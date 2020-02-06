How Coronavirus Outbreak Is Impacting The Physical Oil Market

Chinese refineries processed a record high 13.04 million bpd of crude oil last in year 2019, which was an increase of 7.6% on 2018.

Oil prices dropped to the lowest level since January 2019 amid rising worries about the impact of the coronavirus on global economy and oil supply-demand balance.

OPEC will be closely monitoring the impact on oil markets and this might not only result in extending OPEC+ till the end of 2020 as this might require further deepening in the output cuts.

Oil prices continued the downward movement for the second week in a row and dropped to the lowest level since early 2019 amid rising worries about the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy and crude oil demand. Brent crude price at $54 per barrel is the lowest price since January 2019.

It's not about the sharp drop in oil prices, it's shaking oil supply / demand balance as a result of potential slowing down in crude oil demand from China, the world's largest crude oil importer, the second largest refining capacity and the second largest economy.

China crude oil imports are progressively increasing, also China refining capacity is on the increase. Hence, China is the main engine driver for the global oil demand growth. Chinese refineries processed a record high 13.04 million bpd of crude oil last in year 2019, which was an increase of 7.6% on 2018. China 2019 crude oil imports grew 9.5% to 10.2 million bpd. Last November China imported record high 11.2 million bpd and record high 2 million bpd from Saudi Arabia.

As coronavirus outbreak is shaking up oil prices on the paper market, it might shake up crude oil physical market that has been not yet impacted as the crude oil barrels for February arrivals have been already loaded earlier from the Arabian Gulf and other producers. However, the market might see an impact from March loading barrels onward. Chinese refiners might not have yet considered cutting runs or bringing forward refinery maintenance that will make a seasonal decline in refinery runs to offset a possible surge in oil and refined products inventories if slowing demand took place effectively.

It is not yet known if refiners in China will slash crude oil imports and throughput over the coming months as coronavirus might dent consumption with not only impact on the transportation sectors but other sectors like manufacturing and industrial might all slow down.

The impact on the demand side might come from the Jet aviation demand, which is already under threat as many domestic flights were canceled during the busiest time of the year during the Chinese New Year holiday (Lunar year), where hundreds of millions travel. This is in addition to the suspension of many international airlines to and from the Chinese mainland. On the other hand, gasoline and diesel consumption might increase as Chinese might try to avoid public transportation.

Throughout 2019, all the downward movement in oil prices was because of the pressure from concerns over global economic growth amid US-China trade tensions. However, China crude oil demand still rose to records highs and ever been impacted despite all the pessimistic outlook. Now the world sees a real threat to global oil demand from the world's largest crude oil importer.

Finally, this isn't about the huge drop in oil prices but it might be the huge drop in crude oil demand that might destabilize the market balance and only OPEC is capable of bringing the market into balance again if needed with OPEC+ agreement in its fourth consecutive year of successful implementation and high compliance rate.

OPEC will be closely monitoring the impact on oil markets and this might not only result in extending OPEC+ till the end of 2020 as this might require further deepening in the output cuts agreement more than 1.7 million bpd.

