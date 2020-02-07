Spotify: Gaining Even More Popularity

Spotify has also acquired a company called The Ringer to extend its presence in podcasts, which is expected to be a huge revenue driver going forward.

Spotify (SPOT), the well-known music streaming brand, continues to prove itself as one of the stickiest and most popular internet companies of the modern age. The Sweden-based tech giant just reported fourth-quarter results - and unlike last quarter, when investors cheered the company's user growth, reactions to Q4 were rather muted, with shares of Spotify slipping modestly on the news:

Investors zoomed in on two potential pitfalls arising out of Spotify's fourth quarter:

Despite strong user growth, revenue growth decelerated four points quarter-over-quarter, perhaps reflecting a larger mix of lower-revenue ad-supported users

Spotify's decision to purchase The Ringer, a media company that consists of a website and about thirty podcast titles

In my view, however, Spotify remains a solid long-term investment. On the first issue, I believe Spotify's ~30% y/y growth in MAUs is the single most important metric to focus on, and whether or not some of Spotify's free tier users are monetized now is less important than building a deeper, global listener base. On the second, I think Spotify's expansion into podcasts is an incredibly shrewd growth strategy into a category that is perhaps growing faster than any other in the streaming world. There's no doubt that the podcast industry is still nascent, and by purchasing well-heeled names in the space like The Ringer, Spotify has a chance to accelerate its market share growth.

Stay long on Spotify and buy any near-term dips.

The Ringer purchase and the podcasting opportunity

Let's highlight Spotify's most recent acquisition first. At its core, The Ringer is a media company with a large web presence centered around sports news, starting with a website (screenshot below):

Figure 1. The Ringer website Source: theringer.com

The company was previously owned by Bill Simmons, a well-known former ESPN sports analyst and writer. Aside from web content, however, The Ringer is well-known for its library of podcasts, with thirty-plus titles. Terms of the deal, which is expected to close in Q1, were not disclosed.

We know that Spotify has had its sights set on the podcasting world since last year. It spent just shy of $200 million in 2019 to buy Gimlet, a podcast production company, as well as two other podcast companies.

Data supports Spotify's decision. Spotify reported that in Q4, the number of listener-hours on podcasts grew a stunning 200% y/y. The company has also indicated that putting podcasts on Spotify has also shown strong synergies with its core music platform. Per commentary from Spotify's earnings press release:

[We] are now seeing clear indications that podcast usage is driving increased overall engagement and retention. We have seen early indications that our investments in podcasts are having a positive impact on conversion of free to paid users."

In other words, think of podcasts as a classic "cross-selling" opportunity. With roughly €2.5 billion of cash on its books, I prefer to see Spotify investing in developing its platform and growing its universe of listeners.

Q4 download

Let's now dive deeper into Spotify's fourth-quarter results. Take a look at the company's earnings summary below:

Figure 2. Spotify Q4 results Source: Spotify Q4 earnings release

Revenues grew 24% y/y to €1.86 billion; which, as previously mentioned, represented deceleration of four points over last quarter's 28% y/y growth rate. It also fell slightly short of Wall Street's expectations for €1.89 billion revenues (+26% y/y).

However, I believe this revenue slowdown is offset by two mitigating factors. First, user growth showed absolutely no deceleration to last quarter. Total MAUs grew 31% y/y (actually one point stronger than 30% y/y growth last quarter). The mix of that growth, however, varied slightly - while premium subscriber growth decelerated slightly to 29% y/y growth (vs. 31% y/y last quarter), ad-supported users, which generate less revenue than premium, grew 32% y/y (vs. 29% y/y last quarter):

Figure 3. Spotify user trends

While ad-supported MAUs make up more than half of Spotify's total user base, they generate less than 15% of its revenue, as shown in the table above. However, I'm not worried about the short-term mix of Spotify's users - as long as Spotify is building its overall user base, it has a great opportunity to convert and monetize these users over time. We've also seen from the company that additional products like podcasts tend to have positive impacts on premium conversions.

Daniel Ek, Spotify's CEO, sounded off positive notes on the Q4 earnings call regarding user growth:

And for a platform of our size, this reacceleration in MAU growth is a rare and a powerful signal for future revenue growth. And as a result we feel confident that we made the right investments then and that we're making the right investments now, but we have been fairly conservative in including potential increased benefits into our 2020 guidance because we're cautious in our ability to predict the exact timing. I am however very confident that these investments in audio and improving our platform will result in faster subscriber and revenue growth just as it did in our user growth and in greater user engagement which we know drives improvement in churn and lifetime value. And as we grow, we continue to connect artists with fans on a scale that has never before existed both through cultural moments like our year-end Wrapped campaign and also through developing tools and services in our marketplace offering."

Secondly, Spotify also offered upbeat guidance for the coming year. For FY20, the company is guiding to €8.08-€8.48 billion in revenues, representing +19-25% y/y growth. The midpoint of that range (22% y/y growth) suggests that Spotify won't see any more significant deceleration in 2020. The company's MAU forecast also suggests that the company is expecting both total and premium user growth to continue in the mid-20s.

Figure 4. Spotify 2020 guidance update Source: Spotify Q4 earnings release

We note as well that Spotify has been incredibly strong on the free cash flow front, raising the stock's "investability" in a market that has become increasingly concerned for tech companies' bottom lines. Fortunately, Spotify's free cash flow for the full year FY19 has more than doubled over the prior year,

Figure 5. Spotify FCF Source: Spotify Q4 earnings release

Key takeaways

Spotify is a powerful brand that has captured the loyalty of hundreds of millions of music streamers, and its foray into podcasts is a natural extension of that brand. We've seen Spotify continue to grow users at a rapid ~30% y/y clip while delivering strong free cash flow growth. Hold onto this company for the long haul.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPOT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.