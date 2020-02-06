Citizens Financial: An Under The Radar Dividend Stock

I will picking up some shares in upcoming days, and suggest other income oriented investors do the same.

Yet many dividend investors are unaware of this stock. It's a shame because the stock has great dividend strength, is considerably undervalued and has decent momentum.

Introduction

As a dividend stock, Citizens Financial Group (CFG) runs somewhat under the radar. This is normal, given that it has only been paying a growing dividend since 2014. Yet investors would be well served by taking a close look at the country’s 18th largest bank. CFG is currently trading at $37.68 and yields 4.14%. My M.A.D Assessment gives CFG a Dividend Strength score of 77 and a Stock Strength score of 76.

I believe that dividend investors should consider initiating a position in CFG at current prices.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with the bank, the following description from IEX should get you up to speed:

Citizens Financial Group engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending and leasing, trade financing, deposit and treasury management, foreign exchange and interest rate risk management, corporate finance and debt, and equity capital markets.

In this article I will consider CFG from the perspective of the income investor before considering the stock’s potential for capital gains.

Dividend Strength

Investing for dividend income should bias your portfolio towards high quality companies. “Strong” dividend stocks combine the best of all worlds: they have safe dividends, which offer investors a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. High returns with lower risks. After all isn’t that what we are all after? However such opportunities must be sought out by the enterprising dividend investor. Applying a systematic review of a stock’s dividend safety and dividend potential allows me to spot these opportunities.

Dividend Safety

Citizens Financial Group has an earnings payout ratio of 34%. This makes CFG's payout ratio better than 61% of dividend stocks.

CFG pays 37% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 35% of dividend stocks.

CFG pays 52% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is better than 42% of dividend stocks.

30/09/2015 30/09/2016 30/09/2017 30/09/2018 30/09/2019 Dividends p.s. $0.4000 $0.4400 $0.5800 $0.8900 $1.2700 Net Income p.s. $0.40 $1.85 $2.46 $3.90 $3.79 Payout Ratio 100% 24% 24% 23% 34% Cash From Operations p.s. $1.91 $3.06 $3.46 $3.43 $3.42 Payout Ratio 21% 15% 17% 26% 38% Free Cash Flow p.s. $1.00 $1.91 $1.71 $2.25 $2.42 Payout Ratio 40% 23% 34% 39.5% 52%

While CFG’s dividend has more than tripled in just 5 years, the dividend remains very well covered.

It is always nice to see that during the past 5 years earnings and CFO per share has increased considerably. The dividend has increased faster than the underlying business, although this is to be expected in the first years of a company’s dividend policy as it scales up its dividend over a few years.

We have no idea of how CFG will treat its dividend during tough times. The company started paying a dividend in 2014, and has increased the dividend every year since 2016. Under 10 straight years of dividend growth, it is difficult to gauge management’s dedication towards paying the dividend, yet so far CFG has been perfect in rolling out its dividend policy.

Given the relatively low payout ratios and budding dedication from management, I believe CFG’s dividend is mostly safe for upcoming years.

Dividend Potential

Citizens Financial has a dividend yield of 4.14% which is higher than 77% of dividend stocks.

The dividend grew 22% during the last 12 months which is below the company's 5 year average dividend growth rate of 31%.

It goes without saying that this level of dividend growth is really appreciated. In the last year, the quarterly dividend was increased twice: from $0.32 to $0.36 in July, and to $0.39 a couple weeks ago. The company has been running these biannual dividend increases since early 2017, accounting for 6 increases in just 3 years. CFG hasn’t yet made this a habit, but boy are these levels of dividend growth great.

Can the company really continue to increase the dividend by 10% twice each year? Somehow I doubt it, but even one 10% increase would be sufficient to satisfy my thirst for dividend and then some.

The dividend can’t keep growing at this rate if management want to keep their target of an earnings payout ratio between 35-40%. While I expect dividend growth to slow down at some point in the next 5 years, I expect the company to keep increasing the payment at the tune of at least 8% per year, more likely 10-15% per year.

