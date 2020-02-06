Sands China: Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain

There are certain positives amidst the gloom, such as positive developments for the U.S.-China trade war and the potential to accelerate construction progress in relation to planned capacity expansion.

The closure of Macau casinos for 15 days has a short-term negative impact, but this could be positive in the medium term if the spread of the coronavirus is contained.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Hong Kong-listed Sands China Ltd. (OTCPK:SCHYY) (OTCPK:SCHYF) [1928:HK]. "Short-term pain" for Sands China in the form of temporary casino closures could potentially translate into "long-term gain" if the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus is contained as a result. However, Sands China's current valuations are not sufficiently attractive. Moreover, a further spread of the Wuhan coronavirus in Macau and other markets and a potential extension of the current suspension of gaming operations is the single biggest downside risk.

Sands China currently trades at 13.4 times consensus forward next twelve-month EV/EBITDA, which represents a slight discount to the stock's historical 5-year and 10-year average forward EV/EBITDA multiples of 14.5 and 14.8 times respectively. Sands China is valued by the market at a premium to the other five Macau gaming operators, which are trading at consensus forward next twelve-month EV/EBITDA multiples of between 8.2 and 13.2 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 5.4%.

Sands China, a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), is the largest of the six Macau gaming operators. The other five players are Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCPK:GXYEF) (OTCPK:GXYEY) (OTCPK:GXYYY) [27:HK], Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF) (OTCPK:WYNMY) [1128:HK], MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF) (OTCPK:MCHVY) [2282:HK], SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF) (OTCPK:SJMHY) [880:HK], and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).

This is an update of my initiation article on Sands China published on October 29, 2019. Sands China's share price has declined marginally by -3% from HK$39.00 as of October 28, 2019, to HK$37.70 as of February 5, 2020.

Readers are advised to trade in Sands China shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1928:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $55 million and market capitalization is above $35 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Negative Impact Of Wuhan Coronavirus

On February 4, 2020, the Macau government announced that gaming operations at all casino premises in Macau will be suspended for 15 days starting from February 5, 2020. This came after a hotel worker at one of the casinos was infected with the Wuhan coronavirus. At the time of writing, there are 10 confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus infection in Macau.

A February 4, 2020, article titled "Macau govt to ask casinos to close for 2 weeks: CE" posted on the GGRAsia website highlighted that the Macau government had asked the Macau casino operators "neither to reduce the salaries of their employees nor to impose lay-offs" due to the temporary closure of casinos. Given the high fixed cost nature of gaming operations, negative operating leverage is likely to lead to significant earnings decline for casino operators like Sands China. Sell-side analysts from JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) have estimated that the two-week suspension of gaming operations in Macau will result in a -6% decline in full-year FY2020 gross gaming revenues and a -10% decrease in FY2020 EBITDA for Macau casino operators as a whole.

On the positive side of things, only gaming operations in Macau are suspended, while retail shops, food & beverage operations and hotels are unaffected by the casino closures, although shopper footfall and hotel occupancy rates are likely to be poor. Notably, Sands China is the casino operator in Macau which has most successfully diversified away from gaming operation. An August 13, 2018, Credit Suisse sell-side report on the gaming industry highlighted that Sands China has the "highest non-gaming revenue in Macau." Sands China generated approximately 28% of its FY2019 profit from non-gaming operations such as hotels and shopping malls.

More importantly, "short-term pain" for the Macau casino operators such as Sands China could potentially translate into "long-term gain" if the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus is contained as a result, and other Macau visitor restrictions are gradually lifted going forward. Even prior to the February 4, 2020, announcement regarding the suspension of gaming operations in Macau, various visitor restrictions have already been put in place for Macau, which is likely to hurt the financial and operating performance of Sands China.

On January 26, 2020, it was announced that the closing hours for Border Gate at Gongbei will be brought forward from 1:00 am in the past to 10:00 pm, as part of the Macau government's actions to tighten border control to battle the spread of the coronavirus. Starting January 27, 2020, any person who has been to Hubei province, China, within the past 14 days, is denied entry into Macau. Individual Visit Scheme, or IVS, visas were suspended on January 28, 2020; it is estimated that 47% of all people who visited Macau in 2019 were Mainland Chinese who applied for the IVS visas. Ferry services between Hong Kong and Macau were also suspended on February 4, 2020.

