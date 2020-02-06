CNX Resources: Cash Flow Drought Arrives

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) is losing some financial flexibility as the gas prices continue to drop. The company has a very heavy dependence upon dry gas production. That means earnings are in the "bullseye" of the concerns of Mr. Market about the future of natural gas pricing. Therefore, the short-term ride for CNX shareholders is likely to be very volatile and bumpy in the future.

Source: CNX Resources Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release January 30, 2020

The fourth quarter cash flows took a large drop. This happened despite a decent hedging program. The reason for the big change is the price changes of the small portion of production that is not hedged go straight to the bottom with only a few changes (like taxes, for example) along the way. Also, the hedged pricing did not preserve the natural gas price of the previous year. Without value-added products, a dry gas producer has far more volatile earnings swings than its more diversified competitors. Hedging can slow cash flow and profit volatility. But hedging definitely does not prevent those profit swings.

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in assets and liabilities was actually about $218 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $381 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. That is a decrease of 43%. Gas prices are now in free fall, so the first quarter of 2020 may be just awful.

Similarly, those changes in assets and liabilities added $200 million to the annual 2019 cash flow. The additions to the cash flow could be a sign of management delaying payments to preserve cash (for example). Cash and working capital management becomes paramount when cash flow declines.

Cash flow from operating activities was only $780 million before the changes in assets and liabilities. In 2018, those asset and liability changes instead subtracted $118 million from the cash flow of $1.003 billion. Annual cash flow is already down more than 20% before the changes in assets and liabilities with more bad news on the way. This is the kind of large cash flow changes that can make lenders nervous.

A sustained drop in the natural gas price can very quickly change the fortunes of dry gas producer that looked investment grade during better times. Furthermore, this management aggressively chose to repurchase stock when they should have paid down long-term debt. Generally, commodity industry companies do not do very well long term with a lot of debt when they specialize in one commodity. Any commodity price downturn can become very critical very fast.

Standalone Only

The above numbers were consolidated numbers. The standalone numbers are important because CNX Resources can only spend the money it receives. It cannot spend consolidated cash flow, EBITDAX, or income that the subsidiary retains.

Source: CNX Resources Fourth Quarter 2020, Earnings Conference Call Slides January 30,2020

Notice that the actual standalone cash flow is much lower than the consolidated cash flow. Yet, the standalone debt is roughly $2 billion. Long-term debt is about 7 times fourth quarter annualized cash flow. The rather generous cash flows reported in the previous quarters probably do not matter because the natural gas pricing outlook is far more serious at the current time.

Midstream distributions of roughly $16 million per quarter will help (just not much). As shown above, the company clearly outspent its cash flow in the fourth quarter by a huge margin. Now that natural gas prices are lower, even the hedging program may not prevent the company from outspending cash flow in the first quarter. The outcome of the first quarter clearly depends upon the natural gas price movement effects on the hedging assumptions made by management (for their hedging strategy). That $2 billion debt load that was so comfortable to carry earlier in the fiscal year could become a serious challenge quickly in fiscal year 2020. A nervous market like the current one does not put up with "temporary" problems like rising debt ratios.

Source: CNX Resources Fourth Quarter 2020, Earnings Conference Call Slides January 30, 2020

Given the $2.7 billion of total debt outstanding, the consolidated cash flow will not bring the debt ratio under 3 under several likely future scenarios. That should give investors pause about thinking of taking a position here. The debt ratio of 3 is usually the highest allowed debt ratio for conventional lending standards. Therefore, a cutback of the bank lending line would be a very likely scenario. Lower commodity prices make the assets worth a lot less, and banks are usually not very patient at the bottom of a cyclical market. There is a fair amount of debt on that credit line. The "unused" part of the credit line can easily disappear when "the going gets tough".

Industry survivors of a downturn nearly uniformly keep the bank line unused. Then, if the banks get nervous, a credit line cutback has little to no practical impact. Here, that balance on the credit line is at the risk of an immediate call by the lenders if the credit line goes below the balance.

More to the point, the company predicts free cash flow based upon some rather generous assumptions of the strip pricing. But those generous assumptions can easily prove very optimistic in a fast-moving commodity industry. For that reason alone, a non-diversified commodity company like a dry gas producer can quickly show financial strain. This is why many established dry gas producers will "save up" and maintain extremely conservative ratios during the good times. The low part of the cyclical industry often demands extreme measures to survive.

This company reported debt ratios in the latest quarter of more than 2.5. That is an extremely dangerous situation to be in when natural gas prices are declining.

