Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) CEO Vicki Holt on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call
February 06, 2020, 08:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Daniel Schumacher - Director, IR
Vicki Holt - President and CEO
John Way - CFO
Rich Baker - Chief Technology Officer
Conference Call Participants
Brian Drab - William Blair
Andrew DeGasperi - Berenberg
Greg Palm - Craig Hallum
Jim Ricchiuti - Needham & Company
Daniel Schumacher