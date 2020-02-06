TriMas To Acquire RSA Engineered Products For Aerospace Tech

After missing the last two quarterly consensus earnings estimates and a DCF that indicates the stock is fully valued, my bias is NEUTRAL.

TRS is gaining more breadth in its offerings and expanded addressable markets.

RSA is a manufacturer of air ducting products used in various aerospace applications.

TriMas has announced an agreement to acquire RSA Engineered Products for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

TriMas (TRS) has announced the proposed acquisition of RSA Engineered Products for an undisclosed amount.

RSA has developed highly engineered aerospace ducting components used in propulsion systems in civilian and military aircraft.

With the deal, TRS is expanding its aerospace offerings, addressable markets; however, TRS has missed consensus earnings estimates for the past two quarters, and the stock appears fully valued, so my current bias is NEUTRAL.

Target Company

Simi Valley, California-based RSA was founded to manufacture air ducting products used in a variety of aerospace applications

Below is an overview video of RSA's operations:

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the market for air management systems will grow from $4.7 billion in 2017 to $6.3 billion in 2022. This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.97% from 2017 to 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth include an increasing use of thermal management systems and the need for safer operations in freezing weather conditions.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

TriMas didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a Form 8-K, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

Management didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the proposed transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicates that, as of September 30, 2019, TriMas had $57.9 million in cash and $523.2 million in total liabilities of which $294.4 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was $77.7 million.

In the past 12 months, TriMas’s stock price has fallen 1.7% vs. the U.S. Machinery industry’s rise of 12.7% and the U.S. overall market index’s rise of 18.8%, as the TRS chart indicates below:

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates in eight of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been uneven but fairly low in the most recent call, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $1,330,000,000 Enterprise Value $1,600,000,000 Price / Sales 1.48 Enterprise Value / Sales 1.76 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 9.20 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $61,570,000 Revenue Growth Rate 5.56% Earnings Per Share $1.68

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $24.80 versus the current price of $29.29, indicating they are potentially currently overvalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

TRS is acquiring RSA to expand its offerings within its aerospace unit.

As TriMas CEO Thomas Amato stated in the deal announcement,

We are excited to announce the acquisition of RSA Engineered Products, which will enhance the breadth of TriMas Aerospace’s product line offering. RSA also increases our position in the defense and business jet markets, as well as adds to our aerospace and defense aftermarket capabilities.

RSA is generating approximately $32 million in annual revenue, so the deal was probably for under $60 million, since publicly held aerospace/defense firms currently have an average Price/Sales multiple of around 1.9x.

Although TriMas is primarily focused on consumer, aerospace and industrial end markets, the deal gives them an entry into the defense and business jet markets, so represents an expansion of its TAM.

While we don’t know the price TRS is paying for RSA, the deal appears to make sense on a strategic level as it adds breadth to its offerings and addressable markets.

However, TRS’s valuation looks to be fully valued at its current price level, and it has not met consensus analyst earnings estimates for the two most recent quarters, so my bias on the stock is NEUTRAL, absent a significant upward catalyst or a resumption of earnings beats.

