Cocoa Snaps Back - Another Higher Low

In March 2011, when most commodity markets were moving towards highs, the price of cocoa futures on the Intercontinental Exchange rose to an all-time peak of $3826 per ton. Each quarter, the world adds approximately twenty million people to the global population. Over the past nine years, the addressable market for the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products rose by over $700 million. At the same time, dietary changes in China, the world's most populous nation with 1.4 billion citizens, have caused the demand for chocolate and cocoa products to experience explosive growth.

Since reaching a low of $1769 per ton in June 2017, the price of the soft commodity has been making higher lows. After reaching a peak of $2914 in May 2018 and correcting to the $2000 per ton level, the price action has been bullish. The most recent high came in January when the nearby cocoa futures reached $2859 per ton. If the cocoa market is ready to challenge the $3000 level, and perhaps the all-time high from 2011, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product (NIB) does an excellent job tracking the price of ICE cocoa futures.

A correction after a new high

The price of cocoa futures reached its most recent peak of $2859 on January 22. The price was the highest level for the soft commodity since April 2018 when it rose to a high of $2914 per ton. In 2019, the price never traded over the $2784 level.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the move to a new high on January 22 ran out of buying, and the price corrected to the $2673 level on January 29 as the soft commodity fell 6.51%. Price momentum and relative strength indicators had risen into overbought territory leading to the corrective move. At the same time, the total number of open long and short positions in the cocoa futures market rose from below 282,000 contracts in late December when cocoa was under $2400 to over 338,000 contracts at the end of January. Rising price and increasing open interest are typically technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. As the daily chart shows, the price of cocoa has made higher lows and higher highs since trading below the $2200 level in August. After the latest correction, the price of cocoa did not spend much time below the $2700 level.

The price comes storming back

The daily chart illustrates that the price of cocoa was again flirting with the $2800 level on February 6 after making another higher low. Price momentum and relative strength indicators returned to neutral readings, which allows for room on the upside in the soft commodity. Moreover, the open interest metric did not decline during the six-session correction from January 22-29. A move above the $2859 level in early February would be a very bullish technical pattern for the cocoa futures market. On the longer-term chart, the price action since 2017 has been bullish.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart illustrates that the trend in cocoa remains higher, and $2914 per ton stands as the gateway to what could be much higher prices. Above the 2018 peak, the next technical level is at $3422 per ton, the late 2015 high. The all-time peak came in 2011 at $3826 per ton.

The price action in the cocoa market suggests that we could see the price of the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products challenge the record high and move north of the $4000 per ton level over the coming months and years.

The surcharge provides support

Since over 60% of the world's annual supply of cocoa beans comes from the West African countries of the Ivory Coast and Ghana, the sustainability of supplies is a leading concern for chocolate manufacturers around the globe. Keeping up with ever-growing world demand, which is a function of population growth and increased wealth, is the primary goal of companies like Hershey, Mars, Mondelez, Barry Callebaut, and the other chocolatiers in the world. Since cocoa crops only thrive in climates around the equator, West African production is critical for these companies to meet the increasing demand and growing addressable market for chocolate products.

To improve production, reduce child labor, and bring stability to the region, the governments and manufacturing companies worked together on a program to risk for farmers during periods of glut supplies. A $400 per ton surcharge on cocoa beans from the Ivory Coast and Ghana also allows for growers and other businesses involved in cocoa production to pay adults wages and move away from the slave wages paid to child laborers. The cocoa business is the leading employer in West Africa and a primary source of revenue for the nations.

Elasticity in cocoa and coronavirus

Cocoa is a luxury food item, but it is more than addictive. Even in the poorest nations around the globe, a sweet chocolate treat goes a long way to improving a challenging daily existence. Therefore, cocoa is a commodity that has a lot less price elasticity than other agricultural and commodity products.

In late 2015 and early 2016, the prices of most raw materials hit multiyear lows as the Chinese economy weakened. After years of double-digit percentage growth, the Chinese GDP swelled to a level where expansion began to decline. However, the higher level of overall GDP means that 6% of economic growth today translates to higher nominal growth than during the years when it grew by over 10%.

Meanwhile, wealth expansion in China has changed diets dramatically over the past years. A nation of tea drinkers was introduced to coffee with over 5,000 Starbucks outlets, and multiple copycat shops serving coffee products. When it comes to cocoa beans, China is a growing consumer of chocolate, and cocoa grind data in Asia continues to reach new record levels. In late 2015, when many other commodity prices fell to lows, the price of cocoa rose to a high of over $3400 per ton.

The outbreak of coronavirus in China and its spread to other nations has caused risk-off behavior in markets across all asset classes. Stock prices have declined from the highs. Crude oil and copper prices fell sharply in January compared to their respective closing prices at the end of 2019. However, the inelasticity of cocoa prices took the price of the primary ingredient in chocolate from $2538 at the end of 2019 to $2765 on January 31, 2020, a gain of almost 9% during the first month of this year. With the demand for cocoa rising in China and around the world, even a rough period because of the virus is not likely to cause the demand for chocolate to decline all that much.

In 2018, the price of cocoa peaked at $2914 in May; in 2011, the record high at $3826 came during March. We are coming up to a time of the year when cocoa prices tend to peak.

Source: CQG

The long-term quarterly chart reveals the overall bullish trend in the cocoa futures market. Cocoa has made higher lows and higher highs since the turn of this century. The bullish technical trend is likely to continue as fundamentals point to ever-growing demand, which is a function of both population and wealth expansion in the world.

NIB on dips

The most direct route for a risk position in the cocoa market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange in the soft commodities sector of the raw materials asset class. For those who do not venture into the future arena, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product provides an alternative. The fund summary for NIB states:

The investment seeks to provide investors with exposure to the Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return. The Dow Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return (the 'index') reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on cocoa. The index currently consists of one futures contract on the commodity of cocoa which is included in the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index Total Return. Source: Yahoo Finance

NIB has net assets of $22.55 million, trades an average of 132,087 shares each day, and charges a 0.75% expense ratio. March cocoa futures rallied from $2188 on August 20, 2019, to $2859 on January 22, 2020, or 30.67%.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, the NIB ETN product appreciated from $24.47 to $33.42 per share or 36.58% over the same period. NIB does an excellent job replicating the price action in the cocoa futures market.

Buying dips in cocoa has been the optimal approach to the soft commodity, and that is likely to continue given its supply and demand fundamentals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.