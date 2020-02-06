Sylogist: Niche Tech Company With 4% Dividend

It has been prudent with new acquisitions, which slowed down revenue growth. The cautious mentality of the management gives confidence they won't overpay for an acquisition.

Sylogist has been increasing its dividend for 10 years, and it doesn't look like this will stop soon. It offers more than 4% yield.

Investment Case

Sylogist (OTC:SYZLF) is a Canadian-based niche tech company. It is active in ERP systems for public services and NPOs. It grew by acquiring new businesses and optimizing these acquisitions into their organization. It did so very successfully, which also showed in the share price until late 2018. The lack of new acquisitions since then caused the share price to drop by about 35% to where it is today. The management is cautious and doesn't want to overpay for acquisitions.

The price drop offers a nice opportunity to get in. Meanwhile, the increase of the dividend has pushed the yield above 4%. Such a dividend yield offers an income while waiting for the share price to recover.

Data by YCharts

Because it's a Canadian company, all numbers are expressed in Canadian dollars.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd. is a Canadian company that grows by strategic acquisitions of small software companies active in solutions for public services. They were successful in expanding their business through these acquisitions and organic growth.

Sylogist is a provider of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions for public service organizations including K-12 school districts/boards, public sector, nonprofit organizations (NPO), international non-governmental organizations (NGO), manufacturing and warehousing/distribution. These public service solutions are trusted by over 1,000 organizations worldwide. Sylogist solutions continue to be selected because of its expertise, ongoing investment in product and platform enhancements and its track record of delivering integrated products and exceptional services that meet public service customer's unique needs. Sylogist, operating as Serenic Software, has offices in Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta, Toronto Ontario, Atlanta Georgia, Lakewood Colorado, Richmond, Virginia and Oxford, Oxfordshire, United Kingdom.

Source: Sylogist website

Sylogist is active in a very stable sector. Macroeconomics doesn't affect its business model. In uncertain times, this is a nice extra.

The company increases revenue through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. It was very successful this way in the past. Recently, most growth has been coming from SaaS (Software as a Service). Its experienced management will continue to build Sylogist like this. The education ERP sector is looking at rapid growth. The focus of Sylogist on this niche tech sector is one of its strengths.

Given the nature of the Company's product offering and the importance to its customers, the average customer life is more than 10 years. Some customers have been using the Company's software for several decades, with the Company's historical customer retention rate at over 90%.

Source: Latest management discussion and analysis

I like that this company is active in such a stable business with a loyal clientele. This assures a lot of future cash flow. Subsequently, dividends and buybacks are safe as well. This also means a higher valuation for this company is undoubtedly allowed.

More info about the growth of the education ERP software market:

The factors driving the growth of the education ERP software market are need for operational efficiency and transparency in education sector and adoption of cloud and mobile applications.

Source: globalnewswire.com

No New Acquisitions Recently

One of the main reasons for the drop in stock price is the lack of acquisitions. Sylogist did some pretty good acquisitions in the past which grew revenue and earnings spectacularly. As they mention in the management discussion and analysis of 16 January, revenue and earnings grew at a CAGR of 17% and 27%, respectively, from 2014 to 2018. An impressive growth rate over 5 years. A lot of this growth came from acquisitions. So, it's logical that the market reacts disappointed to the absence of new acquisitions.

In my opinion, Sylogist does have a good reason for this. Market prices have been high, and it doesn't want to overpay. On the other hand, it doesn't want to buy revenue without reasonable prospects of earnings as well. This proves the company is prudent and willing to wait for an opportunity. This opportunity will likely come along sooner or later. There is no way of predicting when the next acquisition will happen.

The Company's acquisition efforts did not yield results in fiscal 2019 despite making offers on several targeted opportunities. The Company continues to be a prudent custodian of shareholder capital and has resisted engaging in a currently observed acquisition trend of buying revenue that has little prospect of generating cash flow in the medium term or at all without significant follow-on investment. Growing revenue in the absence of tangible prospects of growing cash flow is not the Company's investment thesis. Source: news release 16 January 2020

Revenue Growth

Historically, Sylogist grew its revenues mainly by acquisitions. This has slowed down, especially last year, because they can't close a deal at a decent price according to management in the latest management discussion & analysis. There were also some one-time contracts in 2018 which boosted revenue back then. This caused revenue to decrease by 2% in fiscal 2019. If we take a look at the revenue split up over the different segments, there is an interesting point to make.

Sylogist splits its revenue up in four categories: licenses, subscription and maintenance, professional services and product revenue. These evolve completely differently from each other. Especially licenses and product revenue differ a lot year on year. This is because the timing of Sylogist's license and product sales tends to be variable and unpredictable. Professional services also experience some fluctuations. The drop from 2018 to 2019 was caused by a large contract that ended in December 2018. Here are the figures from 2014 to 2019:

Source: Sylogist reports, author's calculations

Subscription and maintenance is by far the most important segment of the company. This has also been the most stable grower and shows the capability of Sylogist to grow organically. While other segments fluctuate on large contracts and timing of sales, subscription and maintenance grew 11.21% last year. I believe I can assume that there will be large contracts or product sales again in the future, but it's impossible to predict when these sales will happen. In the meantime, subscription and maintenance can push revenue higher.

