The Counter-Rally Lost A Bit Of Steam Today (Technically Speaking For 2/6)

There have been some key central bank announcements over the last 48 hours. The Central Bank of India maintained rates while the Central Bank of Brazil lowered rates to 4.25%. India's economy has been slowing for the last five quarters; the annual rate of GDP growth has dropped from 8% to 4.5%. The manufacturing PMI has remained above 50 for the last 12 months; the service reading has dipped below that level a few times. Brazil's annualized growth rate has fluctuated between 0.6% and 1.5% during the last seven quarters. Its manufacturing PMI has also been above 50 for most of the last 12 months. Services dipped below that level last Spring, but have been above it for the last nine months.

Let's check in on global equity markets to see how they're performing during the sell-off:

Above are 6-month charts of 12 ETFs that track most of the major global markets. All have sold off over the last few weeks in reaction to the coronavirus outbreak. However, each has also rebounded a bit this week. Should this trend continue, then the sell-off will register as a standard technical dip during a broader upswing. It will also support further US stock gains due to the inter-relationship of equity market performance.

Low inflation is clearly on the mind of central bankers. RBA head Lowe (emphasis added):

This evidence suggests that the previous relationship between the unemployment rate and inflation has changed. Many countries have unemployment at the lowest level in decades – in the United States it is the lowest since 1969, and in the United Kingdom it is the lowest since 1974 (Graph 3). Yet inflation remains subdued. The reasons for this change are complicated. But my view is that it largely reflects some structural changes related to technology and globalisation, which together have increased competition and uncertainty about the future. With our economies seemingly less inflation prone than they once were, it is now possible to sustain lower rates of unemployment than previously thought to be the case. This is a good thing.

Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Williams of the Bank of Canada recently noted that r-star is low, which is a direct result of low price pressures. This wouldn't be possible of inflation was an issue. For the foreseeable future, central banks don't have nearly enough upside room to raise rates, which prevents a massive rate-cut to stimulate economic growth should the economy enter a recession.

Let's turn to today's performance tables: Todays' performance was a bit more defensive. Large-caps indexes and treasuries were the big movers and none of them gained more than 1%. Small and mid-caps were off, indicating a more risk-off sentiment in the markets. There's also a mixed nature in the sector performance table. 6/10 sectors rose, three of the gainers were defensive. On the plus side, tech and communication services-- the two largest components of the SPY and QQQ -- were the top performers.

One of the benefits of looking at multiple time frames is that weakness might not exist in the larger one but it is apparent in the shorter one. That's the case we have with the daily and 30-minute charts of the SPY, IJH, and IWM. Let's start with the SPY: The SPY has completely rebounded; it's now at an all-time high. While the bars are a bit weak and volume is declining, the MACD is about to give a buy signal. But the 30-day chart is a bit stretched, which is apparent in the MACD, which has given a sell signal.

Mid-caps have also made a strong rebound, but ... ... we have the same type of weakness in the 30-day chart, which more clearly shows that prices didn't make a new high. The IWM daily chart is also pretty bullish. Prices are above all the moving averages and the MACD is about to give a buy signal. Again, the 30-day chart is showing an overextended rally.

Finally, let's really zero-in on the SPY, starting with the 5-day chart: Prices are still in a good uptrend. But the pace of increase is decreasing; today, prices barely moved despite very positive news on the trade-war front. Finally, here's today's chart, which shows that prices really just meandered sideways for most of the session.

So -- is the rally over? It's starting to look that way in the shorter time frames. We'll find out tomorrow.

Author's note: This is my regular post for Tuesday-Friday which covers economic and technical developments in the US equity markets. Please see my weekly bond market and international posts for developments in those areas. This column will periodically reference those columns for context. My Friday Technically Speaking column includes an overview of the US economy to provide an investing backdrop. Finally, the Passive-Aggressive Investor, which is published on Mondays, explains my basic portfolio strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.