The Macau gaming industry has been under pressure since the Wuhan coronavirus started to escalate in mid-January 2020. Based on data released by the Macau's Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, or DICJ, Macau's monthly gross gaming revenues dropped -11.3% YoY in January 2020. Visitor arrivals in Macau fell by -78.3% YoY during the first seven days of the Chinese New Year holiday between January 24, 2020, and January 30, 2020. In comparison, Macau's visitor arrivals were up +10.1% YoY for full year 2019.

At the 4Q2019 earnings call of Sands China's parent Las Vegas Sands on January 29, 2020, management emphasized that "there will be a lot of people there the day that virus is resolved, and we'll be happy to serve them and welcome them back." While "pent-up demand" that company management referred to is likely to be the key factor in Sands China's earnings and share price recovery in the future, downside risks cannot be ignored. A further spread of the Wuhan coronavirus in Macau and other markets and a potential extension of the current suspension of gaming operations is the single largest risk factor.

Positive Developments On U.S.-China Trade War

Macau gross gaming revenues were down -3.4% YoY in 2019, representing a sharp reversal from the +14.0% YoY growth in gross gaming revenues for 2018. In a November 2019 interview with CNBC, Melco Resorts & Entertainment's CEO was quoted as saying that "the ongoing trade war between China and the U.S. is most responsible for" Macau's poor performance in 2019.

Putting the Wuhan coronavirus aside, there have been positive developments in the U.S.-China trade war, which should lead to an eventual recovery in gross gaming revenues for Macau going forward once the coronavirus situation eases. On January 15, 2020, U.S. and China signed the Phase One trade deal, which marked a ceasefire in the ongoing U.S.-China trade war.

At Las Vegas Sands' 4Q2019 earnings call on January 29, 2020, Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson said that Steven Mnuchin had told him during the signing of the Phase 1 trade deal at the White House that U.S. and China are "probably moving forward faster than what the people would expect for Phase 2 of the resolution of the so-called trade war." President and Chief Operating Officer Robert Goldstein added at the same earnings call that he had heard from clients Chinese business leaders and entrepreneurs (making up the VIP and premium mass segments) who came to Macau to gamble about "the importance of resolution of trade war".

Las Vegas Sands' management comments are critical, as there are investors who under-estimate the potential impact on the U.S.-China trade war on the Macau gaming business, while there are others who are skeptical of the easing of U.S.-China trade tensions. Assuming Las Vegas Sands' management is right on the resolution of the trade war and VIP & premium mass clients returning to Macau as a result, there should be a strong recovery in Macau's and Sands China's gross gaming revenues in the medium term.

Potential To Accelerate Construction Progress In Relation To Planned Capacity Expansion

In my initiation article on Sands China published on October 29, 2019, I had highlighted the company's three-year $2.2 billion reinvestment program, comprising of the renovation of the existing Sands Cotai Central (to be renamed as The Londoner Macao) and new hotel towers (Grand Suites at Four Seasons and The Londoner Tower Suites), to expand the capacity of its properties.

In the same article, I also cautioned of potential disruption for operations at the existing Sands Cotai Central property due to ongoing renovation. The current closure of casinos in Macau, and a lower number of guests and gamblers even if the suspension is lifted, provide an opportunity for Sands China to potentially accelerate construction progress for its renovation and capacity expansion plans.

On the flip side, construction progress can be potentially delayed if there is a labor crunch due to a further spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. Las Vegas Sands President and Chief Operating Officer Robert Goldstein assured investors at the company's 4Q2019 earnings call on January 29, 2020, that "we don't anticipate any slowdown as a result of the virus."

Valuation

Sands China trades at 14.4 times trailing twelve-month EV/EBITDA and 13.4 times consensus forward next twelve-month EV/EBITDA based on its share price of HK$37.70 as of February 5, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical 5-year and 10-year average forward EV/EBITDA multiples were 14.5 and 14.8 times respectively.

Sands China is valued by the market at a premium to the other five Macau gaming operators (listed in the "Elevator Pitch" section of this article), which are trading at consensus forward next 12-month EV/EBITDA multiples of between 8.2 and 13.2 times.

Sands China offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 5.4% and 5.6% respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Sands China are an extended suspension of gaming operations in Macau due to the further spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, a delay in construction progress in relation to the company's capacity expansion program, lower-than-expected dividends, and a failure to renew the company's gaming license which expires in 2022. I wrote about the risk relating to non-renewal of gaming licenses for the Macau gaming operators in greater detail in my article on Galaxy Entertainment published on August 29, 2019.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.