Fastenal Company's Steady Run Is Due For A Slowdown

Despite the industry headwinds, the company is likely to keep pricing steady, which will help offset the pressure on margin.

FAST Is Headed For A Short-Term Slowdown

A lack of activity in heavy equipment manufacturing has capped Fastenal Company's (FAST) growth significantly. Although the pressure on margin is dissipating, the fall in daily sales, which coincides with the industrial activity contraction, does indicate a revenue decline in the short-term. Plus, the uncertainty about the demand-side and recent outbreak of the virus do not augur well for the near-term outlook. I do not think investing in the stock will be prudent in the short-term.

The company has diversified its import bases to several countries to counter the tariff factor. I think the company's effort to increase the higher-margin non-national account customer will pull margin up in the medium-term. Despite a PMI index slowdown, I expect a margin-level revival in 2H 2020 stemming from a low unemployment rate and a steady construction activity.

What Are The Strategies?

Quarter-over-quarter, the sale of non-fasteners products growth continued to decelerate in Q4 (5% up versus 8% in Q3), but still outperformed the sale of fasteners (~2% up). On the gross margin front, two factors affected the recent performance. While the company added to the large-construction customer base, it lost some of the smaller customers. Pricing for the products distributed by the company held up against general inflation and tariffs, thus protecting the adverse effects on the margin to a large extent. So, the gross margin only decreased by 31 basis points in Q4 2019 compared to the previous quarter.

In FY2019, however, the company's gross margin contracted more sharply (110 basis points down) versus FY2018. Some of the loss can be attributed to lower freight sales in Q4, which led to less absorption of fleet costs. Investors may remember that the share of national and non-national accounts is nearly the same in the company's sales mix. The national account has specific mechanisms in the contracts that transfer the price increases automatically to the customers.

Since the company operates a trucking fleet that requires a high fixed cost to maintain, it's a drag on the company's margin. On top of that, in Q4, the freight revenue weakened. The rise in tariff, followed by matching pricing escalation for most of 2019, appeared to have reached a plateau. Lower revenue and stable pricing, in effect, affected the gross margin more adversely in Q4 than the first three-quarters of FY2019.

Although the general inflation level and higher tariff affect the company's pricing decision, of late, the generalized inflation impacted it more significantly than the tariffs did. However, as the demand level has started to fall, the inflationary effect has moderated. Although the company is not providing any clear direction to the price level in Q1 2020 because the impact of the tariff is still uncertain at following the current geopolitical developments, the company's management sounded cautiously optimistic, which indicates the gross margin is likely to hold steady or improve modestly in Q1 2020. For more on tariff and its effects, read my previous article on FAST here.

What Are The Leading Indicators Saying?

According to fred.stlouisfed.org, the U.S. real GDP decreased from 2.9% in Q3 2018 to 2.1% in Q3 2019. The lower GDP growth is typically a bearish indicator for FAST. The ISM Manufacturing PMI in the U.S. fell to 47.2 in December of 2019 from ~59 in January 2019 due primarily to the fall in the price paid index. The December contraction marked five consecutive months of the squeeze. However, some of the sectors are likely to benefit after the trade agreement is signed between the U.S. and China. An end of the tariff war would improve margins for suppliers like Fastenal.

The U.S. unemployment rate was several decade-low of 3.5% in December 2019. It was 4% at the beginning of the year. Low unemployment typically translates into higher demand for industrial products, and therefore, higher capex, which usually results in higher revenues and margin for industrial product providers like FAST. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the new privately-owned housing units increased by 11% compared to a year ago. The new housing units grew steadily in 2H 2019, indicating a further boost in Fastenal's end market.

Analyzing The Current Drivers

During FY2019, FAST closed 62 traditional branches compared to FY2018. In contrast, it continues to put faith in the success of the onsite platform, adding 132 locations (net of closures) during the year. While the manufacturing and heavy equipment sales activity were robust, the oil and gas and industrial end markets softened. In FY2020, the company plans to add 370 to 400 onsite locations. So, it has kept the medium-term growth trajectory unchanged.

The decrease in public branches from Q3 to Q4, led by non-national accounts sales depletion, resulted in net sales falling by 7.4% in Q4 compared to a quarter ago. In FY2019, however, total sales were up by 7.4% compared to FY2018. The PMI (Purchase Managers Index) contracted in December prompted by a fall in industrial activity. As a result, monthly company sales increased by 1% in December. The company's management anticipates that January sales will toe in line with December. As the business conditions remain sluggish, the company disclosed that feedback from its regional business heads was cautious regarding the outlook for the early part of 2020.

Dividend Yield

In January 2020, Fastenal increased its quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.25 per share, which translates to a forward dividend yield of 2.8%. Many of the company's competitors, including DXP Enterprise (DXPE), HD Supply (HDS), and WESCO International (WCC), don't pay a dividend.

Cash Flows, Capex, And Debt

In FY2019, FAST's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $843 million, which was a 25% increase compared to FY2018. Higher revenues and an improvement in working capital led to higher CFO in FY2019. Working capital requirements can fall further in 2020 following lower demand and the company's efforts to reduce inventory level.

In FY2019, FAST's capex increased by 40% compared to a year ago due to higher investment in vending trucks and increased hub capacity. In FY2020, the company expects capex (at the guidance mid-point) to reduce by 22% compared to FY2019. It also has a robust balance sheet, as I discussed in my previous article. As of December 31, its debt-to-equity ratio (0.13x) is lower than its competitors' average (0.99x). Its competitors include HD Supply Holdings (HDS), WESCO International (WCC), and DXP Enterprise (DXPE).

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

FAST is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 17.4x. Based on sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is lower, which implies higher EBITDA in the next four quarters. Between FY2015 and now, the stock's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 15.1x. So, it is currently trading at a premium to its past average.

FAST's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper than peers because the sell-side analysts expect the company's EBITDA to improve more sharply compared to peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers' (HDS, FERGY, and WCC) average of 9.3x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, one sell-side analyst rated FAST a "buy" in January, while 14 of them rated it a "hold." Two of the analysts rated a "sell" or "very bearish." The consensus target price is $36, which at the current price, indicates ~3% downside.

What's The Take On FAST?

FAST's top-line is yet to see any tangible benefit from its current strategy of relying more on onsite locations while it reduces the reliance on the public branches. While it continues to shift away from fastener sales to other industrial product sales, the lack of activity in heavy equipment manufacturing has capped its growth significantly.

Given the revenue headwinds, the company focuses on gross margin improvement. The company has diversified its import bases to several countries to counter the tariff factor. The management has given clear indications that it will keep pricing steady to offset the effect of tariffs. It is unclear how effective the step will be given the variety of cost structures in different geographic locations. Although the non-national account customer base grew in Q4, I think the company's sustained effort to increase this base will affect margin positively in the medium-term.

There are too many moving parts to expect positive returns in the short-term. Despite a PMI index slowdown, resiliently low unemployment rate and steady spending on new construction will keep the activity flow firm in 2020. So, expect the stock price to gain steam in 2H 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.