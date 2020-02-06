IPO Update: Huize Holdings Proposes U.S. IPO Terms

The appears reasonably valued and I intend to pursue a position around $10.40 per ADS.

Huize Holdings has filed to raise $48 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Huize Holdings (HUIZ) has filed to raise $48 million in an IPO of its ADSs, per an amended registration statement.

The company has developed an online insurance services marketplace in China.

HUIZ is growing quickly and producing enviable metrics despite China’s economic challenges.

The IPO appears reasonably priced at $10.40 per ADS, so it is a potential candidate for inclusion in my personal portfolio.

Company & Technology

Shenzhen, China-based Huize was founded in 2006 to develop an online marketplace where insurance companies can provide insurance products and services to consumers through a single platform.

Management is headed by Founder, Chairman and CEO Cunjun Ma, who previously served as the head of a subsidiary of Hua An Property Insurance.

Huize does not bear underwriting risks as it operates as a licensed insurance intermediary, providing a medium for companies to reach a larger audience.

The company is focused on providing long-term life and health-related as well as property and casualty insurance products with a term that is at least one year, while management claims that a ‘substantial portion of these products have payment terms of 20 years or more.’

As of the end of June, 2019, the firm had cumulatively served 5.8 million insurance clients, the majority of which are part of a younger generation demographic, while management says it has worked with 67 insurer partners, ‘representing a substantial portion of all licensed insurance companies in China.’

Additionally, according to an Oliver Wyman Report, Huize was the largest independent online long-term life and health insurance product and service platform in China by gross written premiums facilitated in 2018.

The firm’s primary source of income is insurance brokerage fees paid by its insurer partners.

For H1 2019, Huize provided 214 life and health products and 861 property and casualty insurance products while its life and health insurance category accounted for 89.9% of the company’s collected brokerage fees.

The firm’s life and health insurance products cover critical illnesses, typically offering the insured a lump-sum payment if they’re diagnosed with a major illness as defined in the insurance policy.

Investors in Huize included Shenzhen Fortune Venture Capital and CDF-Capital. Source: Crunchbase

Customer Acquisition

Huize directly markets its offerings through professional financial media and social media channels as part of its cooperation with insurer partners.

The firm also utilizes social media influencers and financial institutions to promote its services.

Additionally, the company has a loyalty program that offers points to its users which can be exchanged in a mobile app and a website for a variety of gifts and services that Huize purchases from third-party providers, while points can be obtained through various activities, such as signing up for an account, inviting friends, and commenting on insurance products.

Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping sharply as the firm has scaled operations, per the table below:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 14.0% 2018 18.6% 2017 39.9%

Source: Company registration statement

The selling efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales spend, was 3.8x in the most recent six-month period, as shown in the table below:

Selling Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 3.8 2018 2.6

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the China online insurance market is projected to surpass $79 billion in 2019 and grow at an estimated CAGR of 41% between 2019 and 2024.

Property premiums in the online insurance market in China grew significantly over H1 2018, reaching CNY 32.64 billion ($4.6 billion) and marking a 37.3% year-on-year increase, as per the Insurance Association of China.

Premium income of online insurance providers in China is estimated to surpass CNY 300 billion ($42.16 billion) in 2019.

Below is an overview graphic of the online insurance sector premium in China between 2013 and 2017:

According to another 2019 market research report by Deloitte, 2018 and 2019 are shaping up to be strong years for the insurance industry, however, concerns of an economic slowdown to the point of a full-fledged recession by 2020 as well as the ongoing trade disputes between the US and China has the potential to cloud the industry’s optimistic overlook.

Management says that Huize’s competitors are other online independent insurance product and service platforms, traditional insurance intermediaries, online direct sales channels of large insurance companies, major internet companies that have commenced insurance distribution operations, as well as other online insurance technology companies.

Financial Performance

Huize’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue

Increase in gross profit and slightly lowered gross margin

Variable but near breakeven operating profit

Growth in cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 102,837,000 112.1% 2018 $ 74,119,000 91.4% 2017 $ 38,725,294 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 37,135,000 98.4% 2018 $ 28,031,000 93.4% 2017 $ 14,497,353 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 36.11% 2018 37.82% 2017 37.44% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 1,675,000 1.6% 2018 $ 3,611,000 4.9% 2017 $ (14,750,147) -38.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (1,637,000) 2018 $ 427,000 2017 $ (14,271,324) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 20,331,000 2018 $ 9,739,000 2017 $ (12,551,324)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, the company had $36.4 million in cash and restricted cash and $49.4 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was $28.3 million.

IPO Details

HUIZ intends to sell 4.65 million ADSs representing Class A common stock at a midpoint price of $10.40 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $48.4 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Less than ten corporate investors have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $50 million of the IPO at the IPO price, or essentially all of the IPO shares.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and the company Chairman and CEO Mr. Cunjun Ma will own all Class B shares which have 15 votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $497 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 9.06%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for [i] investment in technology and big data analytics to further enhance our client acquisition efficiency and risk management capabilities; [ii] product design and development, and [iii] general corporate purpose and potential investments.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Citigroup, Tiger Brokers, CICC and Valuable Capital.

Commentary

Huize is a fast growing online insurance marketplace in China, although its growth rate with Q3 2019 numbers has dropped somewhat versus the first two quarters of 2019.

This indicates some lessening of its trajectory, perhaps with the slowdown of the Chinese economy having a negative effect.

The firm’s financials also indicate the company is running essentially at breakeven on a net basis, with strongly growing cash flow from operations and enviable trailing twelve month free cash flow of $28.3 million.

Selling expenses have dropped as revenue has increased and the firm’s selling efficiency rate is still high, if a bit lower than during the first two quarters of 2019.

The market opportunity for operating an online insurance marketplace in China appears to be quite large, as Chinese consumers are by now used to handling financial service transactions online via their mobile phone or other online devices.

On the legal side, like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

As a comparable-based valuation, since there aren’t publicly held online insurance marketplaces with which to compare, I’ve used other online financial services marketplaces as a proxy, such as LendingTree (TREE).

While Huize' EPS is much lower, the two companies are in different stages of development - Huize is still relatively early in its trajectory.

Given Huize’ faster growth rate, its Price / Sales and EV / Revenue metrics appear comparable if not more favorable than TREE’s.

I view the IPO as reasonably valued given the firm’s current financial results, which may suffer somewhat as China’s economy feels the negative effects of the recent coronavirus outbreak.

However, I’m positive on the HUIZ IPO given all factors and intend to purchase shares, if available, around $10.40 per ADS.

Note: The HUIZ IPO is a potential candidate for inclusion in my personal portfolio.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

