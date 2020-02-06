AMC Entertainment: Addition Via Dilution

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Yuheng Tom Zhang as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

With AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) trading at all time lows and at about 1/3 of its IPO price from 6 years ago, it is unsurprising that there has been an increased attention paid to the stock. Moreover, the recent sentiment surrounding the company has been predominantly negative. However, I believe that much of this negativity, especially that related to the Silver Lake convertible debt and the risk of a dividend cut, is unwarranted. Current market prices are attractive and buying at these prices can produce strong returns for the long term.

Data by YCharts

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States (and soon to be overtaken by Cineworld (OTC:CNWGY) to fall to second largest in North America), the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 1,000 theaters and 11,000 screens across the globe. It gets about 2/3 of its revenue and EBITDA from its North American operations and about 1/3 of its revenue and EBITDA from its overseas operations. About half of AMC's outstanding shares is owned by the Chinese firm Wanda Group, while the other half is publicly floated.

Odeon at Leicester Square in London, one of AMC's theaters (Source: Odeon Website)

Although 2019 saw the highest global box office ever and the second highest domestic box office (U.S. and Canada), there is a concern that the movie theaters are a dying business due to the rise of streaming. This issue has been discussed at length in various earlier articles and comments (and I am sure it will also continue in comments to this article), so I will not address this further in my article and simply invite the reader to do their own research and make their own judgment regarding this issue.

In this article, I would like to address another point of concern that has garnered a lot of attention - that of the dilutive impact of the Silver Lake convertible debt and its potential effect on the current dividend.

Silver Lake's Convertible Debt

Silver Lake is a specialist firm known for its investments in the technology industry. In September 2018, it made a $600M investment in AMC in the form of convertible debt. The main terms were that AMC would pay a 2.95% annual interest until September 2024, at which point Silver Lake would have an option to convert that debt into equity. The initial conversion price is $18.95 per share, which would allow Silver Lake to convert its debt into about 33.7M shares.

At the time that AMC entered into this agreement, it used a portion of the proceeds from this investment to buy back a portion of Wanda's stake and another portion to pay a special $1.55 dividend to shareholders. The deal was touted as a win-win-win for all parties involved.

The recent noise surrounding the Silver Lake agreement relates to clauses that make various adjustments to the conversion price. There is fear that these adjustments will be unduly dilutive and may even lead to a dividend cut. As I will show below, I believe that if this is the reason for the drop in share price, then the market is overreacting.

A first aspect of these adjustments to the conversion price is a mechanism for decreasing the conversion price at the two-year anniversary (September 2020) based on the price that AMC shares will be trading at around that date. Regarding this first mechanism, the outgoing CFO Craig Ramsey stated at the Citi 20202 TMT Conference on January 7, 2020:

Basically there is VWAP calculation of the share price as of September. If the price is $15.75 to $13.89, something like that. The conversion price would reset and the dilution created by that reset in terms of number of additional shares that would accrue to Silver Lake on the dilution, that would be funded by Wanda. If it is below $13.89, it's$ 11.79, if that is the case, that is a public dilution. Wanda is on the hook for the 5.7 M then the public for the balance. The $11.88 is the result of a floor that says Silver Lake that if they were to dilute they cannot own 30% of the stock and that is why you have a floor on the convert. There is still a 20% premium on the convert price even after you do all that math. (author's transcription)

I took a look at AMC's 8-K proxy filing from 2018 that lays out the details regarding this first conversion mechanism. The CFO actually provides a fairly succinct and accurate explanation of the conversion mechanism (assuming my own interpretation of the 8-K is accurate). Essentially, there are two parts to the two-year anniversary conversion: 1) a 20% premium to the share price around September 2020 and 2) a 30% cap on how much Silver Lake can convert.

Dividing the initial conversion price of $18.95 by 120% brings us to a $15.79 price point ($18.95/120% = $15.79). Simply put, if AMC shares trade above $15.79 around September 2020, then there is no adjustment to Silver Lake's $18.95 conversion price. So far, that is consistent with the CFO's comments.

Next, the 30% threshold further stipulates that in case AMC shares trade lower than the $15.79 price point, then the price is adjusted downwardly. However, Silver Lake is limited to converting an amount of shares such that their portion of the total outstanding shares after conversion does not exceed 30% of that total outstanding share. At the end of Q3 2019, AMC had 52,080,077 Class A shares outstanding (those owned by Wanda) and 51,769,784 class B outstanding (those floated in the market). This results in the following algebraic equation:

Solving this equation, one finds that Silver Lake would be allowed to convert its debt for 43,678,494 shares. Its $600M principal divided by these 43.7M shares gives a conversion price of $13.74, which is close enough to the $13.89 mentioned by the CFO (the CFO may have used a more accurate share count taking into account additional shares used for share-based compensation). I'll just refer to $13.XX going forward.

Again, there is the 120% premium, which means that the share price would have to trade around $13.74/120% = $11.45 in September 2020 in order for Silver Lake to have its conversion price to be adjusted downwardly to the $13.XX price point. Importantly, the ~$11.45 trading price target represents a floor.

As a further sub-mechanism, Wanda has to forfeit 5,666,000 shares if Silver Lake converts its shares. Share ownership would then be as follows: Wanda - 46,414,077 (33%); Public float - 51,769,784 (36%); Silver Lake - 43,678,494 (31%).

