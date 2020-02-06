Vestas: Headwinds Shifting To Tailwinds

This is a Z4 Research quick post quarter update.

Please see our prior background piece on Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY) here and our recent look ahead to 2020 which outlined a strengthening outlook here.

The 4Q Numbers: Beat on Record Revenues

Vestas reported a record total revenue quarter with the higher margin service segment revenue at 529 mm EUR, up 10% YoY, to a new record quarterly high as well.

Service EBIT margins were 20.8% which is down 28.5% in 3Q due to bonuses, but segment margins were above guidance for the full year.

EBIT came in slightly ahead of expectation, and the full-year total company EBIT margin was 8.3% vs. guidance of 8-9%.

Capex came in at 0.729 B vs. 0.8 B expected (full year)

Backlog Moves Further Into Record Territory:

Turbine backlog moves to EUR 16.0 vs. 16.5 B in 3Q (3Q was a record) and vs. 11.9 B at end of 2018

Service backlog moves to EUR 17.8 vs. 16.3 B in 3Q (a new record) and vs. 14.3 B at end of 2018

4Q19 order intake was strong and we note unannounced orders were again high for the quarter, a recent trend, even with the flurry of announced orders into quarter end as noted in our last piece. This brought full 2019 order intake to a record 17.877 GW. We note that the Street repeatedly raised expectations as we approached the quarter and was still only at 17.4 GW.

Favorite Quote Watch:

Wind energy manifested its position as a leading global energy source in 2019, driving Vestas' order intake to a record 17.9 GW, 20 percent growth in revenue and expected high activity levels in the coming years. In an extraordinarily busy year, Vestas extended its industry leadership, met its guidance on all parameters and scaled the company to deliver on our highest-ever order backlog of EUR 34bn. "

Favorite Quote Watch 2:

The wind power industry is maturing into a commercially viable, unsubsidised industry. On the global agenda is now an acute call for renewable energy to replace fossil fuels in the energy mix, and hence the growth potential is immense. There is furthermore a strong demand for technology that can improve energy efficiency and displace CO2 emissions created by conventional sources of electricity. With its global reach, scale, and leading technology, Vestas is well positioned to explore the unprecedented opportunities that the great growth potential and demand for innovation create."

Highlights of the quarter and conference call:

2020 and Long-Term Outlook:

Vestas provides revenue range guidance of EUR 14-15 B (and noted they have very strong visibility into the year) vs. 2019's actual revenues of 12.147 B. Management expects the cadence of 2020 revenues to be more normal this year, still back end loaded but more like a 40% first half, 60% second half split which is good to hear vs. the most intense, and costly extreme back end loaded nature of 2019. On the pricing front, management highlight stability. We note that the bottom end of the revenue ranges is just above the current Street consensus of EUR 13.78 B

Service revenue is guided to grow 7% over 2019, and while it sounds like there is potential for greater growth here, this year some analysts were initially disappointed in the more muted outlook for this segment vs. 2019's growth of 12%. On the call, management noted that there is no adverse pricing at work here and noted that contracts are getting longer (increased total value over time)

EBIT Margin (total) guidance of 7-9% with Service segment margins of 25% vs. last year's guidance of "at least 24%". Taking the mid point of revenues and EBIT margin guidance yields 2020 EBIT of 1.16 B, slightly below current Street of 1.24 B. Our sense is they are being conservative here. Management said it does not expect to hit the lower end of the range and will, of course, strive for the top. But over the years, EBIT margins have ebbed due to a variety of pressures (including tariffs and transportation costs) and our sense is they don't want to start 2020 guidance too high. Our further sense is that recent pressures are reversing (we've heard steel costs have swung to a benefit here and in one of our other covered names) and we see the potential for what were headwinds in 2018 and 2019 to become tailwinds in the medium term (as tariffs come off and as less of a rush-rush finish to the year impacts transportation expenses).

But, notably, Tariffs, transportation costs and other items impact margins by the same 1.5% they were expected to in 2019.

Long Term They See:

Total company EBIT margins moving up to at least 10% per year.

Minimum 20% ROCE.

Positive cash flow every year.

Other Items:

The balance sheet remains rock solid: Cash is 2.888 B, debt is 0.159 B

Coronavirus is impacting everyone's supply chains (not just wind or Vestas); they have heard restarts for supply chains to occur in China next week.

Capex this year is 0.7 B, in line with last year.

Their offshore segment is not expected to see a significant activity increase this year.

One Last Thing...

ESG - Environmental, Social, Governmental. We hear the acronym constantly now. Many of our names over in the upstream oil and gas sector speak to this in terms of reduced flaring and emissions. It is unclear if that will be enough to satisfy a ground swell of ESG minded investing in the long term when oil prices are higher or not. For Vestas, however, ESG is a way of life. The company has recently set fairly aggressive targets for moving both to zero waste status and carbon neutrality. The neutrality initiative should not be a surprise (others in the space are already copying it) and it is reinforced by the inclusion of an interim waypoint (55% reduction by 2025) and completely neutral by at latest 2030 (and not via carbon offsets but real reductions). They're going all-electric in their service fleet as a starting point and will be exploring CO2 reduction in both manufacturing and turbine transportation after that. Furthermore, they have taken steps to ensure that their vendors also commit to improve their own footprints. The ESG score here is going to be sought after.

Nutshell: Strong quarter to finish a strong year, solid 2020 outlook with upside likely in our view. While some may show concern over the EBIT margin levels we see guidance as conservative with upside and expect the quarter and outlook to be well received over the near term. 2020 is going to be an extremely busy year again and barring unplanned disruptions that last longer than expected within the supply chain we would expect the name to be able to trade significantly higher based on current guidance. This year, like last, very much depends on execution but management has proven that it is up to the challenge. Vestas is our 3rd largest position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VWDRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.