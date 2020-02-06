Tesla: Reminiscences Of A Stock Bubble

This is also a follow-up to my most recent article on the company entitled, "Musk Is Dancing For A Reason".

Tesla's run-up following its recent earnings report has put its valuation under intense scrutiny. I explain why buying Tesla at these valuations could lead to mediocre gains in the 2020s.

As shares of Tesla (TSLA) soar into the stratosphere, Elon Musk continues to have a lot to dance and smile about. If you haven't already read my original piece on Tesla's recent run-up, I recommend you do so here.

In today's article, I analyze from a financial perspective whether the stratospheric rise in Tesla's share price could even be justified (mathematically) and what it would take in terms of free cash flow growth for it to be so.

As you will come to see later in the valuation portion of this article, Tesla's share price, at between $800-$1,000, prices in a decade's worth of perfect execution resulting in annualized free cash flow growth of 25% (over 10 years). Further, I explore ARK Investment Management's bullish thesis and whether it's even possible for Tesla to reach a $1T+ valuation predicated on free cash flow growth alone (and not more castles in the sky narratives, on which the entirety of its valuation currently rests).

After comparing Facebook's (FB) meteoric free cash flow growth, I find that indeed it is possible, but rather difficult for a couple of reasons; hence, I recommend holding here and waiting for a pullback into the $400s to provide such as margin of safety as to make investing in Tesla just that: closer to an investment and further from a speculation.

Recapping

With the share price well above the price at which $4B of convertible debt will be redeemed for equity, the financial stability of the company has been shored up substantially. Further, it ended Q4 with $6.3B in cash on its balance sheet, after posting a strong $1B of free cash flow in Q4. The newfound strength of the company's financial position and the resulting elevated share price has resulted in a self-fulfilling feedback loop, where its debt is no longer an issue and raising capital via a public secondary offering would be very cost-effective. As the share price goes higher, so, too, do the prospects for financial success for the company... at least to some level.

Reminiscences Of A Stock Bubble

I entitled the article "Reminiscences Of A Stock Bubble" after the much-beloved, perennial classic, "Reminiscences Of A Stock Operator." If you haven't read it, I highly recommend the book, because, although I am not a trader by nature, it's incredibly fun to live vicariously through the eyes of a trader in the early 20th century.

The reference to the book derives from the way in which Jesse Livermore deceived market participants (think issuing a buy report as he accumulated a short position) on the long and short side so as to accumulate positions that would eventually rip in the other direction; then, he would promptly close his position. He would do this on margin and wound up broke and fishing in Florida at least a few times. While there are few human Jesse Livermore's left on Wall Street, there are now algorithmic Jesse Livermore's, which trade aggressively on momentum.

As I will demonstrate later in this article, momentum and "castles in the sky" are likely accounting for the majority of the movement in Tesla.

Once I am through demonstrating the breakneck speed at which Tesla must consistently grow its free cash flow over a 10-year period, I think it will become exceedingly clear that buying Tesla at $1,000 would be akin to buying Qualcomm (QCOM), Cisco (CSCO), or Microsoft (MSFT) in 2000. That is, even at today's share price in the $700s, the castle in the sky has been built in large part. The growth for a decade has been largely priced in, especially at $1,000.

Moreover, in light of the recent revelations regarding delays in the Shanghai factory, we see that consistent, relentless free cash flow growth is nearly impossible, even for the Hercules of exponential free cash flow growth: Facebook (whose free cash flow growth has now been stymied by the specter government regulation). Will Tesla reach a $1T market cap? Will its autonomous taxi network generate $100s of billions in free cash flow as ARK Investment Management speculates? Perhaps, but probabilistically speaking, the risk/reward at this stage, based on the following financial projections, seems poor.

Inevitably, there will be some impediments to the growth over a decade that slam the stock downward, making the current share price (~$750) exceedingly optimistic.

Bringing Sense To The Mania

Now, if you read my original article (linked above), you saw that I took a stab at discounting the future free cash flow that will be yielded to Tesla investors over the coming decade.

Since then, I decided to begin sharing the valuation model, by which I choose stocks that can beat the market. I call this valuation model the "L.A. Stevens Valuation Model." It is not trademarked, nor is it an innovation that I believe is very original. It's simply the method by which I assess stocks and determine whether they have a chance of beating the market on a 10-year time frame. Additionally, it offers an illustration of the extent to which a stock is presently undervalued or overvalued.

