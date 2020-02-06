ICE To Acquire Bridge2 Solutions For Bakkt Digital Asset Tech

With the deal, ICE is acquiring the necessary technologies for its Bakkt subsidiary to offer a wide range of digital asset services with easily convertible capabilities.

Intercontinental Exchange has announced its intend to acquire Bridge2 Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

At its current level, my bias is BULLISH on ICE stock.

Target Company

Alpharetta, Georgia-based Bridge2 was founded to create a loyalty platform that can be used by brands to incentivize customers to purchase goods and services and remain engaged throughout their lifecycle.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Craig McLaughlin, who was previously Chief Information Officer at a Southeast U.S. incentive company and a senior manager at Accenture.

Below is an overview video of the firm's PointsPAL voice-activated rewards system:

Source: Bridge2 Solutions

Bridge2’s primary offerings include:

Rewards Suite

Loyalty Pay

Pay With Points

Fraud Protection Suite

Program Management

Company partners or major customers include:

Incentive providers

Marketing agencies

Loyalty companies

Investors have invested at least $77 million and include Updata Partners, Silicon Valley Bank, and Horizon Technology Finance.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the market for loyalty management will reach $3.23 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $11.4 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 23.3% from 2020 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth include an increasing focus of companies on client retention due to the high cost of acquisition and a shift from product-centric strategies to customer-centric approaches.The highest growth rates by region are shown in the chart below:

Acquisition Terms & Financials

ICE didn’t disclose the acquisition price and terms and didn’t file a form 8-K.

The acquisition will be provided for ICE’s Bakkt subsidiary, a company that offers cryptocurrency trading capabilities.

ICE said the deal would ‘not have a material impact on net income and is not expected to impact ICE’s capital return plans.’

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019 ICE had $655 million in cash and equivalents and total liabilities of $78.1 billion, of which long-term debt was $6.5 billion and ‘other current liabilities’ were $66.1 billion.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019 was $2.5 billion.

In the past 12 months, ICE’s stock price has risen 19.6% vs. the U.S. Capital Markets industry’s growth of 18.9% and the U.S. overall market index’ rise of 18.8%, as the ICe chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in eleven of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $51,560,000,000 Enterprise Value $59,160,000,000 Price / Sales 10.03 Enterprise Value / Sales 11.35 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 18.37 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $1,840,000,000 Revenue Growth Rate 8.31% Earnings Per Share $3.68

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $88.95 versus the current price of $92.88, indicating they are potentially currently fully valued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

ICE is acquiring Bridge2 for use by its subsidiary, Bakkt.

As Bakkt CEO Mike Blandina stated in the deal announcement,

With the launch of the Bakkt app, we will, for the first time, offer consumers a robust platform to consolidate and use all of their digital assets, from crypto to loyalty points to in game tokens, in one user-friendly wallet. Combining Bridge2 Solutions’ embedded relationships with banks and merchants and their innovative Loyalty Pay solution will enable us to launch new products that further drive loyalty and empower consumers to trade, transfer and spend digital assets in entirely new ways.

Bakkt seeks to provide consumers with a seamless way to translate their various digital assets into spendable money via their under-development wallet.

It’s an expansive vision for bridging digital assets to offline and online purchasing activities.

While we don’t know the price ICE is paying for the deal, it makes strategic sense to combine all forms of digital stores of value in one place, so the addition of Bridge2’s capabilities for loyalty program tracking and accounting is a smart move.

ICE’s stock price, based on fairly generous discounted cash flow assumptions, appears currently fully valued.

However, I’m more bullish on its recent moves into the digital asset space with Bakkt. While these may not move the needle in the very short term, ICE management is laying the necessary groundwork for a transition to digital assets, especially with the Millennial generation and beyond.

Given my positive opinion of ICE’s strategic vision, my bias on ICE is BULLISH at its current price level.

