Chevron: Staying Strong Despite Massive Asset Impairments

Their dividend increase of 8.40% was surprisingly strong, given their short and long-term background situation, and thus, investors should ensure they do not count on this level of growth continuing.

Although their dividend coverage was quite weak during the fourth quarter of 2019, their coverage for the entire year was strong and, thus, does not change their overall sustainability.

Introduction

On the last day of January, the oil and gas giant, Chevron (NYSE:CVX), reported their results for the fourth quarter of 2019. Whilst these results officially saw their net income plunge to a very significant loss, this was primarily due to a non-cash asset impairment. This article provides my commentary on several key topics and the outlook for their shareholder returns.

Asset Impairments

Thankfully, the asset impairments that stained their results were well-publicized to the market ahead of time and, thus, did not come as a surprise. Whilst these asset impairments are undoubtedly negative and indicate that vast sums of capital have been wasted, they are non-cash and, thus, do not impact their dividend coverage nor are sufficiently large enough to jeopardize their financial position. Even after these massive asset impairments, their financial position remains very strong, with their gearing ratio currently sitting at only 12.83%. One of my previous articles recently included a more detailed analysis of their financial position, along with dividend coverage, and suffice to say that these latest results only reaffirm my previous findings.

Cash Flows, Capital Expenditure Guidance, And Dividend Coverage

Unfortunately, their operating cash flow of $5.6b during the fourth quarter of 2019 was not as strong as the average of the first three quarters of $7.23b. Even though their capital expenditure during this same time period was also lower at $4.2b from an average of $4.7b for the first three quarters, it was still insufficient, and thus, their free cash flow was only $1.4b.

Thankfully, during 2020, their capital and exploratory expenditure is forecast to remain equal to 2019 at $20b, which should strike an appropriate balance between ensuring their financial position remains healthy without underinvesting in their future. This is also expected to translate into production growth of up to 3% before the impacts from any asset divestitures, which, assuming all else remains equal, should help inch their earnings slightly higher.

Since their free cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2019 was only $1.4b, it was inadequate to cover their dividend payments of $2.3b during the same time period. Thankfully, on a full-year basis, their dividend coverage was much stronger, with their free cash flow of $13.2b being ample to cover their $9b of dividend payments. Despite the fourth quarter being soft, one quarter does not change their overall situation, and thus, I continue standing by my findings in my previously linked article that states that their dividend remains very safe. Although the plunging oil and gas prices from the coronavirus will increase pressure, their aforementioned strong financial position will ensure their cherished dividend payments remain intact for the foreseeable future.

Future Dividend Outlook

Two days before releasing their results for the fourth quarter of 2019, they announced their routine dividend increase. However, the extent of the increase was certainly rather surprising, given the gloomy backdrop for their commodities. Their quarterly dividend was increased a very solid 8.40% to $1.29 per share from $1.19 per share, which follows a solid 6.20% and 3.70% increase for the two past consecutive years.

Shareholders would be wise not to get accustomed to this level of dividend increases, as there is a minimal probability that they can continue at this pace much further into the future. The most immediate reason stems from their dividend coverage, which, assuming their financial performance in 2020 is broadly the same as 2019, will be approximately 135%. Naturally, their actual dividend coverage going forward will depend on oil and gas prices. However, it seems unlikely that these will surge materially higher anytime soon, and thus, further large increases would quickly push their dividend coverage down under 100%. The long-term reason stems from the uncertainties regarding future hydrocarbon demand as the world moves towards clean renewable energy. If I were a shareholder, I would ensure my investment decision did not expect their annual dividend growth rate to materially exceed future inflation expectations.

Conclusion

The softness of their earnings should have been mostly expected, given the underlying industry conditions that they, unfortunately, have zero control over. Notwithstanding their asset impairments, thankfully, it appears that their management is making sensible capital allocation decisions going forward, keeping their capital and exploratory expenditure broadly flat. Whilst their very solid dividend increase is exciting, shareholders need to ensure that their future expectations remain realistic. Whilst I believe they are positioned to do well in the future, since I prefer their higher yielding peer, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), I am maintaining my neutral rating.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Chevron's Fourth Quarter 2019 report, Third Quarter 2019 report and Fourth Quarter 2019 presentation, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.