Source: CNX Resources Fourth Quarter 2020, Earnings Conference Call Slides January 30, 2020

Management touts a great hedging program for 2020. Yet, the cash flow from operating activities declined sharply in the fourth quarter as shown above. Many managements never discuss how that happens.

I have followed many companies with "world-class" hedging programs that did not make it. There are a lot of other considerations going into the periodic bank line evaluations. Therefore, the outcome is never "cut and dried" or "foregone". However, it is clear that this management has been careless the way the long-term debt has been handled.

Source: CNX Resources Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release January 30, 2020

The answer for the cash flow decline is shown above. Average selling price dropped approximately 20%, and that hit the cash flow statement very hard. Even dry gas producers have small amounts of other products to sell. In this case, those other products raise the average selling price if they are significant. But they are unhedged, and the sales quantities are minimal. Therefore, the weakness of the other products sold (natural gas liquids and oil) has flowed to the various financial statements. The small quantities of other products mean that a large positive pricing movement is needed for a favorable impact. Therefore, the 98% hedged statement is not all encompassing. The hedging definitely helps. But it is also clear that fiscal year 2020 will definitely get off to a very rough start.

Prices Matter A Lot

This dry gas producer clearly does not have a lot of room to maneuver. The hedging alone will not solve all the challenges of the upcoming natural gas pricing downturns. The cash flow has declined to the point where there is not a lot of safe downside left.

Source: CNX Resources Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release January 30, 2020

The hedging shown above did add to the sales price in the current quarter. Notice that the post hedged average price of natural gas did drop about $0.04 MCF from the third quarter. That is just what the market does not want to see from a commodity producer.

Now, if the hedging program can maintain the sales prices at the amount management advertised above, then cash flows could expand some from current levels. But they will probably not stop the leverage ratios from climbing each quarter. That level of cash flow could also result in a further reduction of the capital budget.

Management does have the ability to sell its holdings in the midstream to raise cash. However, anymore large losses could strain that ability. The current large loss was caused by non-cash charges that do not affect cash flow. The market concern will be profitability reported before hedging gains in the new fiscal year. Given the above costs and the falling price of natural gas, those profits are likely to be very disappointing to the market unless the natural gas supply comes into balance with the natural gas demand rather quickly.

Summary

The problem that dry gas producers face is a very rough first quarter and, probably, a challenging second quarter, at least. The reason for generous margins during the good times is the usually large losses dry gas producers face at market bottoms. The open question will be how much protection the "great" hedging programs will actually demonstrate. Those of us that went through the oil price downturn back in 2015 remember a lot of those great hedging program just did not perform as expected. Eventually, the bankers wanted out by decreasing the bank lines at the worst possible time with the expectedly poor outcomes.

(Please note that Canadian companies are reported in Canadian dollars, while American companies are reported in American dollars).

Source: Peyto January 2020, Corporate Presentation

This is why that higher selling price shown by Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) in the slide above is so important. Not only do the value-added products add more to the selling price and margin, they also provide extra protection during cyclical industry bottoms.

The "other products" produced can become in short supply during market downturns. Those "other" products often have their own demand and supply cycles. The currently low rig count points to less drilling and production. Those "other products" like condensate, natural gas liquids, and oil often rally during a period of decreased rig count to help with cash flow and profits. That can minimize the volatility that dry gas producers face. Products like ethane do not always (and some of those products never) move in tandem with natural gas prices.

There are never any guarantees or sure things, of course. A depression or severe and sustained recession could take all the commodity prices down to unprofitable levels for quite a while. That could lead to a lot of reorganizations in the industry. In any event, the extra margin shown above by Range Resources and Antero Resources is worth a lot at market bottoms. Low-cost production must be taken in context with incremental production and margins as shown above.

Antero Resources and Range Resources, therefore, should fare far better at market bottoms than a purely dry gas producer like CNX Resources. CNX Resources appears to be set for climbing leverage ratios. How worried the lenders get will depend upon the severity and duration of the natural gas pricing decline. Those who believe that natural gas will remain in oversupply for a while should avoid this issue because the market will not value the hedging or the sale of midstream shares to raise cash much. These shares could be in for a significant price decrease in the coming months.

The $446 million impairment is a clue that this is not a low-cost producer. Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) has gone through several industry downturns without writing down its assets at cyclical bottoms. That is a sign of a low-cost producer. Low cash costs definitely help a company survive. So does a lack of impairment costs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AR, PEYUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.