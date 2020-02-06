Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/5/20

Includes: CERC, EPD, IFF, PPR
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/5/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are increasing right on cue and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR); and
  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Cerecor (CERC); and
  • Intl Flavors (IFF).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • AT&T (T);
  • Identiv (INVE);
  • Grocery Outlet Holding (GO);
  • Zoom Video Communications (ZM);
  • Anaplan (PLAN);
  • GlobalSCAPE (GSB);
  • Gordon Pointe Acquisition (GPAQ); and
  • Datadog (DDOG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Roku (ROKU);
  • Intel (INTC);
  • Credit Acceptance (CACC);
  • B. Riley Principal Merger (NYSE:BRPM.U); and
  • Amazon.com (AMZN).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX); and
  • Annovis Bio (OTC:ANVS).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Versant Venture Capital Vi

BO

Black Diamond Therapeutics

BDTX

JB*

$16,999,984

2

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$12,927,667

3

Armistice Capital

DIR, BO

Cerecor

CERC

JB*

$5,000,002

4

Luczo Stephen J

DIR

AT&T

T

B

$3,760,380

5

Williams Randa Duncan

DIR, BO

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD

B

$1,320,135

6

B Riley Financial

BO

B. Riley Principal Merger

BRPM

B

$1,106,578

7

Henry Alyssa

DIR

Intel

INTC

B

$999,223

8

Bleichroeder

BO

Identiv

INVE

B

$874,466

9

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$871,727

10

McGroarty Jeffrey Brian

CFO

Annovis Bio

ANVS

JB*

$339,426

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

H & F Corporate Investors Vii

BO

Grocery Outlet Holding

GO

JS*

$475,621,984

2

Jassy Andrew R

CEO

Amazon.com

AMZN

AS

$14,025,906

3

Benhorin Roy

CAO

Zoom Video Communications

ZM

AS

$10,640,137

4

Le Quoc Alexis

PR, CTO, DIR

Datadog

DDOG

AS

$8,631,860

5

Pomel Olivier

CEO, DIR

Datadog

DDOG

AS

$7,714,939

6

Prescott GP

BO

Credit Acceptance

CACC

S

$7,251,689

7

Calderoni Frank

CB, CEO

Anaplan

PLAN

AS

$5,707,413

8

210 Gsb Acquisition Partners

BO

GlobalSCAPE

GSB

S

$5,300,000

9

Basso Capital Mgt

BO

Gordon Pointe Acquisition

GPAQ

S

$4,248,000

10

Wood Anthony J

CEO, CB, BO

Roku

ROKU

AS

$3,195,672

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.