The model relies on the idea that the value of any asset, in this case shares of companies, is the present value of its future free cash flows. And as shareholders, these free cash flows must be after-tax and after subtraction of interest paid to shareholders, i.e., free cash flow to equity.

So let's begin.

Finding A Starting Point

If you read my last piece on Tesla, you know that I gave best and worst-case scenarios for Tesla's financial performance moving forward. In this article, I am going to choose a middle ground and apply the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model to that middle ground.

Middle Ground Case:

Revenue Growth Annualized Over 10 Years Gross Margins Cash From Operations Margin (CFO/ Total Revenue) Free Cash Flow Margin (FCF to Equity/ Total Revenue) 25% Growth 25% 15% 5%

Source: My Own Projections Based On Current Financial Realities

With Tesla's free cash flow margin for its automotive sector (2019) at $1.1B/$20.821B, I would say a 5% free cash flow margin is a pretty accurate and possibly conservative estimation.

With these assumptions we can now create a valuation.

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Here's what I use to arrive at fair values for stocks and to determine what its CAGR (with dividend stocks I employ a DRIP calculator step) will be over a given period of time. There are three steps:

Traditional Discounted Cash Flow Model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. Discounted Cash Flow Model including the effects of buybacks/dilution. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the 10-year period. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Step 1: Discounted Cash Flow Model

Assumptions Values FCF To Equity Growth Rate (10yr) 25% Terminal Growth Rate 1% Discount Rate (90yr Annualized Return S&P 500) 9.8% Initial Free Cash Flow To Equity Per Share $5.97 Fair Value $380.97

Source: Data compiled from YCharts

Assumptions: I chose to grow free cash flow to equity in lockstep with Tesla's projected top line growth. Further, in my original DCF model, I estimated free cash flow for 2019 at $6.52 per share; however, with the numbers in for Q4, I could use the actual amount, which was $5.97 per share.

According to the present value of its future free cash flows, Tesla is currently overvalued. In fact, it appears the company has 15 years of growing its free cash flow at 25% priced in, which is a dangerous assumption to make in creating a valuation.

So, in the near term, Tesla's shares are certainly overvalued, but let's use steps 2 and 3 to identify where the share price could move from here.

Step 2

Discounted Cash Flow Including Effects Of Dilution

Usually, I use this section to analyze the way that projected share count reductions will fuel the rate at which free cash flow per share grows, and correspondingly, a company's value.

But in the case of Tesla, it's almost certain that the company will continue to grow its share count at least for the next few years. Let's take a look at the rate at which Tesla's share count has grown over the last five years:

Source: YCharts

Its share count has grown at a CAGR of 8.12% over the last five years, which has only served to fuel the bears' attacks on the stock, justifiably so.

And with record valuations, another round of non-stock-based compensation dilution could be on the horizon.

Returning to the thrust of Step 2, we want to project the impact of share count reduction or increase on the growth of free cash flow per share. In the case of Tesla, we will project a conservative annualized increase in shares of 3% for the next 5 years, before it tapers, and the company is able to repurchase shares to eliminate the dilutive effects of stock-based compensation.

Assumptions Values FCF To Equity Growth Rate (10yr) 25% Terminal Growth Rate 1% Discount Rate (90yr Annualized Return S&P 500) 9.8% Initial Free Cash Flow To Equity Per Share $5.97 Fair Value $380.97 Fair Value (Including Effects of Share Count Increase) $335.20

Source: Data compiled from YCharts

In the above model, we see that even with FCF to equity growing at 25% annualized, dilution averaging 3% annually for just 5 years, results in massive value destruction for shareholders. To be clear, the above $335.20 means that, due to dilution, Tesla grows FCF to equity at 21.37% for the first 5 years, then resumes 25% growth for the remaining 5 years.

For all the Tesla bears out there, I am sure you are salivating at these projections, but hang on for one second. Step 3 will more fully illustrate whether today's share price is pure insanity or just a company fully priced for a decade's worth of growth.

Alright, onto the last step:

Step 3: Normalizing Share Price For Growth Post-10yr

At the fair value of $335.20, we implicitly assume that once the 10 years have concluded, growth prospects will precipitously decline, or nearly evaporate. While this may be a prudent way to invest, it also completely eschews my fundamental principle of buying fantastic companies at better prices and holding them for a lifetime (at least that's the mindset one should have when buying a stock).