Needless to say, with a stock yielding 4%, this is very enticing.

Dividend Summary

CFG has a dividend strength score of 77 / 100. While the payout ratios are very attractive and CFG’s dividend potential is off the wall, the dividend policy is still relatively new. This isn’t enough to prevent me from initiating a position, as getting in early on a dividend policy can be spectacular for your income, as CFG investors have witnessed first hand during the past 5 years. The most conservative investors might want to consider this point. Yet, when everything is taken into consideration, I believe CFG’s dividend policy to be stellar.

Stock Strength

If CFG seems enticing from the perspective of an income investor, what do the company’s fundamental factors tell of the stock? Our Stock Strength score combines our value, momentum and quality scores to assess a stock’s potential of beating the market over upcoming quarters.

Value

CFG has a P/E of 9.94x P/S of 2.61x

P/CFO of 11.01x

Dividend yield of 4.14%

Buyback yield of 6.38%

Shareholder yield of 11%.

According to these values, CFG is more undervalued than 90% of stocks, which is very encouraging. CFG trades at lower multiples of earnings and sales than its sector’s median (13.7x earnings and 3.3x sales for the sector).

As you can see in the chart above, CFG is currently trading below its historical average PE. A simple rerating to the firms average PE multiple would imply 20% upside.

Both relative to its own history and to sector medians, CFG looks undervalued.

To this you add the massive 6% buyback yield. Half way through 2019, management approved a $1.275bn stock repurchase program. Every time CFG repurchases stock, their dividend becomes more affordable. You can be sure that I’m a big fan of stock repurchases. A solid buyback program is the best way to complement a solid dividend program.

Value Score: 90 / 100

Momentum

Citizens Financial trades at $37.68 and is up 4.52% these last 3 months, 6.11% these last 6 months & 10.21% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 64% of stocks, despite the company underperforming the index over the period. The stock sold off in weeks following the last quarters results, which is surprising given that the company beat analyst estimates of both revenues and earnings.

I believe this creates an opportunity to initiate a position. I don’t expect massive appreciation to happen in the next few months. It seems like the stock has found some resistance around its 50 day SMA. It is now going to be battling between the 50 day and 20 day SMA, until one gives way. I expect a good deal of sideways trading in the meantime.

In a worst case scenario the stock would go back down to $35-$36 if investors lose interest in upcoming months. However if CFG manages to challenge the $40 level and remain above, we will be well set for a leg higher up.

CFG doesn’t have enough steam to take off in upcoming weeks. CFG will likely have modest capital gains in the short term, and should be first considered for its value and strong dividend.

Momentum score: 64 / 100

Quality

Recently, we consolidated our earnings quality score and our financial strength score into a combined “Quality score”, which includes all the ratios presented below as well as trends in revenue and net income. CFG has a gearing ratio of 6.5, which is better than 15% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have increased by 3% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cashflow can cover 1.1% of liabilities.

Each dollar of assets generates $0.04 in revenue, which is better than 10% of stocks. On the other hand each $1 of equity generates $0.087, which is better than 58% of stocks. It is only normal that a bank’s asset turnover is going to be low. CFG depreciates 130.7% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 56% of stocks. CFG has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -2.1%, which is better than 28% of companies. This makes CFG’s quality better than 38% of stocks. A quality score of 38 / 100 is decent for a financial stock when you consider that the median stock in the sector has a quality score of 36 / 100. Large levels of gearing, low asset turnover and low liability coverage push banks factor scores lower.

Quality Score: 38 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 76 / 100 which is encouraging. CFG has decent quality for a financial stock, offers great value and has decent momentum. I don’t expect the stock to make up its valuation gap overnight, but the valuation provides some downside protection, which is nice.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 77 & a stock strength of 76, Citizens Financial Group is a great addition for dividend investors. I will personally be initiating a position in upcoming days, as I am satisfied with this dividend stock which has been flying under the radar for much of the dividend investing community.

