Sprague Resources Needs To Reset Distribution To Escape The Perfect Storm

If Sprague Resources and its General Partner are forced by those events to finally take needed action, the perfect storm could ironically be what saves the ship.

I am revisiting this name having been out for more than 18 months since recent events may be priming things for a return.

This article was highlighted for PRO+ subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Back in early 2018 (where does the time go?) I wrote an article titled Sprague Resources A Forgotten Winner. The company is a Master Limited Partnership located primarily in the New England and NY region of the United States, delivering heating fuels/motor fuels and other fuel-related services throughout the region to a variety of customers using its network of bulk fuel terminals. The very short summary of the article is this: It's essentially impossible (because of local politics) to build new pipelines for natural gas to push out the remaining heating oil customers in the US NorthEastern states where Sprague Resources (SRLP) has its heating oil and other fuel delivery storage locations. For similar reasons, it's also nearly impossible near waterfront regions in those states for anyone to build anything to replace their existing legacy bulk fuel tanks, docks and/or material handling facilities. Therefore, this company has a moat that is basically physical. You cannot become their direct competitor even if you want to and it's very hard for competing fuels to remove their customers since there is no way to deliver the natural gas to do it.

Since I wrote that article things like this have happened to verify that thinking.

Con Edison temporarily halts all new natural gas connections in Westchester County NY due to lack of supply

Natural gas hookup moratoriums in Massachusetts have occurred

And so forth (the above list is not meant to be exhaustive).

So it's terrific to see your thesis play out except for one thing. As any chart of SRLP will show since 2018 the units have been crushed by just about 50%. This is because, despite its physical moat, the company has been overpaying the total distribution in a long term unsustainable way, a problem which started to come to a head not terribly long after I wrote my article. The company had expanded into new and somewhat disconnected businesses at high multiples and overall simply couldn't produce enough free cash flow. It needed to convince the market that its huge distribution and IDR's (Incentive Distribution Rights) were able to be covered reasonably and couldn't. If you're curious, here are the last five articles on Seeking Alpha in chronological order (see if you can detect a theme):

Sprague Resources: 5 Headwinds To Consider

Sprague Resources: Unsustainable Distribution

Sprague Resources: Distribution Coverage Deteriorates Further

Siren Song: Sprague Resources' Yield Is Calling

Sprague Resources: Distribution Is Definitely Not Covered

Here's where a normal writer would start throwing all sorts of number tables at you to prove, via the "science" of public MLP accounting, how it's all true the distribution and IDR can't be sustained. But let's come at this a different way. I propose that the company now admits openly that it can't cover its payments to the general partner and unitholders through its recent public actions. These specific actions make me believe that a resolution could be coming for Sprague's problem, brought to a head by the "perfect storm" referenced in the title.

To show how the distribution coverage and IDR payments are choking the company we will use the recent actions of the General Partner or one Axel Johnson Inc. The General Partner of Sprague Resources owns this:

As of September 30, 2019, the Sponsor, through its ownership of Sprague Holdings, owned 12,106,348 common units representing 53% of the limited partner interest in the Partnership. Sprague Holdings also owns the General Partner, which in turn owns a non-economic interest in the Partnership. Sprague Holdings currently holds incentive distribution rights ("IDRs") that entitle it to receive increasing percentages, up to a maximum of 50.0%, of the cash the Partnership distributes from distributable cash flow in excess of $0.474375 per unit per quarter. The maximum distribution of 50% does not include any distributions that Sprague Holdings may receive on any limited partner units that it owns.

Given that the current distribution is .6675 cents per quarter you can see the IDR's are very far into the payment area. This means that we can see what's sustainable for the company since the General Partner here owns both a majority of the public units and a huge IDR cash flow stream. So Axel Johnson will be very motivated to a) not destroy the distribution for the public units since they get the majority of that money and b) make sure the distribution is as high as possible since they get all that juicy IDR money by keeping the distribution where it is.

Well... they used to get the juicy IDR money.

In late October, for the Third Quarter of 2019, Axel Johnson (in an effort to make the current unit distribution seem more sustainable) did this:

Sprague also announced that Sprague Resources Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Axel Johnson Inc. and the owner of Sprague's General Partner, agreed to waive its right to receive payment in respect of the incentive distribution rights with respect to the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Such waived payment may be payable in the future, without interest, if certain conditions are met.

