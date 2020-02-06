Penn National Gaming: Barstool Acquisition Is A Positive, But Shares Need A Breather

Following the latest run, shares have likely priced in much of the positives; I would be wary about chasing the rally.

With Penn National Gaming (PENN) confirming its plans to acquire a 36% equity stake in Barstool Sports, as speculated for some time now, I think the company is making a smart strategic move. The deal is anticipated to close by Q1 2020 and will position Penn alongside a reputable digital media brand with exposure to a younger demographic, including a c.65% Millennial and Gen X audience, a key customer base within Esports and online gambling. While the investment adds to the story element around the stock, it is unlikely to yield tangible financial benefits for several years at least. Yet, shares have re-rated further on the news, leaving me wary on the stock.

Transaction Overview

The valuation of Barstool Sports is placed at c.$450m, with Penn's investment funded via $135m cash alongside $28m of non-voting convertible preference shares. A complete overview of the transaction terms is as follows:

Source: Barstool M&A Presentation

As a well-positioned leader within the digital media space, Barstool continues to demonstrate rapid growth, bringing a fresh audience to Penn and enhancing visitor traffic via Barstool's 66m unique monthly users. Penn is thus placing itself in an ideal strategic position from which to launch new services and sports betting facilities.

Per Penn's CEO on the Barstool M&A call, further details will be disclosed at the company's first Analyst Day in June, where management will 'talk more about the 5-year vision, where we see the industry headed, what we believe the size of the opportunity is and the role that Penn National Gaming will play in the future of this convergence of casino and sports betting, digital, brick and mortar.'

In terms of cost vs. benefit, the acquisition may seem like a significant investment at first glance, but the risk here is limited, in my view, given the anticipated forward growth of the Esports and online gaming industries. Further, the lowering of Penn's existing customer acquisition costs could be significant - per management, "This is a lot more about the long-term value creation and the cost avoidance from a customer acquisition standpoint than it is booking what they're doing in EBITDA, though it is profitable." For some context, if Penn can reduce customer acquisition costs by ~$15-16m (capitalized at 10x), then the $163m investment will already have been self-funded, with the remaining EBITDA benefit flowing directly through to shareholders.

I'd also note that Penn has the option to increase its stockholding from the initial 36%. Following the acquisition, ownership of Barstool will be split between The Chernin Group (36%), Penn (36%), with the remaining 28% owned by Barstool employees. However, after an initial three-year period, Penn may increase its stake to c.50% (via an additional $62m, in line with the valuation at the time of purchase). This will have the added benefit of Penn gaining two of the seven available board positions at Barstool, affording them greater control and strategic planning of the company.

Management confirms, "We felt it was important that we have a path to control of Barstool given the importance of this opportunity. And as a result, there are putting total options after year 3, which could result in Penn acquiring up to 100% of Barstool. There's also a possibility that we would find another strategic partner or partners to acquire a portion of Barstool. We'll continue to evaluate those options over the next several years as we have time to figure all this out."

Strategic Implications

The deal appears to be a good fit on paper - Barstool's existing male/younger demographic complements PENN's core female/older demographic, while Barstool's 66m monthly unique visitors expand PENN's user base significantly (20m casino patrons in My Choice loyalty program).

Source: Barstool M&A Presentation

The Barstool partnership is also consistent with Penn's plan to develop its own sports betting and iGaming enterprise and comes on the heels of similar partnerships by its peers. The effectiveness of social media partnerships is validated somewhat by Barstool's rising valuation - from a c.$100m in 2018, the latest transaction implies a valuation of $450m.

Barstool also allows PENN to tap into an expanded online presence, which positions the company well in fast-growing areas such as online sports betting amid a plateau in traditional casino wagering. Online betting has consistently proven to be the most lucrative area of growth for regional gaming companies over the last 15 years - in 2019, online growth outpaced land growth by c.54.5%pts. With PENN now able to tap into new pockets of growth, the stock may attract a more growth-oriented shareholder base, which could, in turn, lift PENN's long depressed multiple.

Source: Barstool M&A Presentation

The near-term financial impact should be limited - since a large proportion of the acquisition will be funded with cash from operations, the $163m investment should drive a negligible impact on leverage (~1 turn), with the diluted share count expected to increase by approximately 1m shares.

In sum, I believe Penn is making a considered investment decision as the Barstool deal paves the way for PENN to tap into new growth opportunities and enhances the Penn brand value. However, much of this has likely been priced in following the c.20% runup following the acquisition close. While all indicators support the long-term capacity of the Barstool investment to produce significant returns, the strategic benefits will likely take years to play out on the P&L. Thus, I would be wary of chasing the latest PENN rally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.