Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/5/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/5/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are increasing right on cue and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR); and

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Cerecor (CERC); and

Intl Flavors (IFF).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

AT&T (T);

Identiv (INVE);

Grocery Outlet Holding (GO);

Zoom Video Communications (ZM);

Anaplan (PLAN);

GlobalSCAPE (GSB);

Gordon Pointe Acquisition (GPAQ); and

Datadog (DDOG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Roku (ROKU);

Intel (INTC);

Credit Acceptance (CACC);

B. Riley Principal Merger (NYSE:BRPM.U); and

Amazon.com (AMZN).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX); and

Annovis Bio (OTC:ANVS).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Versant Venture Capital Vi BO Black Diamond Therapeutics BDTX JB* $16,999,984 2 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $12,927,667 3 Armistice Capital DIR, BO Cerecor CERC JB* $5,000,002 4 Luczo Stephen J DIR AT&T T B $3,760,380 5 Williams Randa Duncan DIR, BO Enterprise Products Partners EPD B $1,320,135 6 B Riley Financial BO B. Riley Principal Merger BRPM B $1,106,578 7 Henry Alyssa DIR Intel INTC B $999,223 8 Bleichroeder BO Identiv INVE B $874,466 9 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $871,727 10 McGroarty Jeffrey Brian CFO Annovis Bio ANVS JB* $339,426

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 H & F Corporate Investors Vii BO Grocery Outlet Holding GO JS* $475,621,984 2 Jassy Andrew R CEO Amazon.com AMZN AS $14,025,906 3 Benhorin Roy CAO Zoom Video Communications ZM AS $10,640,137 4 Le Quoc Alexis PR, CTO, DIR Datadog DDOG AS $8,631,860 5 Pomel Olivier CEO, DIR Datadog DDOG AS $7,714,939 6 Prescott GP BO Credit Acceptance CACC S $7,251,689 7 Calderoni Frank CB, CEO Anaplan PLAN AS $5,707,413 8 210 Gsb Acquisition Partners BO GlobalSCAPE GSB S $5,300,000 9 Basso Capital Mgt BO Gordon Pointe Acquisition GPAQ S $4,248,000 10 Wood Anthony J CEO, CB, BO Roku ROKU AS $3,195,672

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.