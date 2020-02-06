Avoid Overvalued Pattern Energy Group

Taking into account these conditions, in our view, there exists risk. Under normal circumstances, the merger spread would be larger than 1%.

On November 4, 2019, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board agreed to acquire Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI) via a cash transaction. The share price is trading above the takeover price for no particular reason. PEGI contacted many parties in a go-shop period. No more bids were received. In my view, investors should not buy shares expecting a new bid. Besides, the company is being acquired at a rich valuation. I would not short sell, but I would understand short sellers.

The Target: Pattern Energy

Incorporated in 2012, Pattern Energy is a vertically integrated renewable energy with a portfolio of 24 renewable energy projects in the US, Canada, and Japan. Besides, the company owns approximately 29% interest in Pattern Development, which is focused on the creation of renewable energy projects in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Japan.

Certain employees own a significant stake in Pattern Development, which creates a potential conflict of interest. The company cannot acquire 100% of Pattern Development, because the management would be both buyer and seller in the transaction:

Source: 10-k

The buyer is acquiring Pattern Energy because of its PP&E, which, as of September 30, 2019, was worth $3.91 billion. On the same date, cash was equal to $106 million, and unconsolidated investments were worth only $281 million.

Source: 10-Q

Considering debt of $2.555 billion and forward EBITDA of $457 million, I get debt/EBITDA of 5.5x, which is a significant amount of leverage. In the light of the current amount of debt, most investors would not buy shares at a very high EV/EBITDA. With that, in my view, the company's balance sheet is stable with an asset/liability ratio of 1.5x:

Source: 10-Q

If we take into account unconsolidated investments, in the last three years, Pattern's EBITDA grew by 13% in 2016 and 8% in 2018. In 2018, the adjusted EBITDA was $372 million. Thus, forward EBITDA of $457 million is achievable. In my view, financial buyers should be very interested in a company like Pattern Energy. The company's EBITDA is stable, growing, and predictable. Designing discount cash flow models of renewable energy projects is very easy.

Source: 10-k (2018)

The Buyer

As of September 30, 2019, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is managing over C$409 billion in investment assets. The buyer has a significant amount of cash in hand to pay for Pattern Energy Group. In my view, the deal will not terminate because of lack of cash. The risk comes from large regulatory bodies, which may stop the deal. The company operates in Japan, Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Any of the governments may force Pattern Energy to sell some assets. As a result, the transaction could become less profitable for the buyer.

Background - Why Is Pattern Energy Selling Its Business?

Investors should understand why Pattern Energy is selling its business. Pattern Energy decided to sell because of the existence of contractual agreements and potential conflicts of the management to evaluate potential transactions. I believe that the acquisition will likely close because of this reason. The company needs to be independent in order to function smoothly:

As of October 2018, Riverstone Holdings LLC and its affiliates no longer held any shares of Company Common Stock. Since Pattern's initial public offering, pursuant to a set of contractual arrangements, development companies formed and controlled by Riverstone, including Pattern Development, have been the primary source for Pattern to acquire operational projects. These contractual arrangements with Pattern Development also limit Pattern's ability to merge with, or to transfer its interest in Pattern Development to, any third party without Pattern Development's consent. Since its initial public offering, pursuant to a set of contractual arrangements, Pattern's Chief Executive Officer and certain of its other senior officers have been, and are currently also, senior officers of, and hold equity interests in, these development companies, including Pattern Development. Pattern owns approximately 29% of the equity interests of Pattern Development and the remaining equity interests of Pattern Development are owned by Riverstone Pattern Energy Holdings II, L.P. Source: Merger Agreement Our Board recognized that, given the matters discussed above regarding Pattern's relationship with Pattern Development and the potential conflicts of interest of certain members of its senior management, such issues would need to be considered in evaluating potential strategies and options. Source: Merger Agreement

Among different potential buyers, investors should know about Party A, a large alternative asset manager, which owns a competitor of Pattern Energy (Party A). Besides, Party B is a large private equity investment firm, which owns a company in the alternative energy business.

Pattern Energy Group traded above $26.75, which is the offer received by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Perhaps, certain investors expect another company to launch a new bid for Pattern Energy. I don't believe that it is likely, because the bids offered by other potential acquirers were not much larger than $26.75. In 2019, Party A offered a non-binding proposal to acquire Pattern Energy by paying in a combination of cash and stock. The estimated premium was calculated at 1.4%-28.8%. I calculated the offer from Party A using the share price of 2019. I got an estimated maximum offer of $27.5. There is also the fact that Party A wanted to pay using its own shares. Most investors will accept that cash offers are superior to stock offers. Besides, given the current market volatility, $26.75 in cash, in my view, is better than $27.5 in equity.

