Royal Dutch Shell: With A Dividend More Than 7%, The Company Has Strong Potential

As shareholder returns continue, with one of the largest buyback programs across the majors, I'm forecasting a 2025 yield on cost of 9.4% for those who invest today.

The company had an impressive 2019, and continued to focus on new themes, especially the company's new power and retail segments which are less oil-price dependent.

Royal Dutch Shell currently has a market capitalization of close to $200 billion due to share price difficulties - its current yield of >7% is higher than any other majors.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) is the second largest publicly traded oil major, with the highest dividend yield among the majors of just under 7.3%. The company has an impressive portfolio of assets with a market capitalization of more than $200 billion and continued investment. As we'll see in this article, the company's impressive asset base, cash flow, and investment make it a strong investment.

Royal Dutch Shell 2019 Progress

To discuss Royal Dutch Shell as a long-term investment, we need to discuss the company's management team and their ability. Nowhere is that more evident than in the company's 2019 accomplishments.

Royal Dutch Shell 2019 Progress - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

In the company's core upstream themes, where it produces almost 3 million barrels / day, the company has been focused on exploring new areas and high grading its portfolio. The company had >70% of its 2018-2019 FIDs as best-in-class or top quartile for unit development cost. At the same time, the company has experienced strong FCF performance with deep water FCF at $5.9 billion in 2019.

The company is working to improve its portfolio. The company is expecting a forward looking break-even price for FID at <$30 / barrel in 2019. Given current Brent crude prices at less than $54 / barrel, that's an incredibly strong margin on new businesses of $24 / barrel. And it helps to highlight how quickly the company has continued to improve its upstream portfolio - the core of its portfolio.

Additionally, the company has continued to focus heavily on transition themes. The company has achieved new customers and retail sites, with its 200th retail site in Mexico and 50th recharge site in the UK. The company has continued to have one of the most recognizable retail brands. Additionally, the company has continued to work on a competitive and integrated renewable business, and spread its energy portfolio.

Royal Dutch Shell Expansion - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

Specifically, the company has continued to focus heavily on its retail and power segments. Since 2017, the company has expanded its global non-fuels margins by 10% and opened up >1500 new convenience stores. The company has opened up >300 fast-charging points and has focused on a resilient card portfolio with >8 million active cards. In China, the company's fleet has seen 35% volume growth.

The company's rapid growth in new countries is especially important with >2500 new sites for fuel sales and 19% VPower penetration. The company has started carbon neutral fuel sales to maximize profits and reputation - in the UK it sells 1 out of 5 liters of fuel. In China, the company's loyalty program has >15 million users. This highlights how quickly the company continued to execute across its 2019 business lines.

The company has also seen significant low carbon expansion. It is currently supplying ~3.5% of UK households with 100% renewable energy. It is working on solar and wind development with 700 megawatt of installed capacity and the potential for 2600 megawatts of new developments. At the same time, the company is expanding into electrical charging, with 50 thousand charging points.

The company's new retail presence represents a similar integrated opportunity to the company's traditional business lines. The company can acquire the land, develop renewable energy, and earn from delivering that directly to the customer - and extract cash flow at every step of the chain.

Royal Dutch Shell 2020 Guidance and Catalysts

On top of incredibly strong performance in 2019, the company has strong 2020 guidance with a number of catalysts.

Royal Dutch Shell 2019 Results & 2020 Guidance - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

Despite strong capital spending, Royal Dutch Shell has incredibly strong financial performance. The company is planning to spend $24-29 billion in cash capital spending with an ~10% ROACE. That's significant capital spending given the company's $200 billion market capitalization - the company is spending ~13% of its market capitalization on capital.

However, past this significant spending, the company is anticipating ~$30 billion in organic FCF or 15% of its market capitalization. That combines with a massive decrease in the company's gearing ratio from 29.3% to 25% (or an ~$8 billion improvement here). The company's dividend will use ~$15 billion of FCF leaving $13-18 billion.

Lastly, the company is focused on a strong share buyback policy. The company expects ~$10 billion in repurchases in 2020, which is impressive on top of its dividend and a debt reduction, along with investment. That buyback spending, given the company's current share price reductions, will save the company ~$700 million in annual dividend expenses.

