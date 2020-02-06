Snap: Still Piling On Losses

The stock has a market valuation of $27 billion with 1.57 billion shares outstanding while 2020 revenue targets are only $2.3 billion.

Over the years since the IPO, Snap (SNAP) has made decent progress in eliminating the operating losses and cash flow burn at the social media company. Unfortunately, the company hasn't come anywhere close to eliminating losses while the stock trades up at a market valuation of nearly $27 billion now. My investment thesis remains negative on the stock at this valuation.

Core Problem Remains

The biggest issue with Snap is that the company can't match user engagement and excitement for the product with the revenues to cover the costs of delivering SnapChat. While the company has floundered around to generate nearly $2 billion in annual revenues, Facebook (FB) has turned Instagram into a $20 billion ad business.

For Q4, Snap missed on revenue estimates despite a 44% growth rate. Analysts forecast the social media company generating $561.9 million in revenues for the quarter versus the $560.9 million print. The number didn't miss by much.

Normally, this revenue growth rate would be impressive regardless of whether the company hit targets. Especially considering, Snap daily active users (DAUs) increased by an impressive 17% to 218 million. Unfortunately, the majority of the growth came from the 17 million additional DAUs from the Rest of the World area.

The issue facing the company is that the majority of user growth came from less valuable Android users after updating the related app. One has to question whether the surge in revenue costs were further indications of the inability to generate the revenues to match the usage cost of the service.

For Q4, costs of revenues jumped $30 million sequentially and $42 million above last year. Snap had done a decent job of constraining costs in recent quarters, but both infrastructure and revenue share costs are on the rise.

Source: Snap Q4'19 presentation

In essence, Snap continues to have a lot low low calorie usage. Both Facebook and Twitter (TWTR) have far higher gross margins.

The downside of a platform catering to people under 24 is the user avoidance of advertisements. Snap appears to spend far larger amounts on network expenses per user than the other social media sites with even Twitter generating gross margins in the 66% range.

Data by YCharts

Burning Cash

Despite Q4 being the best quarter of the year, Snap still burned $76 million in cash during the quarter. The company burned an absurd $341 million during the year. The social media site has now seen the net cash balance dip to $1.2 billion after having a cash hoard of over $3.2 billion following the IPO back in early 2017.

Source: Snap Q4'19 presentation

Snap improved the cash burn from $810 million in 2018, but the improvement appeared to stall as 2019 played out. Snap is now guiding towards an adjusted EBITDA loss of $80 million in Q1'20.

The guidance forecasts revenues surging 44% to $460 million in the quarter, yet the quarterly EBTIDA loss is going to plunge from the positive Q4 and only improve fractionally from last year levels or a loss of $123 million.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Snap still faces far too much competitive pressure from Instagram and new entrants into the space such as TikTok. The risk remains far too high that the company fails to ever generate the profit levels to support a $27 billion valuation. Investors should not buy this dip.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.