Well. That's really supportive of them, but trapped as they are owning the majority of the limited partner units, they were likely forced to make the least bad decision. They gave up a roughly two million dollar quarterly payment to help make the common unit distribution more sustainable. But that distasteful choice protected their larger common unit payments so it was the logical thing to do, so long as they could afford that.

The real question is would they do this for as long as the company continued to struggle?

Or maybe the company's fortunes would improve, removing this problem with extra cash?

The answer to both those questions was just released on Jan 24th, 2020 and it was... No they would not.

Sprague also announced that Sprague Resources Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Axel Johnson Inc. and the owner of Sprague's General Partner has agreed with Sprague that it will receive common units representing limited partner interests in Sprague, in lieu of cash, in respect of the incentive distribution rights payable in connection with the distribution for the fourth quarter of 2019. The number of such common units that will be issued to Sprague Resources Holdings LLC will be computed based upon the lesser of an incentive distribution rights cash payment of $2,055,252 divided by the market price on close of business on 1/23/20 or the number of units based on the 10-day volume weighted average price ending 12/31/19.

So, I guess the waiving of the IDR's is over. Instead, the General Partner will be getting roughly half a percent of the outstanding units in dilution to pay the IDRs, per quarter. Units that pay at the writing of this article a distribution over 16%. It is strongly my opinion that nobody would voluntarily choose to pay a normal cash debt with an instrument that carries both significant dilution and a permanent annual cash cost of 16% unless current cash is really, really tight. Keep in mind, the General Partner already owns more than 50% of the units so they are hitting themselves with the dilution the hardest. They also already control the company so the additional shares just make their position more unwieldy.

So it's hard not to conclude here that the management has decided there is a real distributable cash flow problem here in 2020 and a quarter or two of waivers are not getting them out of it...

What Perfect Storm and How Does It Tie in?

Since Sprague Resources makes the bulk of its profits selling heating oil and natural gas to customers, the calendar period from December to March is the most critical period for the company. This period always represents the vast majority of the company's annual profits. It was hoped this winter period could be even better than normal, as the company hinted in the 3rd Quarter Conference call in October 2019. It was felt there could big benefits from the special fuel regulation changes for ships, called the IMO 2020 rule, that came into effect on Jan 1, 2020. This rule change mandated that basically, all major ship routes in the world must use far less polluting (and therefore higher quality) fuels than normal creating more competition for this higher-quality more-diesel like fuels. As the company stated then:

The IMO 2020 dynamics are starting to cause some real kind of dislocations not too dramatic yet, but there have been some dislocations, which we've been able to capitalize on. And turning to the forward outlook, you're absolutely right, Pad one, distillate stocks are at an all-time low as we enter the winter demand period and you couple that with the increased call on distillates that's emerging from IMO 2020 and we do expect to see tight conditions on distillate stocks in the fourth quarter and beyond. So that tends to present some opportunities for us as we think our logistics experience really has value under those conditions. So we look forward to capitalizing on those.

This sounds really good. Things were really going well right into November then this happened.

@BretWaltsWx he calculates CONUS temps for Dec/Jan to be +2.95ºF.. beating out 2005/06 & 1933/34 for warmest of all time by 0.2ºF. GWHDDs come in at 1598.86 VS. 2015/16 at 1598.90. So we're warmest Dec/Jan of all time by .04 HDDs (emphasis added by Volte-Face)

If you are predominately in the winter heating business selling some natural gas and a lot of heating oil, you sure as hell do not want to see a calculation showing that using a Heating Degree Day measurement the Dec/Jan time was the warmest on record. It's really hard to overstate how ugly this roll of the weather dice has been for heating providers.

Some might wonder "But maybe you are reading too much into it Volte?" Let's see what distillate usage is on via the US Energy Information Agency. Since Sprague delivers mostly diesel and its near-twin heating oil (called distillates in the business) to customers if we look at what the market demand is for that we can see if this weather is hitting Sprague in the real flows of fuels provided to the markets. From the EIA weekly data published at EIA.gov for the week ending 1/30/2020.

Please look at the red circle. For the 4 weeks covering all of January, the most important heating month... distillate demand was down an astonishing 12.4% year over year. That is not what a distillate seller wants to see. That kind of drop will have to translate to a materially lower revenue number for that segment of the company. (For reference, look at heating oil's cousin, propane, just under the red circle. Its down 19% YoY for January. Nothing supplying heating demand is getting spared)

So all of the benefits that Sprague was hoping to get from lower inventories going into the heating season have likely been drastically reduced by the extremely warm winter arriving at just the wrong time. But a perfect storm is not made of just one component. There is a second impossibly badly timed act of God hitting the company's outlook.

