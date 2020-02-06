The Brown Bag Portfolio, January 2020 Review

Well, wasn't that fun? Although we roared into January, fears of the coronavirus flipped the script and we spent much of the past two weeks watching Mr. Market run scared. Scared, but not panicking, at least not yet. Although I feel that it is too early to know if the latest fears over a global pandemic are overblown or frighteningly discounted, the market itself is responding like a five-year-old on Halloween...

The truth is that we don't know and we probably won't for several more weeks or longer. Historically, China has handled epidemics poorly, choosing to restrict information and concentrate upon damage control rather than focus on transparency and resolution. In fact, it wasn't until late in the day on February 3rd that the Chinese government finally accepted help from the United States. The truth is that we have no idea if the infection and death rates that their government has reported are correct or if they are minimizing the virus's impact in order to save face.

My guess is that February will see much of the same, drops and rallies until some sort of consensus about the virus's impact is reached. The most likely outcome is that the Chinese economy will suffer for one or two quarters and that will impact the global economy, but it should have a limited impact on the West.

Personally, I spent January adding to my position in DOW, Inc. (DOW). Although I wasn't especially good on my timing (10 shares at $51.8, 1 at $50.7, 10 more at $49.35, and 1 at $48.5), the 22 shares I did add only raised my cost basis by 4 cents, so I didn't completely screw the pooch. I'm not going to play the game of "coulda, shoulda, woulda"; had I been more patient, my cost basis would be below the $50.44 where it stands now. Lesson learned. February looks like it will give me the opportunity to address that cost basis further.

Since I was well below my "full position" metric, I was willing to pay up to $52.00 a share. Everything I did buy I got below that cutoff, so I'm happy with that result. What I should have done (in retrospect) was cut my buys in half with 10-20 cents between them. That would have given me better results, but then again, I had no idea that the market would react as it did. If I can lower my cost basis further on DOW throughout February, I plan on continuing to add to my current holdings. If things go as I hope, then I'll end February with approximately 60 shares or 30 shy of my "full position" goal.

The only wrinkle in this plan is the fact that Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is, currently, below my cost basis, and I'm tempted to add to my largest holding. Tempted. EPD is already at three times my temporary "full position" metric, so I may choose to leave it for now and keep to my original plan. At the time of this writing, I'm unsure and will just have to wait and see where prices go.

For those of you who may have missed my last article, I mentioned that a temporary full position for me is one where the dividends (or in the case of EPD, distributions) grows my holding by 1 share a quarter. It's an arbitrary metric, I know, but until I have filled out my portfolio (approximately 15 Core holdings) and can concentrate on building those core positions, it's the one I'm using. Out of the 9 Core holdings I currently have, only two are still "building." DOW and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT), and BXMT appears to be holding about $2 above my cost basis. I'll have to wait and see if BXMT comes down or if it continues to hold where it is, I may need to re-evaluate what I'm willing to pay and decide if I want to add at higher prices.

How the BBP did in January

Well, the latter part of January took the wind out of my portfolio's sails, but I expect that these issues are temporary. I more than doubled my position in DOW as I mentioned earlier, raising my cost basis by 4 cents a share. All in all, I think the Brown Bag Portfolio held up rather well considering the drubbing the market took in the latter part of the month.

The purchases of DOW increased my dividend income by $61.60 a year which brings my total up to 15.97% of my overall dividend goal of $16,800. I think that this was a good start to the year, and hopefully, I can continue investing at the same rate I was able to in January.

Brown Bag Portfolio January 2020 Name Ticker Shares Value %Return Div/Shr Annual Div DOW Inc DOW 42.26 $1,945.98 -8.70% $2.80 $118.32 Apple Hospitality APLE 239.22 $3,593.08 -14.32% $1.20 $287.06 Enterprise Partners EPD 251.05 $6,469.43 -3.99% $1.78 $446.86 AT&T T 111.92 $4,209.39 9.46% $2.08 $232.80 EPR Properties EPR 77.89 $5,559.43 6.47% $4.50 $350.48 Main Street Capital MAIN 79.09 $3,406.28 12.19% $2.46 $194.55 British Petroleum BP 72.27 $2,611.12 -9.29% $2.46 $177.78 Newtek Bus Srv NEWT 51.25 $1,061.33 -7.05% $2.84 $145.54 Blackstone Mort Trst BXMT 35.58 $1,359.00 6.02% $2.48 $88.23 Eagle Point Credit ECC 52.88 $791.57 -5.97% $2.40 $126.90 Oxford Lane Capital OXLC 196.61 $1,753.80 -8.61% $1.62 $318.51 NB RE Sec NRO 100.00 $571.00 2.51% $0.48 $48.00 Clough Global Op GLO 81.87 $795.79 7.64% $1.07 $87.60 Ivy High Income Op IVH 50.92 $703.15 3.52% $1.20 $61.10 Total 34.830.34 -1.00% $2,683.76 Div Goal % Goal BBP Yield % 8.43% $16,800.00 15.97% Div Goal 2020 % Goal $3,360.00 79.87%

Lifetime Returns Symbol OOP $ OOP Shares Shares frm Div Div Received Current Value Total Rtrn DOW $2,117.70 42 0.258 $14.00 $1,945.98 -8.11% APLE $3,618.28 205 34.220 $573.98 $3,593.08 -0.70% EPD $5,766.99 215 36.045 $965.05 $6,469.43 12.18% T $3,453.42 100 11.922 $391.82 $4,209.39 21.89% EPR $4,733.85 71 6.885 $486.95 $5,559.43 17.44% MAIN $2,672.20 70 9.087 $352.64 $3,406.28 27.47% BP $2,791.50 70 2.270 $87.26 $2,611.12 -6.46% NEWT $1,109.50 50 1.247 $28.40 $1,061.33 -4.34% BXMT $1,260.00 35 0.576 $21.70 $1,359.00 7.86% FUNDS ECC $801.00 50 2.877 $40.83 $791.57 -1.18% OXLC $1,572.00 160 36.614 $346.93 $1,753.80 11.56% NRO $557.00 100 0.000 $0.00 $571.00 2.51% GLO $722.00 80 1.871 $17.55 $795.79 10.22% IVH $666.50 50 0.916 $12.58 $703.15 5.50% Total: $31841.94 $3,339.69 $34,830.34 9.39%

Going Forward:

As long as prices stay below my cost basis, I will continue to add to DOW throughout February, although as I stated earlier, I'm tempted to add to my EPD holdings. However, I think that the more prudent option is to build DOW to as close to my "full position" point (90 shares) as I can. Once the share price moves above $50.44, I'll shift my focus towards other objectives and hope to pick up additional shares of DOW when it comes back down. Judging by how it's performed over the past nine months, I think I'll have a decent chance to do so. If the price exceeds my cost basis for an extended period, I'll consider adding additional shares, but once I've reached the half-way point, I think it will need to hold that higher price for several months before I dive back in.

The current price of AbbVie (ABBV) looks to be attractive and I would be buying shares right now if I'd already completed my goal with DOW. If it stays below $90 a share, I expect that I'll be buying 5 shares at a time later this year. I am also looking to open a new position in the Utilities sector, but I haven't found one with a price I like.

In addition, I'd like to complete my purchases of BXMT, but as I stated earlier, the current run up in price has kept me on the sidelines. I may change my mind if the price holds steady, but at the moment, I'll hold onto my half-position and see how things work out. I may get an opportunity after they report February 11 or it may solidify their current run. As with everything lately, I'll just have to wait and see how things shake out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOW, APLE, EPD, T, EPR, MAIN, NEWT, BP, ECC, OXLC, IVH, NRO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.