Source: Chart prepared by author based on publicly available data

For me, the main takeaway is that the $13.XX conversion price is about double of today's trading price. If the market is depressing the current share price based on some fear of the dilutive effect of Silver Lake converting its debt into equity at $13.XX a share, then the market is certainly not operating efficiently. Investors being able to get into AMC today at a ~$7.00 per share price range would be well pleased if the trading price were to reach the $13.XX conversion price that would make it interesting for Silver Lake to convert, even if the conversion would be dilutive.

On top of this capital appreciation, shareholders would benefit from the generous $0.20/quarter dividend. However, speaking of the dividend, the payment of such dividends does cause a further adjustment in Silver Lake's conversion price. The impact of this adjustment needs to be explored.

AMC's dividend and its impact on the conversion price

On December 18, 2019, an analyst from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) lowered the price target on AMC from $14 to $7 and downgraded the stock to an Underperform rating. One of the points raised in the analyst's note is that the Silver Lake agreement includes covenants that point to an unfavorable adjustment in the conversion rate if the $0.20 quarterly dividend is not halved to $0.10 by September 2020. This has led some investors to believe that the dividend is at risk. I believe that these investors may be overreacting.

The mechanism for this further adjustment is also outlined in the 8-K from September 2018. Indeed, we find this infamous covenant at around page 69 of the 8-K, which provides the following mechanism for adjusting the conversion price.

Source: AMC 8-K, dated 2018/09/20

In effect, for each dividend that exceeds a $0.10 threshold after the September 2020 two-year anniversary, the Conversion Rate is adjusted upwardly slightly and the conversion price is adjusted downwardly slightly (conversion price = 1000/conversion rate; the initial conversion rate was 52.77, which gave an initial conversion price of 1000/52.77 = $18.95). Therefore, the amount of the adjustment depends on the share market price at the time of each dividend payment as well as the amount of the dividend exceeding the $0.10 threshold. In order to get a sense of the importance of this adjustment, I plugged the formula into a spreadsheet.

Below is the progression of the conversion price starting from a $13.80 (around the conversion price floor mentioned above) assuming that the $0.20 quarterly dividend is maintained, and that the share price remains constant at test prices of $7.00, $10.00 or $12.00 per share. The ending conversion prices are highlighted.

Source: Author's calculation

Importantly, in each of these cases, the ending share price in the ~$11.00 range exceeds today's share price of ~$7.00 per share.

If the conversion price were to be adjusted down to ~$11.00 per share, Silver Lake would be able to convert its $600M debt into 54.5M shares in September 2024, which is about a further 11M shares over the above-mentioned 43.7M shares. This would change the share ownership as follows: Wanda - 46,414,077 (30%); Public float - 51,769,784 (34%); Silver Lake - ~54,500,000 (36%). The total share count would be about 152.5M shares.

Source: Chart prepared by author based on publicly available data

In order to avoid this further adjustment of the conversion price and the further dilution of 11M shares, the dividend would have to be halved from $0.20/quarter to $0.10/quarter, so that the $0.10 threshold is no longer exceeded. Over the 16 quarters between September 2020 and September 2024, and for a current share count of 104M shares, that works out to $166M of dividends that current shareholders need to give up. In effect, current shareholders have to choose whether they want to buy out these additional 11M shares from Silver Lake for $166M. This buyout works out to $166M/11M = $15.09/share. Given that today's share price is well below this $15.09/share mark and that AMC generates ample cash to pay the dividend, I believe there is no reason to cut the dividend. In fact, cutting the dividend is actually detrimental to current shareholders since it leaves a larger pie to eventually share with Silver Lake.

Currently, the rational decision for current shareholders is to continue taking the full $0.20 dividend per quarter and accept that Silver Lake's conversion price will get adjusted downwardly. Conversion is actually a desirable outcome because it reduces the debt burden by $600M. Moreover, decreasing Silver Lake's conversion price actually increases the likelihood that Silver Lake will convert. If the market is indeed depressing today's share price over fear of a dividend cut linked to the Silver Lake agreement, I again believe that it is not acting efficiently.

Valuation based on full dilution

Having calculated the full impact of dilution of the Silver Lake convertible debt, we can then evaluate AMC based on the fully diluted share count of 152.5M shares. Currently, AMC generates an annual EBITDA of about $800M and has $4.8B in debt (including Silver Lake's $600M in convertible debt).

Let's take a forecast out to 2024 and assume that EBITDA stays constant at $800M/per year and that the debt is reduced to $3.6B ($600M in debt repayment by 2024 and Silver Lake converts its $600M debt). Applying a conservative 7X EV/EBITDA in this scenario would still give a share price of $13.11 per share when accounting for the fully diluted 152.5M share count. This is a $6.11/share capital appreciation over today's ~$7.00 per share market price. We also need to add 19 quarters of dividend payments at $0.20/quarter, which gives a total return of $9.91/share. This works out to a 141.5% total return over a period 4.5 years and a 21.65% CAGR, which is very satisfactory return.

A more generous multiple, higher EBITDA and/or faster debt repayment would represent even further upside. Investors should considering buying the stock at current prices in the ~$7.00 range with a view of holding through 2024 while collecting the dividend along the way. Investors can then consider exiting whenever the market once again rewards AMC with a more generous multiple of its ample cash flow. With strong box offices forecasted for 2021 and 2022, that may happen well before 2024.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.