The coronavirus in China has utterly shattered the momentum in demand for shipping fuels and aviation fuels as demand drops due to the unprecedented shut down of essentially all Chinese activity for two weeks. For example, oil tanker rates had been surging in late 2019 with fuels being shipped everywhere with tight inventories and arbitrage opportunities. Now China is flooded with unused fuels and that flood has taken tanker rates very quickly from near all-time highs to near all-time lows:

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Freight rates for supertankers on the Mideast Gulf and U.S. Gulf routes to Asia have fallen to their lowest since mid-September as the coronavirus outbreak hit Chinese oil demand, ship brokers told Reuters. China's Sinopec Corp, Asia's largest refiner, and so-called "teapot" independent refineries have reined in operations in the face of plunging consumption. "The market has gone back to what it was before the COSCO sanctions came in," one ship broker said, referring to U.S. sanctions on subsidiaries of the state-owned Chinese shipping company. "All the other variables have gone away, such as IMO 2020 congestion at ports, movement of low-sulphur fuel and industrial action in Europe." (emphasis added by Volte-Face)

So the perfect storm is not only is an extremely warm winter going to hit Sprague's area of North America hitting winter heating fuel deliveries quite hard, but the shipping change over that looked to be offering them another lifeline got caught by a real black swan in China. Therefore, fuel supplies will be much looser into the year giving the marine fuel inventories time to catch up worldwide, further reducing the tight conditions that help Sprague make money.

Okay so what now?

It is my view that the company will be forced by these horrendous circumstances (one cannot easily blame management for Asian Virology or extreme weather) to finally confront the elephant that has been in the room since 2018. The current distribution is unsustainable over any long period of time with the IDR's. Worse the IDR's cannot be bought out by the company and removed as almost every other MLP in the market universe has already done, because with the units at such low prices the cost would be prohibitive. Using debt is not really an option as leverage, while not exactly dangerous, is already quite high and there isn't enough room for the purchase. So because of all this, we have reached the point where the IDR's quarterly payments are being made in with dilutive equity that carries an annual cost similar to putting it on a consumer credit card...

So it is my thesis that Axel Johnson (the real owner and general partner) will have no choice but to finally reset the IDR's and the distribution in one fell swoop to head off further deterioration. They have more than enough control over the company given their position to essentially do whatever they view as needed in one blow. As the start to this year likely can't really have been worse, now is the time for the company to finally bite the bullet and clear out this issue once and for all, setting the distribution to a level that the company can realistically sustain with a cushion for weather and debt repayment without financial IDR gymnastics.

The last issue that ties into forcing the general partner's hand here is that the company faces a very hostile political environment given its business type. The general market sentiment to fossil fuel MLP's with IDRs is really about as ugly as I have ever seen it. In short, Axel Johnson and Sprague management know that to get the market's respect, Sprague will have to be better than most other options, not just as good. The distribution must be seen as safe.

If the company does decide to make a significant change to the distribution/IDR setup in the coming months, then whatever final washout that might cause would represent a great opportunity to be ready for. The waterfront fuel terminal assets really are just as irreplaceable as I first wrote in 2018 and recent politics indicates they may be even harder to replace now than 2 years ago. I would be happy to be a buyer with this finally behind the company.

If the company does not deal with this soon (and Axel Johnson has total control here, there's no activist coming in to save you) then Sprague Resources will continue to suffer accumulating damage from overpaying its distribution and IDR's and will have to face what is sure to be a very tough first calendar quarter that makes free cash flow even less available in 2020. It's likely that the unit price would continue to just keep drifting down as the General Partner was forced to go to ever more unsustainable lengths to maintain the incredibly high unit distribution. Without a reset distribution and solution to the IDR problem, the company makes itself an avoid. Even worse, there is no way to remove the risk of another warm winter next year and if that happens with the company already in a poor financial state from this warm winter while paying its IDR's with 16% yielding stock, I can't imagine the units will do very well at all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no plans to transact on any other security mentioned in this article over the next 72 hours. This article is not a solicitation to participate in any of Volte-Face's strategies. All the information included in this article was believed by the author to be accurate at the time of publication but is not guaranteed. This is not investment advice but is a description of the author's thoughts or an explanation of his actions.