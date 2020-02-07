Coffee - An Ugly Early 2020 Erases 2 Months Of Gains

Coffee rallies in November and December, but gives up most of its gains in early 2020.

Coffee is a soft commodity that trades on the Intercontinental Exchange. Since 2010, the price of coffee has traded in a range from 86.35 cents to $3.0625 per pound. The high came in 2011 when most other commodities hit their peaks. The low in the coffee futures market occurred in April 2019 when it hit its lowest price since way back in 2005.

The world's leading producer and exporter of Arabica coffee futures that trade on ICE is Brazil. Since local costs of production are in Brazilian real and the ICE futures contract uses the US dollar as its pricing benchmark, the foreign currency relationship between the Brazilian currency and the US dollar has an impact on the path of least resistance of the price of the soft commodity. At below $1 per pound on the active month March futures contract on Monday, February 3, the price of coffee is a lot closer to the low than the high over the past ten years. The price recently corrected from a much higher level, and this could be an excellent time to consider a long position in the coffee market. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product (JO) replicates the price action in the ICE coffee futures market.

The active month March coffee futures contract traded to a low of 95.80 cents per pound in October 2019.

Source: CQG

As the chart highlights, the price rose throughout the second half of October, November, and the first half of December, reaching a peak of $1.4245 per pound on December 17. March coffee futures moved 48.7% higher in only two months.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that the price on the continuous futures contract rose from 92.20 cents in October 2019 to $1.384 or 50% to the upside. The move from the 2019 low of 86.35 cents in April was even more dramatic as coffee moved over 60% higher from the 2019 low to the peak.

The coffee futures market ran out of buying in mid-December and has continued to fall to lower lows over the past seven out of eight weeks. At the start of February, coffee slipped back below the $1 per pound level on the March futures contract as the price traded to a low of 97.40 cents on February 6. On the daily chart, price momentum and relative strength indicators have declined into deeply oversold conditions. The weekly chart continued to display a downtrend that was approaching oversold readings.

Coffee futures experienced a significant rally, but the correction has given up the lion's share of gains since mid-December.

Deeply oversold conditions, but open interest rises

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. In coffee, the changes in the metric since October provided clues about the path of least resistance of the price of the soft commodity.

Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that the open interest metric reached a peak at 316,124 contracts around the time that coffee hit its low of 95.80 cents on the March contract. As the price climbed, open interest declined. In a futures market, rising open interest trends to validate a bullish or bearish trend. However, when the metric increases to a high, the market often becomes overly long or short, leading many market participants to exit risk positions. The peak in open interest in mid-October was a sign that the coffee futures market had become overly short, which contributed to the powerful rally.

The low in open interest came in late November at 266,407 contracts. After the price peaked in December, the metric began to rise, validating the recent bearish price action. However, at 317,712 contracts on February 5, open interest is now at the October peak. The all-time high in the metric was at just over 357,000 contracts, so there could be room for open interest to rise. However, memories of the two-month rally late last year could cause trend-following shorts to cover their risk positions now that the price has moved back below the $1 per pound level.

In a sign that any price below $1 puts coffee futures at the bottom end of their pricing cycle, before August 2018, the price of coffee had not ventured below $1 since way back in 2006.

The quarterly chart remains constructive

Since October 2019, the price of coffee futures exploded to the upside and imploded to the downside. However, the long-term picture of the Arabica coffee futures market could be telling us that it is time to begin buying the soft commodity on a scale-down basis.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of ICE coffee futures shows that price momentum and relative strength indicators remain below neutral territory, but they are not overly bearish as the price is now back below the $1 per pound level. Quarterly volatility, which dropped to a low of 9.04% in early 2019, was at 28.2% recently, reflecting the wider trading ranges in 2019 and early 2020. Open interest at the 318,000-contract level continues to trend higher. Overall, the long-term chart looks like coffee is back in the buy zone, but the currency market is not providing any support for the soft commodity these days.

The Brazilian real weighs on the price of Arabica futures

Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of Arabica coffee beans. ICE coffee futures use the US dollar as the pricing mechanism for the soft commodity. Therefore, the level and trend in the US dollar versus the Brazilian real currency pair can impact the price of the coffee futures. A weak real against the dollar lowers production costs and allows Brazil to sell coffee to the world at lower prices in dollar terms. The price action in the currency pair likely weighed on the price of coffee beans and ended the rally that took March futures above the $1.40 per pound level in December 2019.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of the US dollar versus the Brazilian real currency pair highlights that After trading to a high of $0.2515 in December, it declined to the $0.2340 level early this year. The real traded to its latest low of $0.23100 on February 3, which is the lowest level since the record bottom at $0.23040 in September 2015. The current level of the Brazilian currency has weighed on the price of coffee futures on ICE.

JO is the coffee ETN product

It is virtually impossible to pick a low in any market, and coffee is no exception. The price had not traded below the $1 per pound level from 2006 until August 2018. Last year, coffee futures declined to a low of 86.35 cents per pound on a combination of abundant supplies and the weak Brazilian currency. Coffee futures ran out of steam at the $1.40 level and are not back below a buck.

In late 2018 and 2019, the price moved below the $1 level and led to significant rallies. Now that coffee is back near the low end of its pricing cycle, it is time to put the beans back on our radar. I favor a scale-down approach to buying coffee or a coffee-related ETN product. The price action is likely to run out of steam on the downside, just as it did on the upside.

The most direct route for a risk position in coffee is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product provides an alternative for those market participants that do not venture into the coffee futures arena. The fund summary for JO states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the index components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills. Source: Yahoo Finance

JO has net assets of $81.16 million, trades an average of 101,111 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.45%. The rally from the October low to the December high took March and continuous futures prices 48.7% and 50% higher, respectively.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, JO rose from $30.68 to $45.60 per share or 48.6% as the ETN product did an excellent job replicating the price action in the coffee futures market.

At below $1 per pound, coffee futures are back in the buying zone. Given coffee's penchant for lots of price volatility, the trend in the Brazilian real versus the US dollar currency pair, and the recent multiyear lows in 2019, leave plenty of room to add to long positions if the price continues to decline.