Source: Ycharts

The effective two for one exchange ratio was estimated, based on analysis by Evercore that was presented to the Special Committee on August 28, 2019, to reflect a range of premiums of between 1.4% and 28.8% to the unaffected closing price for a share of Company Common Stock on August 9, 2019 (the last full trading day prior to publication of the August 12, 2019 article) Source: Merger Agreement

On August 12, 2019, an article was published about the sale of Pattern Energy, causing the share price to increase from $22-$22.5 to more than $25:

Source: Bloomberg

The article also motivated other potential acquirers that showed interest in Pattern Energy Group:-A publicly listed energy company (Party E)

A privately owned company involved in developing and operating alternative energy assets (Party F)

A large private equity investor (Party G)

A publicly listed manufacturer of wind turbines (Party I)

Canadian alternative energy firm (Party J)

Among different potential acquirers, I want to highlight Party B, which offered $25-$28 per share. The offer was subject to the completion of due diligence. I don't consider Party B to be a serious buyer. Pattern Energy provided Party B pro forma models and other materials, which would allow Party B to estimate a value for Pattern Development, but it has not made any offer.

In October, Pattern Energy received an offer of $26.75 in cash from CPPIB that included a go-shop provision. In November, financial advisors contacted other potential acquirers. In total, they contacted 16 interested parties. None of them decided to launch a new bid, so I would not expect new bids. I don't see why Pattern Energy would trade at more than $26.75 or close to this figure.

During the Go-Shop Period, the Special Committee, with the assistance of Evercore and Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC, contacted 16 potential bidders. Each party that was contacted either notified the Special Committee or its advisors that, after further review, it would not be interested in pursuing a potential transaction with Pattern or did not respond. Source: Merger Agreement

Expected Completion And Dividends

Pattern Energy Group expects to complete the merger in Q2 2020:

We are working toward completing the Merger as quickly as possible and expect the Merger to be completed by the second quarter of 2020. Source: Merger Agreement

Given that the merger would be closed in Q2 2020, I would expect shareholders to obtain the payment of dividends totaling $0.422 per share. Summing the offer of $26.75 and $0.422, I get a total payment of $27.12. In my opinion, the current merger arbitrage spread is quite small. It is less than 1%. Investors should not get confused. The company has checked the market thoroughly. I do not expect that another bidder would offer money for Pattern Energy.

Conditions To The Closing Of The Merger

There is a certain amount of risk. Note that shareholders of Pattern Energy Group will need to accept the transaction. Besides, regulatory bodies in many jurisdictions would have to accept the transaction:

The approval of the adoption of the Merger Agreement by the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of all of the outstanding shares of Company Common Stock. The approval of the Merger by a majority of the votes cast by the holders of Company Common Stock, present in person or represented by proxy at the special meeting and entitled to vote. The receipt of certain required governmental and regulatory approvals. The consummation of the Merger not being made illegal or otherwise prohibited by any law or order of any governmental authority of competent jurisdiction. Source: Merger Agreement

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, The Japanese Fair Trade Commission and the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine will need to accept the deal. Finally, the company will also have to wait a certain amount of time under the HSR Antitrust Improvements Act:

Source: Merger Agreement

Taking into account these conditions, in our view, there exists a risk. Under normal circumstances, the merger spread would be larger than 1%.

The deal is not subject to any financing condition, which is great. However, most investors would agree with me when I say that most deals don't include a financing condition:

Source: Merger Agreement

Termination Fees: 3.2% Of The Total Enterprise Value

Taking into account Pattern Energy's enterprise value of $6.3 billion, the parent's termination fee is equal to 3.2% of the enterprise value. According to my experience, parent's termination fee is standard; 4% of the enterprise value. The fact that the termination fee is not very large adds an additional risk:

If the Merger Agreement is terminated under specified circumstances, we will be required to pay Parent a termination fee of $79.0 million. Parent will be required to pay us the Parent Termination Fee of $204.0 million if the Merger Agreement is terminated under certain other specified circumstances. Source: Merger Agreement

The Company's Valuation Is Quite Rich

Pattern Energy Group is being acquired at approximately 13.4x Forward EBITDA, which is way above the median EV/EBITDA of peers. The lowest EV/EBITDA in Canada is 9.5x, and the highest EV/EBITDA is 15.4x:

Source: Merger Agreement

With regards to the EV/EBITDA from transaction multiples, the median EV/EBITDA multiple is 10.7x, and the highest EV/EBITDA multiple is 14.8x. The company is being paid more than the median, which is 10.7x EBITDA:

Source: Merger Agreement

Source: Merger Agreement

In 2018, most analysis believed that the target price of Pattern Energy should be below $25. When the market noticed that buyers were bidding for the company, the target price was increased. However, the company has not changed that much in the last few months. In the light of this fact, I doubt that the current average target price of $27 is well justified:

Source: S&P Intelligence

My Takeaway

I believe that readers of Seeking Alpha and shareholders wanted to know why the shares trade above the takeover value. I do agree that the current merger spread does not make a lot of sense. The share price should decline to below $26.75, because there are still a lot of conditions to be fulfilled. There are some risks. In my view, the following comments provide important information about the current market sentiment:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

So, what's my point of view about this acquisition? I don't think that investors should expect new bids. The company is valued at the higher end of the valuation range. Unsophisticated investors may buy shares, because the share price is above the takeover, which is wrong. The company contacted a good amount of interested parties, but none decided to launch a new bid. Why would they launch a bid now? I personally would not recommend short selling the stock. However, I would understand it. Investors could make ~2%-3% stock returns, as no bidder is willing to launch a new bid. Also, if the deal does not go through, the share price may go back to $22, distributing stock returns of more than 18%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.