.85 resistance level in August, and the stock headed back to this level yesterday and is re-testing this level again today. The test of this level yesterday led to another distribution day, and this would suggest that Avalara might have a hard time with this area yet again. Distribution days are trading days where the sellers control price action throughout the day, and this was the case on August 8th, August 9th, and again, on February 4th. While Avalara certainly has a good chance of pushing through this area in 2020, I would be surprised if it got through this level with ease.

The good news for the bulls is we now have an upper support level built at the $76.00 level, and I would consider any 15% pullbacks that can hold above this area to be noise. This means that as long as the bulls can play defense on a weekly close at $76.00, sharp pullbacks are likely going to be buying opportunities, not a time to panic. Therefore, for investors looking to get involved in Avalara or add to positions, a pullback towards the $75.00-80.00 would be a lower risk area to do so.

Avalara continues to be the leader in the cloud-based tax software space, but a high likelihood of material deceleration in sales growth is creating a short-term headwind for the stock. This issue is made worse based on the fact that the stock is now re-testing an area of stiff resistance from August as it heads into a pivotal Q4 report next week.

While the stock is undoubtedly a buy-the-dip candidate as it heads towards positive earnings per share with robust net retention rates and core customer growth, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock above the $92.00 level. Avalara will likely get through this level this year and charge through the $100.00 level, but I'm less inclined to believe it will happen in Q1. Therefore, while I continue to see Avalara as a Hold, I think the better move is buying dips vs. chasing at current levels.

