GameStop: Digital Shifts Will Dwarf Lackluster Console Cycle Gains

Both GameStop's (GME) third-quarter results call and the recent release of holiday sales have highlighted the continuing trend of accelerating declines in same-store sales; counterbalancing this growing negativity was the announcement of a substantially larger use of the share buyback authorization during the previous quarter and a belief the increase buying continued in the fourth quarter. Below we will briefly look over these two opposing forces and their effect on short term outlook.

However, for longer-term investors, understanding the upcoming start of a new console cycle is important for determining future revenue trends. To best predict the effects of the new console cycle it is useful to look back to 2012-2014. Looking to this previous cycle belies the notion forwarded by GameStop's proponents and its company management that this coming November will be a watershed moment for the retailer.

Accelerating Declines Counterbalance Growing Buybacks

New hardware sales decreased 45.8%, reflecting anticipated next generation console launches in 2020. New software sales decreased 32.6%, with growth in Nintendo Switch software titles more than offset by weaker title launches across other consoles in the quarter compared to last year. Accessories sales decreased 13.4%. Pre-owned sales declined 13.3% with declines in hardware and software. Collectibles sales increased 4.3%, with continued growth in both domestic and international stores. Source: GameStop Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results and Updates Fiscal 2019 Guidance

Note that accessories face tough comparisons as we lap the height of the Fortnite craze and the demand it created for headsets and controllers. Collectibles continue to grow, though the rate has slowed significantly.

Offsetting the worse than expected sales data was an unprecedented share repurchase during the third quarter. The company repurchased 22.6 million shares bringing the shares outstanding to 67.8 million after the third quarter, which ended November 2nd. Note that the share price gains during this period on the chart above and that during the first two quarters a relatively lower total of 12 million shares were repurchased. Following the initial drop after the third-quarter announcement on December 10th, the share price recovered and stabilized until the release of the holiday sales figures on January 13th. The price stabilization following the unexpectedly negative third-quarter sales points to another quarter of sizeable buybacks.

A Word On Liquidity

The guidance update portion of the holiday sales release stated the following:

Comparable store sales are now expected to decline in the range of 19% to 21% for fiscal 2019. The Company, while not updating earnings per share guidance at this time, now expects an adjusted net loss for the fiscal year, with adjusted earnings per diluted share impacted by the further deceleration in sales in December. Despite the sales results, the Company continues to manage inventory effectively and anticipates ending fiscal 2019 with inventory down approximately 26% as compared to the fiscal year end 2018. The Company now expects capital expenditures for FY2019 to be in the range of $75 million to $80 million, and forecasts total cash and liquidity, including availability under the revolving line of credit, at the end of the fiscal year to be approximately $900 million.

To put this liquidity figure into context consider the following pulled from the third-quarter 10-Q:

As of November 2, 2019, we had total cash and liquidity of$703.0 million, including cash on hand of $290.3 million and an additional $412.7 million of available borrowing capacity under our revolving credit facility. As of November 2, 2019 our unsecured 6.75% senior notes due in 2021 had a net carrying value of$419.4 million and a fair value of $422.9 million.

Three key takeaways on liquidity:

Cash on hand at the end of the all-important fourth quarter will be approximately $500 million, up $200 million from the previous quarter. Long-term debt, due in 2021, is approximately $420 million. Full-year earnings for fiscal 2019 should turn negative.

The Console Cycle Is Slow to Ramp

Company management continues to tout the coming console cycle and began the third-quarter press release (link above) as follows:

Our third quarter results continue to reflect the prevailing industry trends, most notably the unprecedented decline in new hardware sales seen across the market as the current generation of gaming consoles reach the end of their lifecycle and consumers delay their spending in anticipation of new hardware releases. With console makers set to introduce new and innovative gaming consoles late next year, we anticipate this trend to continue until the fourth quarter of 2020.

During the conference call, the upcoming console cycle was discussed at length. One important exchange between CFO Jim Bell and Ray Stochel with Consumer Edge Research came during the Q&A:

We remain supremely confident in our bounce back in - on or about November of next year. And I think there'll be a point next year we can almost name the date. I mean, that is going to have a profound impact on our business. We tend to over-index, early cycle, because the disc requires some level of education to the consumer. There's a choice to be made. There's functionality to explain. There's context to be given and that's where we excel. So that's why we're having good conversations with our vendor base. And certainly, that's why we're very bullish on what's going to happen with this company about 11 months from now.

But will the new consoles be a watershed event for GameStop and drive positive earnings in fiscal 2020 or 2021? Let's look to 2012-2014 at the turn of the previous console cycle which, for comparison, corresponds closely in timing to 2019-2021.

2012

The following quotes are drawn from "GameStop Reports Sales and Earnings for Fiscal 2012 and Provides 2013 Outlook":

For fiscal year 2012, total global sales were $8.89 billion, a 7.0% decrease compared to $9.55 billion in fiscal 2011. Full year consolidated comparable store sales declined 8.0% compared to fiscal 2011…. New hardware, new software and pre-owned sales each declined year-over-year primarily due to the effect of the longevity of the current console cycle…. As we look towards the start of the new console cycle, our industry market model indicates a return to growth with the launch of new game systems.

Note fiscal 2012's comparable sales were down 8% versus an estimated 20% for fiscal 2019. Put differently, the current revenue trough is notably both deeper and longer than in 2012 because of the secular shift to digital.

2013

From "GameStop Reports Sales and Earnings for Fiscal 2013 and Provides 2014 Outlook":

For fiscal year 2013, total global sales were $9.04 billion, a 1.7% increase compared to $8.89 billion in fiscal 2012. Full year consolidated comparable store sales increased 3.8% compared to fiscal 2012, primarily driven by a 29.7% increase in new video game hardware sales related to the launches of Microsoft's Xbox One and Sony's PlayStation 4. New video game software and pre-owned and value products sales declined 2.8% and 4.1%, respectively. Until the fourth quarter, these two categories were impacted by limited new title releases and a decrease in store traffic.

Here note that 2013's comparable sales increased a relatively low 3.8% and global sales remained well below 2011's. Interestingly, while low margin console sales drove growth, both the new software and pre-owned categories saw declines.

2014

Even during the first full year of the new cycle, total sales remained depressed. Consider the following from "GameStop Reports Sales and Earnings for Fiscal 2014 and Provides 2015 Outlook":

For fiscal year 2014, total global sales were $9.30 billion, a 2.8% increase (a 4.3% increase in constant currency) compared to $9.04 billion in fiscal 2013. Full year consolidated comparable store sales increased 3.4% compared to fiscal 2013, primarily driven by better than expected next-generation hardware sales and growth in the pre-owned category…. Pre-owned and value products grew 2.6% despite an 11% decline in new video game software sales….

Again, total global sales in 2014 have not reclaimed the 2011 level. Comparable store sales were up similarly to 2013 at a relatively weak 3.4% and new video game sales continued to lose significant ground.

Final Takeaway

The cyclical sales growth associated with new consoles is not strong enough to offset the ongoing secular decline in GameStop's business. As consumers increasingly shift to digital download and abandon GameStop's high margin physical trade-credit ecosystem, small percent gains in low margin console sales will not return the company to profitability. Operating liquidity remains via the credit facility and cash on hand adequately covers the senior notes due in 2021. However, negative earnings and limited cash flow in 2020 and 2021 threaten the company's ability to aggressively buy shares back in the future, which is currently the primary support for the stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.