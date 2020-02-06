Magna: The Ultimate Winner Of Self-Driving Is Boringly Profitable

The company has strategic alliances with manufacturers and innovators which allow it to deploy new technologies quickly and without risking its own capital.

Companies at the forefront of the self-driving revolution have collectively deployed $100 billion into this futuristic technology over the past few years.

The usual suspects at the forefront of the self-driving revolution have collectively deployed $100 billion into this futuristic technology over the past few years. Nearly every car maker or technology company seems to be part of this global battle to make driving obsolete.

It's an expensive battle in a 'winner-takes-all' arena with absolutely no end in sight at the moment. Experts estimate that the technology is still decades away from prime time mainstream adoption and billions of dollars in investor wealth is destined to be incinerated along the way. No one said changing the world would ever be cheap or easy.

However, for conservative investors looking to add some exposure to this trend without risking sudden disruption, there may be an underrated opportunity: Magna International (MGA).

The Canadian auto parts giant has been silently dipping its tentacles into the self-driving space through some savvy partnerships and robust internal R&D. Best of all, Magna has limited downside risk, has spent less on this technology than most other companies and is exposed to significant upside when the tech goes mainstream by virtue of its business model.

Here's a closer look at why Magna may emerge as the ultimate winner when the dust settles in this disruptive battle for the drivers' seat.

Conservative self-driving exposure

Instead of acquiring pricey young startups or test-driving its own cars, Magna has been striking partnerships with the top players that give it access to data it can use to develop critical parts in-house.

The firm is already part of a technology alliance with industry leaders BMW Group (OTCPK:BMWYY), Intel (INTC) and Mobileye. The company also teamed up with ridesharing giant Lyft (LYFT) and invested $200 million in the company to gain access to its fleet of drivers. These connections allow the company to perfect its autonomous-driving components, test them with a fleet of drivers that are already on the road and supply them to industry leading car manufacturers who they've worked with for decades.

Similarly, Magna has decided to partner with rather than acquire smaller companies that are developing key autonomous technology from the ground-up. For example, it managed to bring Israeli startup Innoviz Technologies' solid-state LiDAR gear to an upcoming fleet of BMW vehicles. This unique approach is, in my view, a way for the company to keep costs and risks down while cementing its position as a key part of the supply chain that's bringing self-driving cars to our roads.

"We funded it, they own the company, but we own the automotive rights. It's a complicated deal but... it's solved our problem." Magna CEO Don Walker told BNN Bloomberg while discussing the LiDAR partnership.

So it seems the company is retaining the rights to sell and distribute the technology created by small innovative teams while leaving them with equity (and the risk) of the venture. Not exactly an exciting model, but a pragmatic and profitable one, in my opinion.

Magna's been taking a similar approach to vehicle electrification as well.

The Impact

Magna is betting that sophisticated, tech-enabled vehicles will require more high-margin parts and components than contemporary vehicles. For example, the company estimates that the average internal combustion engine car would require 9 different parts and generate $1,900 in average total sales. Meanwhile, a plug-in hybrid would need nearly 13 parts and generate roughly $2,900 in sales.

This means the company's top line should expand as cars transition from ICE to EVs. Meanwhile, the costs of developing and deploying these new technologies should drop gradually as the manufacturing process is perfected over time, eventually leading to larger margins.

Magna estimates that adjusted EBIT margins could go from low-8% to low-9% by financial year 2021 as operational efficiencies kick in. Meanwhile, sales should be higher as the company enters new markets with new products over the next few years.

Valuation

Unsurprisingly, the stock is trading at a seemingly attractive valuation. All the bad news in the auto sector seem to have been priced into the stock last year. Now, it trades at just 9.8 times trailing and 8 times forward earnings per share.

While the dividend yield is just 2.75%, that modest dividend is covered by cash flows five times over, making it one of the most sustainable payouts on the market. The payout ratio is a mere 25.7%, which means this company could expand dividends without breaking a sweat.

In fact, the dividend doesn't even fully reflect Magna's potential for shareholder returns. The company has an aggressive stock buyback program that has pushed its shareholder payout far higher than the dividend yield in recent years. Over the course of 2019, the company had a buyback program in place that allowed it to acquire 33.2 million of its own shares. That represented 10% of the total public float at the time.

The cash flow yield, meanwhile, is 13.3% when adjusted for leverage. Remarkable by any measure.

Outlook

Despite the expectation for relatively stable light vehicle production levels in North America and Europe during the next three years, the Magna team believes it can expand total sales and improve EBIT margins through operational efficiencies.

Considering the impact of electric vehicles on its bottom line and its track record of steady earnings growth, I have little doubt they can achieve this.

Downside risks

The obvious downside risk is a deep and protracted recession and a turn in the market cycle. The auto sector is often the first casualty of an economic correction. There is also concern that potential consumers across the world are shifting away from the ownership model while current owners are struggling with record high levels of auto debt.

All these could be lingering, existential threats to suppliers like Magna.

Perhaps the most important near-term catalyst is the Coronavirus epidemic gripping China. China is not only the biggest passenger vehicle market in the world but also the most important cog in the global automotive supply chain. A lock down here could have a severe impact on Magna, along with all its peers.

Bottom line

I believe a future where the majority of cars are at least partially electric and semi-autonomous is inevitable. However, getting to that future could be a long and expensive process and the ultimate winners are uncertain.

Magna, unlike any other automotive company or tech giant, is well-positioned here. Through its network and partnerships, the company has the most to gain with the least to lose from this technological revolution. Coupled with its lucrative dividend, reasonable valuation and steady earnings growth, Magna could be the ultimate bet on the future of transport.

