Disney's Success Should Not Be Understated

When it comes to content, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) proves, once again, that it's king. The entertainment giant in its first-quarter earnings release for its 2020 fiscal year announced financial results that illustrate, once more, just how strong the brand is. Perhaps more important than any one metric though is the fact that the business provided astoundingly good results regarding its streaming portfolio. This implies that strong growth is ahead for the business, and investors who are bullish on Disney should not be concerned at how close shares are trading to their 52-week highs if they are in this for the long haul.

A look at the quarter

First, let's touch on the quarterly results. One important point though. At first glance, performance across the board is impressive. That said, not all of this growth was organic in nature. In fact, the company's figures for the latest quarter do include consolidated results for its absorption of 21st Century Fox, plus for its absorption of Hulu. These were not previously consolidated entities, so this creates the illusion that growth was larger than it was, even though any sort of improvement is positive. With that said, let's dive in.

Taken from The Walt Disney Company

On the whole, Disney did quite well for itself. On the top line, revenue for the firm came out to $20.86 billion. This represents an increase of 36.3% over the $15.30 billion the company reported the same quarter a year earlier. Management did disclose in its 10-Q the amount of revenue attributed to its newly-consolidated entities (consolidated as of March of 2019). During the quarter, $3.37 billion of revenue was associated with 21st Century Fox, and another $1.63 billion was associated with Hulu. There was also an intercompany elimination in the amount of $0.60 billion. Adjusting for all of this, we have a figure of $4.40 billion. This means that organic revenue for Disney in the latest quarter would have been a more modest $16.46 billion, which implies a year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. Not the eye-bulging surge the initial data gives, but still solid for a large, mature company like Disney.

Taken from The Walt Disney Company

The revenue associated with its newly-consolidated entities has been split between multiple segments, so a look at the company's individual operating units will show strong results across the board when combined with its own internal growth. Even so, the figures are appealing and not every segment was impacted. Parks, Experiences, and Products, for instance, was not. Revenue during the latest quarter there came in at $7.40 billion, up 8.4% versus the $6.82 billion the segment generated a year earlier. Domestic attendance was up 2% while international attendance was hit to the tune of 8%. Overall occupancy rates were down across the board, with the entire portfolio's rates averaging 88% versus the 92% seen a year earlier. Having said that, per capita spending at its results was up 9% on average while per-room night spending of its occupants rose 4.6%.

Pretty much all of the results across the company's segments were impressive, but there was a bit of weakness for the company. Operating cash flow for the quarter came out to only $1.63 billion. This was down from $2.099 billion a year earlier. Even adjusting for working capital changes, operating cash flow would have been down 4.1%. Free cash flow also came in lower at $292 million compared to $904 million. High capex, combined with the lower operating cash flow, took a toll on this front. While this may seem disconcerting, it's important to keep in mind that management is investing heavily into Disney's streaming services and that investment can be expected to take a toll on the firm. Perhaps better to look at in the short term would be segment profits which, during the latest quarter, totaled $4 billion compared to the $3.66 billion generated a year earlier.

Streaming just got more exciting

Last year, investors and market watchers became excited about Disney's plans to launch Disney+. The company's smaller ESPN+ was showing attractive signs of growth, the company had moved to take over Hulu, and now it had decided, by launching Disney+, to take more control over its destiny. The goal ultimately is to see Disney+ become the company's chief subscription program and for it to grow to between 70 million and 90 million paid subscribers by 2024. At the rate things are going, this timeline may need to be adjusted, and in a good way for investors.

Taken from The Walt Disney Company

The expectation, according to analysts, was to see 20 million paid subscribers on the platform by today. Management has significantly overdelivered on that front, reporting, as of the end of its latest quarter, 26.5 million paid subscribers. At the weighted-average price of $5.56 per month the company is realizing, this translates to $147.34 million per month, or $1.77 billion per year, in revenue. Though small compared to the company as a whole, this is only getting started. Future growth is one component, but another is the fact that Disney+ is currently one of the cheapest subscription plans in streaming. At the same time, its content is some of the best beyond any doubt. Disney is acting brilliantly by playing the long game here. Its goal, I believe, is to get users on, hook them to its platform, and gradually raise prices. Even at $10 per month, the service would be cheap, and if it does grow to hit 90 million subscribers globally, this would translate to $900 million per month, or $10.80 billion per year, in revenue. This excludes other revenue opportunities that could easily make it a game-changer for the company.

Taken from The Walt Disney Company

Disney+ isn't the only winner here though. ESPN+ reported 6.6 million paid subscribers in its latest quarter. This is up from a paltry 1.4 million a year earlier. This adds a further $29.30 million per month, or $351.65 million per year, to the firm's results at current pricing. Hulu, meanwhile, has 30.4 million paid subscribers, up 33.3% year-over-year. This strong growth is impressive and the data suggests monthly revenue of $547.98 million and annual revenue of $6.58 billion. It is not unreasonable, I think, to believe that by 2024 or 2025, all of Disney's streaming services together could add up to bring in revenue of between $20 billion and $30 billion. Though the firm is investing heavily into these operations today, the margins associated with Disney+ and ESPN+ should eventually come in strong, while Hulu's, because it's licensed content, should someday bear some fruit as well.

It is worth mentioning that, subsequent to the company's first-quarter earnings release, Disney's management team announced even more updated figures for its streaming services. As of the close of business on February 3rd, the number of paid subscribers on Disney+ had grown to 28.6 million. ESPN+'s subscriber count grew to 7.6 million, while Hulu's had increased to 30.7 million. All of these, especially ESPN+, imply strong growth and even more appealing prospects moving forward.

Takeaway

Right now, the market is excited with Disney and its results. It has every right to be. If anything, I believe the market is not enthusiastic enough. The entertainment giant has done really well in its efforts to continue growing and its innovative decision to become a major source of streaming will help to propel the company into the future. In all, I see this firm as a prime long-term prospect, but only for investors who don't mind a great deal of volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.