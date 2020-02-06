Medtronic: Healthy Company, Unhealthy Valuation

Medtronic (MDT) is a business that puts to the test the idea that no business, no matter how excellent, should be bought at any price. It does this because the only thing that is off-putting about Medtronic at present is its current valuation.

Medtronic has market dominance going for it. It is the largest manufacturer of biomedical devices and implantable technologies operating worldwide, with over 90,000 employees serving more than 150 countries. Products such as defibrillators, heart valves, insulin pumps, pacemakers, and stents are part and parcel of Medtronic's portfolio of more than 47,000 patents, and explain the profitability it has reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 20.26 billion 2.68 billion 2016 28.83 billion 3.54 billion 2017 29.71 billion 4.03 billion 2018 29.95 billion 3.1 billion 2019 30.56 billion 4.63 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Medtronic's investor relations page.

Quarterly reports for the present financial year show that this profitable trend will continue.

2019 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 7.49 billion 864 million Q2 7.71 billion 1.36 billion Total 15.2 billion 2.22 billion

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on Medtronic's investor relations page.

Medtronic's profitability aids it in two key ways: it enables Medtronic to invest heavily in research and development - the firm spent $2.3 billion on research and development in 2019, and has spent $1.2 billion in the 2020 financial year thus far - and this helps build and maintain the strong patent portfolio that Medtronic holds.

The second way in which Medtronic's profitability helps the company is in providing it with the cash to make acquisitions. The largest acquisition that Medtronic has made was its Covidien acquisition in 2015 for $42.9 billion, and more recently acquired interbody implant specialist Titan Spine for $16 million. Acquisitions such as these broaden Medtronic's portfolio still further, and thus ensure greater profitability for the firm.

Management's ability to extract profit from Medtronic's operations is not in doubt, and the 21.82% operating margin (trailing twelve months) confirms that. That shareholders benefit from Medtronic's profitability is testified to in two ways: return on equity (trailing twelve months) is 9.32%, up from 9.19% in 2019; and Medtronic has also been able to reward shareholders with consistently rising dividends for forty-two years, a streak that is set to continue given the payout ratio of 38.55% and free cash flow of $1.58 billion reported for Q2 2020.

Medtronic's portfolio of over 47,000 patents, which is continually grown through research and development and through acquisitions, provides its competitive advantage. Image provided by the Star Tribune.

The investment in research and development, the acquisitions, and the maintenance of a progressive dividend policy does not in any way impair Medtronic's balance sheet, either. Long-term debt of $25.59 billion is offset by a net worth of $50.72 billion, and total current liabilities of $8.17 billion are offset by total current assets of $22.65 billion, cash-on-hand worth $3.96 billion, short-term investments worth $6.44 billion, and total accounts receivable of $6.12 billion. In short, Medtronic's long-term and short-term finances are covered. However, while Medtronic the business is unquestionably a high-quality one, that does not necessarily mean that Medtronic the stock is a buy at present - the subject of valuation must now be broached.

Medtronic is currently trading at the low-$120 range. Chart generated by FinViz.

Currently, Medtronic is trading at a share price of $120.20 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The current P/E is higher than the five-year average P/E of 33.69, and the current dividend yield is lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 2.00%. This suggests that Medtronic is overvalued at present - the question is, by how much?

To determine fair value for Medtronic, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 2.28 (34.20 / 15 = 2.28) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $52.72 (120.20 / 2.28 = 52.72). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.02 (34.20 / 33.69 = 1.02) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $117.84 (120.20 / 1.02 = 117.84).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.11 (2.00 / 1.80 = 1.11) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $108.29 (120.20 / 1.11 = 108.29). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $92.95 (52.72 + 117.84 + 108.29 / 3 = 92.95). On the basis of this estimate, Medtronic's stock is overvalued by 29% at present.

Despite Medtronic's dominant position, its strong and growing patent portfolio, its profitability and healthy balance sheet, a 29% premium is too much for a firm that, despite its growth, is projected to grow earnings-per-share by 7.69% over the next five years. Medtronic is most certainly a hold at present, but not a buy in my view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.