So let's normalize for post-10yr growth.

Assumptions Values Fair Value (Present Value of Future Free Cash Flow to Equity) $335.20 Current Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity 146.72x Implied Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10yr End 6.98x Conservative Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10yr End 25x Fair Value At 10yr End $1201.25

Source: Data compiled from YCharts

So at the end of the 3-step modeling process, we arrive at a price target of $1,201.25 by 2030, which implies a CAGR of 4.82% over the next 10 years from a share price of $750 (which is the share price as of February 3, 2020)

Assessing The Infamous ARK Investment Management Bull Case ($7,000/share)

The foundation on which the ARK bull case rests are the following points. These points are quotes from this article, which reflect ARK bull case.

-Gross margins to approach 40%, in line with Wright's Law. -Capital efficiency improvement with increased production scale. -Evolution of autonomous capabilities and penetration of autonomous taxi service.

While all of these events may transpire, keep in mind that a fair value of $1201.25 by 2030 means that Tesla grew its free cash flow per share (starting at $5.97) by a CAGR of 25% for 10 consecutive years, at the end of which we assigned a price to free cash flow of a healthy 25x.

Those are in fact very optimistic estimates, and they don't remotely touch the $7,000 a share bull case.

For Tesla to reach the $7,000 per share bull case, the company would have to grow its free cash flow per share by something to the tune of 50% CAGR for 10 years for a grand total of 57.67x its original ($5.97) free cash flow per share! This would place its free cash flow per share at $344.36 or $63,000,000,000. And remember, Tesla will be diluting at least half of the way there.

I will let my readers determine if this is plausible. I will also use Facebook's exponential growth as a barometer to determine if this is plausible.

Using Facebook's Exponential Growth To Shed Light On Tesla's Prospects

In doing this comparison, I'm answering the question: Is a 50% CAGR in free cash flow to equity per share even possible? That is, has a relatively mature company executed this level of exponential growth before. And according to Facebook, it very much is possible.

ARK's bull case relies on the idea that "exponential growth" will begin once adoption of autonomous driving becomes a reality. While this may in fact come to fruition, let's take a look at what exponential growth really looks like in terms of free cash flow growth.

From 2010 to the end of 2019, Facebook grew its free cash flow from $.321B to $7.38B, via its nearly 3B users, among its family of platforms. That has been a CAGR of 48% in free cash flow to equity per share. Conversely, Musk has promised that 1 million Teslas will be on the road in 2020. 3B vs. 1M is a pretty wide gulf to fill before 2024.

So while incredibly optimistic, a CAGR of 50% annualized for nearly a decade is not unheard of by any means. I imagine that within the next few years, granted Tesla executes its autonomous ambitions, the company will release an average revenue per vehicle (ARPV) at some point, as a way to identify the extent to which Tesla has begun monetizing its platform (aka network of vehicles).

Concluding Thoughts

As I mentioned in my original article, in which I divulged I own shares of Tesla in the high $100s and planned to hold (and also recommended investors hold at $500), all of my estimates are incredibly rosy.

To grow free cash flow consistently at 25% annually for 10 years would be a feat of epic proportions, and even if Tesla accomplishes this feat, from today's share price, you're only looking at a CAGR of 6.33% in terms of share price appreciation.

Conversely, if Tesla grew its free cash flow per share at 50% on an annualized basis, then it would certainly generate market-beating returns in the 2020s. As I mentioned, to do it at 25% consistently and for 10 straight years would be a feat of epic proportions. To do it at 50%+ for 10 years? Tesla will need major revolutions in the way in which it generates cash flow.

Therefore, while Tesla's shares may increase over the next decade, the company will face a massive uphill battle in generating such returns as to justify a valuation significantly higher (i.e., $7,000) than the one that the company presently holds.

To investors looking to buy Tesla, I highly recommend that you not get sucked into the exuberance (note: not entirely irrational), as it will lead to mediocre gains at best, and a lot of time waiting while underwater on your investment at worst.

Wait for a strong pullback to, preferably, the $400s or low $500s, then strike. At that price, there will be such a margin of safety as to make the investment an investment instead of a wild speculation.

As always, please share your thoughts in the comments, and happy investing!

