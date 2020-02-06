SK Hynix: Server DRAM Contract Prices On The Rise

Investment highlights

We maintain BUY and our six-month-forward target price of KRW120,000 on SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL), applying 1.65x P/B to 2020F BPS, the average P/B of 2017 when the DRAM upcycle began. Hynix’s DRAM and NAND bit growth moved in the same direction as we projected but the pace of NAND ASP increase was flat QoQ, unlike its competitor. We believe the major reason is its relatively low portion of enterprise SSDs, as E- SSD saw a surge in ASP in 4Q19. As for DRAM, server DRAM’s share of sales rose on increasing orders from cloud companies but mobile DRAM’s portion decreased. As NAND ASP growth was milder than expected, 4Q19 operating profit missed our estimate and consensus expectations by over 30% to come in at KRW236bn. Meanwhile, net profit turned to a loss of KRW117.6bn due to a valuation loss of its investment in Japan’s Kioxia. Hynix guides for -5% DRAM bit growth and 10% NAND bit growth for 1Q20, which is more bullish than its domestic peer. Its positive view is also reflected in annual DRAM demand bit growth, which it projects to at the 20% level. Considering the yield issues in the 1Y nm process migration coupled with limited capacity increase, this year’s DRAM supply bit growth is unlikely to exceed 18%. As such, DRAM supply is expected to tighten further toward the end of 2020. Meanwhile, server DRAM contract price (in the case of 32GB) in January increased 2.65% MoM and NAND TLC wafer contract price (512Gb) climbed 11.89% MoM. The pace of growth in server demand is stronger than expected.

Major issues and earnings outlook

Hynix is more exposed to server DRAM vs. competitors and SSD’s share of NAND sales has grown to 30%. As such, it stands to benefit the most from recent semiconductor price hikes. Additionally, the Kioxia plant fire combined with the uncertain shipment outlook of YMTC’s cheap NAND flash products amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak are turning NAND market conditions in favor of Hynix. We expect DRAM shipment declines to send 1Q20 sales down 3.7% QoQ to KRW6.7tn but believe operating profit will skyrocket 103% QoQ to KRW479.7bn on memory chip price hikes.

Share price outlook and valuation

We recommend a buy-and-hold strategy in light of the second round of the DRAM upcycle.