It's also worth noting the company's impressive financial portfolio is on top of four key investment themes. The first is three growth areas have emerged in the oil and gas industry. These are shale, deepwater, and integrated gas (or LNG). Especially with new Brazil deepwater and Guyana discoveries, deepwater has expanded. Royal Dutch Shell is generating significant FCF from deepwater and integrated gas showing its position in these markets.

Additionally, the company has two other key investment themes. The first is the company's expanded retail focus that will support improved synergies across the board. The company is rapidly expanding its electric and gasoline retail sales and oil sales in the region. That should enable the company to maximize income at every step of the value chain.

Lastly, the company is rapidly investing in its emerging power themes. The negative FCF from this business has expanded from -$0.5 billion in 2018 to -$1.3 billion in 2019 to -$1 to -$2 billion in 2020. These continued investments should provide the company with new sources of cash flow.

Royal Dutch Shell Cash Flow Picture

Let's put this all together to get Royal Dutch Shell's cash flow picture.

Royal Dutch Shell Cash Flow Forecast - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

The above image shows the company's 2020-2025 guidance. It's worth noting the company's 2020 guidance there is old and doesn't account for its recently announced FCF update to ~$30 billion. However, as we discussed the company will have ~$14-15 billion in dividend, $8 billion in debt repayment, and $10 billion in buybacks. That's ~$2 billion above FCF but we'll assume extra asset sales enables it to meet this guidance (it's the upper end of the company's FCF guidance).

As a result, Royal Dutch Shell will enter 2021 with 5% fewer shares outstanding (from 3.95 to 3.76 billion shares outstanding). Additionally the company will have ~$70 billion in debt and I assume it'll be no longer committed to reducing debt with an ~25% gearing ratio. It's worth noting the company has announced plans to increase its dividend per share as the current buyback program winds down.

Year FCF Shares Outstanding Year End Dividend Expenditures Yield on Cost (for those who buy today) 2021 $23 billion 3.76 billion $14 billion 7.28% 2022 $23 billion 3.59 billion $14 billion 7.55% 2023 $23 billion 3.41 billion $14 billion 7.93% 2024 $23 billion 3.24 billion $14 billion 8.36% 2025 $32 billion 2.89 billion $14 billion 9.37%

* instead of IFRS 16, we will use the company's general FCF target which means ~$3 billion lower FCF each year *

* $23 billion based on the company's $32 billion 2025 guidance and $125 billion 2021-2025 guidance *

* we will assume the company, after share buybacks complete, adopts a policy of increasing the dividend but keeping total expenditures constant *

As we can see, based on the cash flow picture, investors' yield on cost should increase substantially. Especially with that new $32 billion in annual FCF starting in 2025, share buybacks should increase drastically. More importantly, the company can adopt a policy of higher dividends without increasing its dividend expenditures. This can help to highlight the company's potential.

Royal Dutch Shell Risks

Royal Dutch Shell has two major risks worth paying attention to, as the company continues to produce 1.1 billion barrels / year. These risks are the potential for a decline in oil prices along with execution risk.

It's important to start by noting the fact that the company's cash flow forecasts are based off of $65 Brent. While that was a valid estimate at the start of the year, coronavirus fears have placed a strong negative impact on oil prices which are currently at roughly $55 Brent. Given annual production of 1.1 billion barrels / year this could lead to close to $10 billion lower annual cash flow if prices don't improve.

That's a significant amount - $10 billion - it could stop repurchases for the company, which would stop dividend increases. So at the end, oil prices are important.

The other risk for the company, like with all companies, is execution risk. Spending 115% of your market capitalization on annual capital expenditures is significant. As we discussed above, the company is expecting a respectable ROACE, however, if something happens where that doesn't pan out - for example lower oil prices - lower returns there could also hurt the company's growth and shareholder returns.

Conclusion

Royal Dutch Shell has a yield of more than 7% making it the single highest yield oil major. Despite this already strong yield, the company is more than covering its dividend, and additionally has a significant amount of growth potential. The company executed incredibly strong in 2019, including its focus on different businesses that could help the company diversify.

Additionally, going into 2020, the company is planning to pay off debt, finish up its massive $25 billion share repurchase program, and invest heavily in its business. The end of this share repurchase program should result in dividend increases according to the company, which as we saw above, could result in shareholder yield on cost increasing to double almost by the end of the decade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.A, RDS.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.