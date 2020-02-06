IsoRay: Turned Around And Growing

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Accord Partners as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Summary

After years of poor management and disappointing results, IsoRay's (NYSEMKT:ISR) new CEO and the core team have turned the company around, top and bottom lines are growing at a steady rate, cash and debt are good, and production capacity is ample. After a recent jump, the stock is still undervalued. Revenues and the stock are likely to grow steadily for some time until the company is (probably) acquired at a premium.

Description

IsoRay, Inc. is the sole producer and seller of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) seeds for brachytherapy treating prostate and other cancers. Cesium-131 seeds are small capsules containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places the radioactive seeds in or around the cancerous tumor, reducing harm to the surrounding areas while aggressively treating the tumor. The treatment is more effective with reduced complications and side-effects than other brachytherapy seeds or direct radiation. The company's Cs-131 seeds treat all malignant tumors, including prostate cancer, brain cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, head and neck, ocular, and melanoma. See Appendix E Company Timeline and Appendix F Other Documents.

Market and Competition

According to Global Industry Analysts, the U.S. brachytherapy market for any isotope will reach $2 billion by 2025. In IsoRay's December 2019 Investor Presentation, treatment using Cs-131 has approximately $1 billion in potential revenue for prostate, brain, gynecological, head and neck, and lung cancers. Other research from Grand View Research, for example, suggests somewhat lower numbers.

Four companies represent nearly 100% of annual brachytherapy seed sales worldwide. The top three, which are Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), previously C.R. Bard, Theragenics, and IsoAid (privately held), have approximately 90% of the market. These three all produce or sell Palladium-103 and Iodine-125 seeds, which compete directly with IsoRay's Cesium-131 seed. But none produce Cesium-131. Best Medical obtained a seed core patent in 1992 that named 10 different isotopes for use in their seeds, including Cs-131, and received FDA 510(k) approval to market a Cs-131 seed on June 6, 1993, but it has not produced any. See Appendix D Competitor Detail.

Our take-away on the market and competition: the market is big and there is a lot of competition, but the competition is using inferior isotopes - see below. This means there are competitors who may want to acquire IsoRay.

Analysis

Opportunities (external)

The market is large. We believe the company's estimates of at-risk patients in the addressable market. Unfortunately, as the males of the baby-boomer generation age, incidences of prostate cancer rise. Currently, one out of every six men is at a lifetime risk of developing prostate cancer. The company has barely addressed the other markets - brain cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, head and neck, ocular, and melanoma, to name a few. The company hasn't begun to expand overseas, either.

It's a better isotope. Cesium-131 has a shorter half-life than the two other common isotopes used for brachytherapy, iodine and palladium, allowing it to be applied to many types of cancers - prostate, brain, head and neck - and making it safer to apply in higher doses. More than 15 studies, several of which are duplicative, back this up, including two for prostate cancer, Agarwal & Chhabra and Moran & Braccioforte, and head and neck cancer by Rodin & Bar-Ad. GT Medical's choice of Cesium-131 for its brain cancer treatment in March 2017 is a strong endorsement.

The price is right. Historically, brachytherapy has been more cost-friendly to patients than other alternatives including external beam radiation, proton beam therapy, etc. According to the last earnings call for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, IsoRay stated that the CMS staff recommends the reimbursement revisions. However, the potential improvements to reimbursement codes depend on the new CMS verdict with new RO-APMs payment structure, which will be released in the Spring of 2020, effective in October 2020.

Threats (external)

Adoption requires doctors to change habits. The currently favored treatment for prostate cancer is a radical prostatectomy (removing the prostate) which typically makes more money for the doctor. It's not unreasonable for doctors to "reserve judgment" on a new treatment that makes them less money if the old way works. The demand may have to come from educated patients who ask their doctors about brachytherapy.

Adoption requires a medical practice to get a radioactive material license from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). While this is not a simple or quick process, if a practice already has a license, getting an endorsement for Cesium-131 is relatively quick.

Wide adoption is dependent on Medicare and Medicaid coverage. IsoRay successfully got GammaTile and the ICD-10-PCS code to support billing in the inpatient DRG setting, which is needed for hospitals to be paid for the tiles. GammaTile applied to the NTAP (New Technology Add-on Payment) program for the year of 2018 but was not approved because their tiles were not FDA-approved in time for the application cycle. To date, there is no publicly available information regarding a refiling of the NTAP by GT Medical Technologies. According to the 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2019, IsoRay "anticipate[s] that GammaTile would remain eligible to re-apply for NTAP status that would take effect during the 2021 federal fiscal year (October 1, 2020, through September 30, 2021)."Although an NTAP would increase initial reimbursement to hospitals, it does not stop hospitals from being reimbursed for GammaTile because there is an existing GammaTile specific ICD-10PCS code.

Slow adoption leaves a new treatment vulnerable. Like any method of treatment that has been slow to be adopted, IsoRay's Cesium Blu and other products are at risk of being overtaken by newer treatments and applications from better-capitalized companies.

Strengths (internal)

Management is strong for a company this size. Lori Woods (the fairly new CEO), William A. Cavanagh III (Chief Research and Development Officer), Michael L. Krachon (VP Sales and Marketing), Jennifer Streeter (COO), and Krista Cline (Operations) all have deep industry knowledge. They are also clearly focused on building shareholder value, not playing games with the stock and sketchy press releases. Ms. Woods, Mr. Krachon, and Mr. Cavanagh all bought company shares in November 2019. None of them, however, have quickly grown a small company to big, and they will likely need help. See Appendix B People.

