LVMH MoëT Hennessy Shines Like A Diamond And Feels As Expensive

While possible downside risks exist but are not exorbitantly threatening, investors must certainly pay a premium for the shares.

The sensible acquisition of Tiffany and the growing global market for luxury goods provide the company with further momentum.

The shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton OTCPK:LVMUY) have brought a lot of joy to investors over the last 10 years:

Data by YCharts

This growth was very impressive and it may continue in the future. Firstly, the company has extremely strong brands in its portfolio. The company itself divides its portfolio into five segments (Wines & Spirits; Fashion & Leather Goods; Perfumes & Cosmetics; Watches & Jewelry; Selective Retailing):

(Source: Presentation by LVMH)

With its broad portfolio, the company can diversify its revenue sources widely. Geographically, the company is active worldwide, but has particularly important markets in France, the United States of America and Japan:

(Source: LVMH/graphs by author)

The share price development is supported by an impressive operating performance. In recent years, the company has been able to increase its revenue continuously and regularly in double figures.

(Source: Consolidated financial statement/table by author)

Unlike other companies, the performance was not bought at the expense of profitability. Net profit rose from USD 3.065 million to USD 7.8 million between 2011 and 2019. In less than 10 years the net profit has also more than doubled:

(Source: Consolidated financial statement/table by author)

The same applies to the EPS, which also developed very well:

(Source: Consolidated financial statement/table by author)

In terms of free cash flow, the company even almost tripled its figures over the same period:

(Source: Consolidated financial statement/table by author)

In any case, these figures underline the impressive development and great management of LVMH. In addition to this operational success, the company is also supported by a fundamental tailwind, which lies in the growing prosperity of the world population. Above all, the massive growth in Asia has increased the need for social advancement and luxury goods there. It is therefore not surprising that Asia and Japan account for almost 40 percent of revenue. LVMH's strong market position is a good prerequisite for benefiting from further growth in prosperity in the region.

Downside potential

When it comes to possible downside risks, the first thing to mention is the fundamentally quite high valuation. With a P/E ratio of more than 30, the company seems to be quite highly valued:

Data by YCharts

The dividend yield is also currently at a very low level in historical terms. This also indicates a slight overvaluation:

(Source: Dividend history/table by author)

Conversely, investors must also take into account that the company's net common payout yield has never been exorbitantly high. But here too, a certain overvaluation is evident:

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, the benefits for investors have mainly come from operational growth. Accordingly, the downside risk is primarily that this growth will come to a standstill. The current coronavirus and the developments in Hong Kong should be mentioned in particular. Especially the revenue in Hong Kong was down 25 percent in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, revenue was down 40 percent. The effect was noticeable, but not significant because the growth of 19 percent in the third quarter was only minimally reduced in the fourth quarter (15 percent). This shows that the broad portfolio and the broad geographical position of the company can absorb individual weakly performing areas. Management is also very confident about the coronavirus:

And then we ask them well, how long would it last? How long will it take to resolve? Their answer is that it may be partially or partly resolved during the course of March or the end of March. That's the information that is available to me. I cannot confirm that with certainty. That's what we're hearing right here, it's probably wrong, but that's the information available to us. [...] Manufacturing constraints, well, we're going to have new workshops, we will be opening this year and we're going to try and meet that demand. But growth for the sake of growth is not our objective. What we want is to continue to produce quality products to satisfy our customers. I mean growth is good. I mean, it delights the shareholders. I mean, I'm also a shareholder. So I can't say that I look askance at it, but it's not, it's not really the object, you'll get a bit of growth.

Outlook

Concerning the outlook, management is optimistic for the future despite the existing uncertainties:

In an uncertain geopolitical context, LVMH is well-equipped to continue its growth momentum across all business groups in 2020. The Group will pursue its strategy focused on developing its brands by continuing to build on strong innovation and investments as well as a constant quest for quality in their products and their distribution.

Furthermore, last year, LVMH announced that it had entered into an all-cash acquisition agreement with the jewelry retailer, Tiffany (TIF). The price was USD 16.6 billion including debt. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2020. It is the most expensive deal in the luxury goods industry of all time. Strategically, LVMH pursues two purposes. Firstly, it wants to strengthen its watch and jewelry business. The acquisition is expected to contribute approximately 7 percent to sales. The profit share is also expected to almost double (from 7 percent to 13 percent).

(Source: Presentation by LVMH)

LVMH's second strategy is to further diversify its revenue sources by region. Currently, the Watch and Jewelry business generates its revenues from the following regions:

(Source: Presentation by LVMH)

Here you can see that the company is strongly represented with this business segment, especially in the regions of Asia and Europe, but less so in the USA. Tiffany, on the other hand, has a stronger presence in the USA, so the two companies complement each other perfectly.

As far as investors criticize the purchase price, they should consider the following interesting fact: LVMH intends to finance the acquisition by issuing corporate bonds. The European Central Bank (ECB) actively buys corporate bonds, thereby depressing the financing costs for companies. With its bond purchases, the ECB has thus indirectly favored the takeover of Tiffany by LVMH. The ECB's portfolio includes six different corporate bonds issued by LVMH. All debt show negative interest rates:

(Source: CSPP/table by author)

Thus the company receives money for the debt. Since the acquisition makes absolute strategic sense, I do not consider the possibly too high purchase price to be too problematic.

Conclusion

LVMH is a well-managed company that is well-positioned to meet the growing global demand for luxury goods. The costly acquisition of Tiffany will strengthen its watch and jewelry business and will be financed by corporate bonds that are favorable to LVMH. Even setbacks such as the turbulences in Hong Kong have done little to the company, allowing it to continue on its impressive growth path.

However, the company is relatively expensive. With a dividend yield below 2 percent, the company is not a high yielder but the payout ratio of less than 50 percent means that further increases can be expected.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive other long-term investment proposals or updates on my latest portfolio research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article, and check "Get email alerts."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.