Subscription and maintenance accounts for 70% of revenue today. With all other segments equal, it could account for a 7% revenue increase next year if it achieves growth of 10% or more again.

The Dividend Is Safe And Growing

Sylogist is paying and increasing its dividend for 10 years now. The latest increase was 2 quarters ago when it increased from $0.095 quarterly to $0.10. This makes a dividend of $0.4 yearly. Together with the share price decrease, this brings the total dividend yield up to 4%. This is a pretty high yield for a fast-growing tech stock.

Data by YCharts

To maintain this high and increasing dividend, Sylogist has been paying out almost all of its profits. The current payout ratio in comparison to the earnings is about 90% and will probably remain high in the future. Sylogist can do this because of its perfectly healthy balance sheet, which has no debt. Another reason is that the cash flow is higher than its earnings. The payout ratio in comparison to cash flow is only about 53%. This seems a very healthy and sustainable rate.

Data by YCharts

I believe Sylogist will keep increasing its dividend at least annually. This should be important to keep investor confidence in the stock. The strong balance sheet offers the possibility of a temporary increase in payout ratio to achieve this. As you can see, they used a higher payout ratio in the past to let it come down later on.

Valuation Is Far Below Historical Average

While markets are discovering new highs and are often valued a bit higher than average, Sylogist is lagging on this point. Valuations can change with changes in the business, but I believe it is unjust in the case of Sylogist. The revenue analysis shows that underlying growth looks better than on the surface. Once it proves it can improve revenue while maintaining margins, the stock price should improve. This can bring the valuation to historical levels.

I'll take a look at the valuation of Sylogist through two metrics: the EV to EBITDA and the classic PE. The PE ratio only counts in the share price and doesn't take debt into account. Another advantage of EV to EBITDA is the exclusion of one-offs in the EBITDA. EV (Enterprise Value) to EBITDA is a more complete measurement because the enterprise value comprises the market cap (or share price, since market cap equals the number of shares times the share price) and the debt of the company.

As you can see, Sylogist is trading far below its average rating based on the past 3 years. This offers a significant upside to the share price of Sylogist. As soon as it shows that revenue growth picks up again or if it does a fine acquisition, I believe the share price will increase, and ratios will come closer to the past valuation.

Data by YCharts

Another way to look at the value of Sylogist is its dividend yield. This is a lot higher than in the past because of the drop in share price combined with annual increases. This offers a nice income while waiting for the share price to recover.

Data by YCharts

No Debt: A Net Cash Position On Balance

As mentioned, Sylogist doesn't have any debt on the balance sheet. It carries a net cash position of $53.5 million or $2.24 per share. This is an obvious positive. The company has room to make acquisitions without adding debt, which would also add risk.

There was, however, a buy-out of the contractual bonus compensation arrangements with the CEO and the Executive Vice President for a one-time cash payment of $12 million. The actual net cash position should be about $41.5 million or $1.8 per share if we take this into account.

The new compensation plan comes forth from discussions with large institutional and individual investors. I believe it's a positive change forward. The new compensation plan should increase cash flow, and the management stated in a news release 09-26-2019 they will use a percentage of their after-tax cash bonus compensation to acquire Sylogist stock.

Risks

New acquisitions are the largest risk for Sylogist. The company could pay too much, it could be hard to integrate acquisitions, or the lack of acquisitions could disappoint investors. The latter has happened recently. I think the management has the right mindset about acquisitions. They don't want to overpay and are prudent in their approach as I pointed out in the previous acquisitions section.

Another concern has been corporate governance recently. Management receives a high compensation. Based on the past, they deserve it. Management has to prove they keep deserving it. Recently, they changed this compensation from a cash bonus to stock options. As mentioned, this led to a one-time cash payment of $12 million. Sylogist interviewed and received input from several institutional investment managers and larger individual investors to obtain current market views about these compensations.

The compensation in stock options means management is motivated to achieve better results and a higher share price. Recently-received stock options are above current share price levels.

Comparison To Peers

Sylogist doesn't compare easily to other companies. It's a small company active in a niche sector with few comparable companies. I will compare Sylogist to Enghouse Systems (OTCPK:EGHSF) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Enghouse Systems is also a Canadian software company with strong growth. Enghouse is trading at much higher multiples than Sylogist. It achieved better growth recently which supports this. I believe, however, the difference in valuation is too large today.

Oracle is a much larger company than Sylogist but also active in ERP systems. It carries a lot more debt and has tougher growth prospects. Based on the PE ratio, Sylogist is valued higher than Oracle, which seems reasonable because of the better growth potential. If we take a look at the EV to EBITDA, Sylogist is valued cheaper than Oracle. This difference looks irrational to me.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Sylogist is a growth company that had a hard time finding new acquisitions. Together with disappointing overall revenue growth over 2019, this pushed the share price lower. The present share price offers a nice entry point. I believe revenue growth will resume based on the organic growth of subscription and maintenance. This will increase the share price and bring valuations back to previous levels.

The company kept increasing dividends, the latest increase only dating from the fourth quarter of 2019. The dividend likely increases further in the coming years as it has been since 2010. Sylogist has a net cash position, which makes it a safe investment. This cash on balance is meant to be used for acquisitions. The cash flow is used to pay the dividend and a buyback program (normal course issuer bid).

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYZLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.