The company has two distribution channels. Roughly 75% of the units are sold directly to doctors through their hospitals. In the last three quarters, January 2019 through September 2019, the company spent $73,000 training doctors that resulted in $565,000 in sales. The other 25% of units sold are sold by one doctor, a single radiologist who consults with urologists in one region of California (this is the familiar Value-Added Reseller Model), to other doctors. We'd like to see this VAR channel replicated across the country. These direct and VAR channels can operate without channel conflict, which is rare and good.

The GT Medical partnership will likely be worthwhile over time. Revenues have been slow to start, and future revenues depend entirely on GT Medical's sales and marketing ability, but GT Medical CEO Matthew Likens has a history of growing small companies to big and GT Medical CTO David Brachman has credibility in the medical industry. Also, the terms of the 2019-04 Amended Manufacturing and Supply Agreement appear to be reasonable and fair for both parties, and thus probably sustainable. GammaTile Therapy is currently FDA-cleared to treat recurrent brain tumors. See Appendix C Key Relationships.

The 10-year studies have recently come in. The easiest way for a doctor to say no to Cesium-131 brachytherapy was to ask to see the long-term care studies. There were none. Fortunately, the company survived long enough, and the data is now coming in, proving the effectiveness of Cesium-131 over other treatments.

The patents have value. The company owns seven core patents granted in the United States, variations filed internationally bring the total to 30 worldwide). The value of patents is impossible to estimate with any confidence, but we believe it is a healthy multiple of the company's current market cap.

The company has excess capacity. Despite its growth over the last two years, it's running its two production lines at only one-sixth of capacity (we saw this for ourselves in December 2019 tour of the facility). The heavy costs of future growth have already been paid, and IsoRay is able to scale up operations when necessary

The company is not desperate for cash. IsoRay has about 14 months of cash on hand as it approaches break-even, and the balance sheet is healthy. Its recent shelf offering for $80 million is for growth, not survival.

The cap table is clean. The company fixed a weak incentive stock option plan for management in December and insiders now own 4.75% (this should be improved again). Institution holdings are low. There is only one call of preferred out and its small. There are unlikely to bad surprises hidden here. See Appendix A Capitalization Table.

Weaknesses (internal)

The company needs back-up reactors. Currently, IsoRay buys its isotope from the Open Joint Stock Company - Isotope (JSC), a government arm of Russia. Through the JSC, two reactors coordinate schedules to supply IsoRay with quality isotopes. Although IsoRay has vetted many potential reactors, they have not found one that provides the same quality and cost-effectiveness as the JSC. In the face of an unfortunate event, they will need to find a suitable replacement that will be able to provide the same standard and price, but also scalability for the growth of IsoRay. That said, supply has been stable and there are no obvious reasons current production should not continue to be stable. See Appendix C Key Relationships.

Conclusions

IsoRay started with some good scientists with good patents, but for years, it was undercapitalized with uninspired leadership, unable to attract top talent or exploit its market opportunity, even getting itself sued for stock fraud. The stock went from a sustained high of roughly $1.50 between October 2014 to October 2015 to roughly $0.31 in October 2019.

But changes were already underway. In early 2016 a new CEO, Thomas LaVoy, settled the lawsuit and hired Michael Krachon as Vice President of Sales and Marketing and Lori Woods as Senior Marketing Consultant. When Ms. Woods became CEO in 2018 favorable results of the long-term studies started to come in and the company raised $8.25 million. The stock started up.

Sales are steadily growing, management is solid, and we think the company could reach breakeven (or close to it) on existing capital, before using any of its $80 million shelf offering.

Based on revenues from the quarter ending September 30, 2019, the company should be priced today at $1.89, based on comparable EVRQs (Enterprise Value / Quarterly Revenues), as shown in Appendix G Target Price Calculation.

Future growth for the next three years should be in the 30%, 33%, and 36% range, respectively, bumped up from last quarters' 28.5%, given the recent FDA approval of the seeds newly diagnosed malignant brain tumors, expanding the application of GammaTile Therapy.

If the market bids up ISR to its peers and if revenues grow as predicted, the stock should reach the $4.05 range in three years. We also think it better than even money that ISR will be acquired during that time, and our study of M&A in this industry shows an average premium over market cap of 85%, which would put the shares in the $7.49 range.

Engagement

We recommend that the company continue its current course and speed, and at the same time:

Attempt to expand the VAR channel and shorten the direct sales cycle.

Add at least one director with a mandate to begin investigating a sale or merger of the company.

If you support this course of action - or don't - please let us know and tell us why.

Appendices

All information in this company profile is from Accord Partners' research using public sources, including SEC filings, the company's investor relations department, industry analysts, conversations with company competitors, and public online posts by customers and employees. This information is believed to be but is not warranted to be accurate. Nothing in this report is insider information as defined by Sections 16(b) and 10(b) of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Accord Partners welcomes any corrections, additions, or amplifications to facts or opinions expressed in this document. Accord Partners Fund LP may now or in the future have an equity interest in this company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ISR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.