The Outlook For Outokumpu Turns Positive

Introduction

The Finnish company Outokumpu Oyj (OTC:OUTKF) is the largest producer of stainless steel in Europe and the second-largest producer in the Americas. The company was founded in 1932, and it, currently, employs 10,600 employees in more than 30 countries. The company headquarters locates in Helsinki, Finland, and Outokumpu is listed in the Helsinki Stock Exchange with a market cap of €1.6bn.

The main business line of Outokumpu Oyj is the Stainless Steel-segment, which is organized into four business areas - Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Ferrochrome. The Ferrochrome business area runs the company's chrome mine in Kemi, Finland and the ferrochrome smelter in Tornio, Finland. The Long Products segment consists of a broad range of bars, wire-rod, wire, and semi-finished products in a broad range of tailored grades covering all stainless and some other alloys. The segment has mills in the US, UK, and in Sweden.

Source: Outokumpu Oyj

Europe is the largest market area for Outokumpu with a 61% share of the annual revenue, and the company is the market leader in Europe with an approximately 30% market share of the cold rolled stainless steel. Market share in the NAFTA region is approximately 21% and, in the US, approximately 20%.

Europe is also the main contributor to the company EBITDA, followed by the Ferrochrome segment. However, in terms of revenue, the Ferrochrome segment forms only a 3% share of the company annual revenue. This illustrates the importance of the Ferrochrome segment for the company profitability, which is widely affected by the changes in the commodity prices.

The main competitors of Outokumpu are other large European manufacturers of stainless steel such as Aperam (OTC:APEMY), Acerinox (OTC:ANIOF), and SSAB (OTCPK:SSAAY).

The company revenue is extremely volatile to the development of the international steel market. It is also sensitive to any changes in the prices of zinc, nickel, ferrochrome, and copper, which raises the company risk profile perhaps to be one of the riskiest bets in the 25 largest companies listed in the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

Investment case

Even though the fiscal year 2019 was a challenging one to the company, the positive development in the steel market supports a more positive outlook for Outokumpu in the first quarters of 2020. The company stated also plans for selling the relatively unprofitable Long Products-segment.

When considering commodities, Outokumpu is mostly volatile to changes in the nickel and ferrochrome prices. During 2019, the fluctuation of the nickel price during the year led to significant volatility on Outokumpu's quarterly financials. During the fourth quarter, the higher nickel prices affected negatively the company profitability.

The trend in the commodities market still favors Outokumpu. The worldwide market for Ferrochrome is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.1% over the next five years and it is expected to reach 21,100 million US$ in 2024 from 11,900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study. This supports further growth outlook for the ferrochrome segment.

The outlook in the global steel market seems favorable for the company. Compared to last year's first quarter, the real demand for stainless steel is expected to grow by 3.1% driven by an increase of 5.0% in APAC. Also, typical seasonality in the first quarter is expected to strengthen the stainless steel market and Outokumpu expects its stainless steel deliveries to increase from the fourth quarter of 2019 in all business areas.

First-quarter adjusted EBITDA is expected to be higher compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. This associated with the generous dividend pay-out from 2019 would indicate a strong confidence from the company for the earnings to come.

The key question for the market is the pressure from the Asian imported steel to the EU, which has made the European Commission to act with various tariff measures. The tariffs were introduced in October 2019 and the effects of them should show less pressure on the margins in the Europe segment of Outokumpu, since the European steel market is expected to be more positive during 2020.

Also, the company has been restructuring the Americas segment to make it more profitable to support the company cash flow. The company itself stated in its latest report that the underlying performance in the Americas continued to improve and the investment in ferritics production in Calvert would be on track and is expected to start production in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The current valuation would indicate extremely weak earnings outlook which is hard to see in the current operating environment, which indicates now a positive turnaround. Now when outlook has turned out to be more positive, I would see an attractive investment opportunity in the company.

Valuation

Valuation for the company remains a difficult task. The fluctuations in the commodity prices are highly unpredictable and make the earnings of Outokumpu highly volatile. My method in the DCF-analysis is to average the development of operating income from a 10-year period. This still remains a difficult task, since the company EBIT was negative during the whole period until the fiscal year 2015.

I'm also presuming a relatively stable change in the working capital and CAPEX with slight adjustments due to the industry nature. The terminal growth in the company earnings is yet again a highly uncertain task, so I'm using a rate of 1% in addition to the discount rate of 9% that represents the company's weighted average cost of capital. All the figures below are presented in euros.

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Term 1 % EBIT 90.0 280.8 176.9 229.9 298.9 388.6 + Depreciation 236.0 245.5 250.4 255.5 260.6 265.8 - Tax 33.0 103.0 64.8 84.3 109.6 142.5 - Change in WC 66.0 -10.0 -10.0 -10.0 -10.0 -10.0 OCF 359.0 413.4 352.5 391.1 439.9 501.9 - CAPEX 190.0 190.0 190.0 190.0 190.0 190.0 FCF 169.0 223.4 162.5 201.1 249.9 311.9 3937.3 Discounted FCF 205.0 136.7 155.3 177.0 202.7 2559.0 EV 3435.7 - Net debt 1990.0 WACC: 9% + Cash 325.0 Fair value 1770.7 Shares outstanding 412.0 Fair value per share (EUR) 4.30

Risks

Every time someone mentions Outokumpu, I think about risk. In addition to the uncertainties in the development of the commodity prices, the main risks for this investment thesis are the persistent weakness in end-user demand that could affect the steel output and pricing, failure of the EU measures to ease pressure from low-priced imports from Asia and the success of measures taken to raise the profitability in the Americas segment.

Also, the uncertainty in the development of the short-term nickel prices introduces a clear risk. Nickel demand is likely to remain high as stainless steel production stays strong and electric vehicles continue to rise in importance. At the same time, Indonesia's nickel ore export ban defined much of the price development of nickel during 2019, and its effects are expected to affect the pressure in the supply of nickel in 2020.

There is a risk that the measures taken place by the Commission are not enough to decrease the margin pressures of the steel market. Furthermore, during 2019 the distortion of the stainless steel markets caused by the US steel tariffs continued to have a negative impact on stainless steel base prices and deliveries in Europe throughout the year which affected negatively the company profitability. 2020 will show if the measures are efficient or not.

The restructuring of the Americas segment can also prove out to be inefficient. According to the latest report by the company, the inadequate profitability of the Americas-segment remained still to be a realized risk in 2019 due to low deliveries. The demand in the Americas is expected to decrease 1.2%, respectively, even though the total global demand for stainless steel is estimated to grow by 2.6% compared to 2019. This supports a negative outlook for the Americas segment.

Conclusion

Even though the fiscal year of 2019 was a weak one for Outokumpu, the outlook in the global stainless steel market would indicate a more strong performance for the company during 2020. However, an engagement in this opportunity contains various risks that were mentioned above. Nevertheless, my recommendation for the stock is "Buy" with a 12-month target price of 4.30 euros per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.